Reader Request Week 2020 #4: What It’s Like To Be a Cis Straight Man

Allison asks:
What is it like being a cisgender straight man?
I ask because I’m a trans woman who spent 50+ years living (or at least trying to live) according to the assumption that I was a man, but could never make any sense of the men around me. I couldn’t figure out why they did what they did, nor how they they related to one another. I just never “got it.”
By contrast, women have always made sense to me (even when I thought they were being cuckoo), and I find I can even relate to most trans men reasonably well.
I don’t know if you can do anything with my question, but I thought I’d throw it out there.
I can’t speak for all cis straight dudes, but I can tell you my experience of it, which is:
Being a cisgender straight man is thoughtless.
By which I don’t (necessarily) mean that being a cisgender straight man is about being “thoughtless” (i.e., a heedless jerk, unintentionally or intentionally), or that it means we cisgender straight men are all thoughtless in that manner. What I mean is that because being cisgender, and straight, and a man, are all cultural defaults, I don’t have to expend any sort of thought on being them or relating to world as those, if I choose not to.
It’s difficult to describe what it’s like to not think about these particular things. I just… don’t think about them. I don’t think about my gender expression or my sexuality or my maleness pretty much the same way I don’t think about geese, or garden hoses, or Nepal. They’re not things I have think about on a regular basis, and I don’t have a particular interest in any of them, so, yeah. What’s it like to not think about Nepal? If you can imagine that, you can imagine me not thinking about my gender expression, or sexuality, or maleness.
I mean, I can think about my cisness, and my straightness, and my maleness, just like I can think about Nepal. I could concern myself very passionately about Nepal if I wanted to, learn all about it beyond what I know now, which is mostly that it’s the place where we keep the Himalayas and Kathmandu, something something Doctor Strange and Marian Ravenswood, aaaaaand that’s about it (Oh! And it has a pennant for a national flag). If I do think about Nepal in a more than cursory manner, I might learn something, and appreciate more about the world and my place in it, and possibly become a better person with a larger understanding of others. It might behoove me to learn more about Nepal.
But, and this is the thing, there is no actual penalty for me if I don’t. I live in the US! I have no business with Nepal at all! If I don’t think about Nepal, my life does not materially or significantly change. Thinking about Nepal is optional for me. Just like thinking about my cisness, straightness and maleness. I can think about these things, or not.
So frequently I don’t! I don’t have to give much thought to my gender presentation, because my gender presentation largely follows the norm, and as a result, when I’m out in the world no one thinks of that presentation as remarkable or objectionable, and I don’t feel any internal conflict between who I am and how I present.
I don’t have to give much thought to my sexual identity, because my sexual identity also largely follows the norm, and there is, almost without exception, no penalty for being straight in our culture. I don’t have to explain it or rationalize it or defend it. It just is.
As for being a man: Well. No one’s telling me what to do with my body, or making me uncomfortable being in the world, and again with very rare exceptions I don’t have to worry about going from one place to another, or being anywhere, or how to dress or how to exist, etc. I don’t have to think about much of anything about being a dude.
When you don’t have to think about these things all the time, guess what? You don’t! I can expend my brain cycles on other things, not relating to existing in the world. Which makes existing in the world, and this life, less difficult for me than for a lot of other people. I may have touched on this before, a time or two.
In our society, the highest privilege is being able to have the option not to have to think on your privilege, or lack thereof. As a cis straight man (who is also white, and also able-bodied, and also well-off), all my privilege checking is allowed to be optional and conditional. I do check in on my privilege, and try to understand it, and try to be a decent person in navigating it. But most of the time, I’m just getting on with my life, in a world that’s designed to be largely frictionless for who I am.
What’s that like? It’s pretty great, if I think about it, which I suspect I do more than many cis straight dudes, but still not nearly as much as people who aren’t cis, or straight, or men. Most of the time, I simply take it for granted, because I can, and because I have other things I want to think about.
It would be nice if everyone had the luxury I do, to be thoughtless about who they are because there’s no reason not to be, and they won’t be materially penalized by the culture, and by other people, for who they are and how they choose to be in the world. And that, at least, is something I should be thoughtful about, and try to work toward, as I move through this life.
(There’s still time to get in questions for this year’s Reader Request Week! Go here to ask your question.)
17 thoughts on “Reader Request Week 2020 #4: What It’s Like To Be a Cis Straight Man”
Additional thoughts:
1. I’ll be watching this comment thread carefully for being being jerks (unintentionally or otherwise) so please be on good behavior. Thank you.
2. If you’re a cis straight dude with your own story of how you were marginalized specifically for your own cisness, straightness or dudeness, it’s not that I’m unsympathetic to you, it’s that I want you to entertain the notion that your particular story does not negate the enormous systematic and cultural bias our society has toward cisness, straightness and dudeness, and if you can’t acknowledge that, I don’t know what to tell you.
3. Related, if you attempt to argue that this enormous systematic and cultural bias for cisness, straightness and dudeness doesn’t still exist in our society, I’m gonna laugh in your face and tell you to pull my other leg, and then, depending on how much of a dick you are in suggesting it, Mallet your comment.
4. I will say that by and large the most significant (and I use that term advisedly) guff I’ve gotten in recent years for my cisness, straightness and dudeness has been from right-wing/alt-right types who wish to suggest that I’m not really all that cis, or straight, or male, because they have a deep-seated neurotic horror at the idea of anyone not being those things, so to suggest I’m not these things is the gravest and most belittling insult they can imagine. And of course, there’s not a thing wrong in not being cis or straight or male, and their frantic sniggering that I’m really not these things has no actual effect on my cisness or straightness or maleness. It just makes them look pathetic and bigoted.
5. With all the above said, and intersectionality being what it is, cis straight dudes can have other vectors of social discrimination, etc. And of course, being on a lower difficulty setting doesn’t mean one’s life can’t still be difficult in a number of ways. Let’s take that as read.
I’ll add being white to my thoughtless environment.
Howardbrazee:
Yuuuuuuuup.
When I hear “thoughtless,” my mind synonomizes that as “careless.” I do not believe that you are being “careless” in relation to the topic. “Careful” is much more like it, which connects to “concerned,” which signals “thoughtful.”
Word play is fun.
For me, ‘thought-free’ perhaps describes the situation better, in that you simply don’t have to think about it. I get it with being white in a majority white society, but as I am also woman and have a disability, I also have a certain amount of thinking to do to navigate both of those. I think it’s a useful tool for identifying what’s difficult in a person’s life and what’s not.
Let me expand your knowledge of Nepal. They play cricket and they’ve beaten America at it.Their domestic competition is called the Everest Premier League.
admiralandrea:
Not to discount Nepalese prowess here, but I should like to know if, as a general rule, defeating Americans at cricket is at all a significant achievement.
Wonderfully put. It’s also true that environments that are dominated by cis white men tend to be collectively “thoughtless,” which is why they stay dominated by cis white men.
I am enjoying the Nepal discussion
I’ll add that, as a cis white man, my part in the evolving discourse on gender, sexuality, and identity has been focused on a.) learning when I have to be aware of my identity as a cis white man, and b.) learning how to shut off the reflexively defensive nature of being aware of said identity. It’s a much different sort of problem to those who have literally had to fight to have their identities recognized, to say nothing of their daily struggle to simply exist in the world where I’m the vanilla default.
So mine is definitely a largely-thoughtless existence, in this context, but it’s more about figuring out when I have to start thinking about it in order to not be an asshat to other people unintentionally.
I take it from your reference to having no business with Nepal that your books have not been translated into Nepali. This makes me sad for the Nepalese.
You have been gifted a magic carpet.
It will fly only if you don’t think about Nepal.
This bears repeating: “In our society, the highest privilege is being able to have the option not to have to think on your privilege, or lack thereof.” Thanks for incorporating it into this thought-full post.
Hm. Also, being a fit cis-white man allows you the luxury of not thinking about the intersection of various spheres, such as being gay or being disables and so forth. Being one of these at least glancingly influences you to think about other conditions; being society’s default allows you to think about none of these.
As a straight cis white male, I identify strongly with this sentiment. I will say that as a non-Christian living in a Christian-dominated area, I do think about that aspect of my fairly socially simple life to some extent.
in·ter·sec·tion·al·i·ty /ˌin(t)ərsekSHəˈnalədē/
noun: intersectionality; plural noun: intersectionalities
the interconnected nature of social categorizations such as race, class, and gender as they apply to a given individual or group, regarded as creating overlapping and interdependent systems of discrimination or disadvantage.
usage: “through an awareness of intersectionality, we can better acknowledge and ground the differences among us”
huh. brand new word / concept to this senior citizen, thanks. though to be honest still trying to get my head around it.
Well, to be honest, I’m still learning about the ins and outs of intersectionality, even though I’ve dealt with it for much of my life. Always things to learn (and that’s both good and bad, though good for the most part).