I’m This Week’s “By The Book” Feature in the New York Times

John Scalzi3 Comments

And I’m talking about which books I’m reading, which books I think fit the current moment, whether books should be consider guilty pleasures, and a whole bunch of other stuff. Curious? Of course you are! Here’s the link to the piece. Enjoy!

  1. Oh, Winter’s Tale. I have no words for how much I love that book. (Bought it new in paperback, then as a treat for myself in hardcover…) (I’d grab it for a comfort re-read about now, if it weren’t in one of the many, many cartons of books inaccessibly-for-now in the storage locker. Can’t squeeze another copy, on Kindle, into the budget this month; maybe in June?; this month’s book money — and then some! — went instead to a new belt and a binder foot for the 1916 Singer, and a cutting mat, rotary cutters, fabric, and elastic.)

  3. Tepper “Raising the Stones” is in print in the UK, Germany and possibly other countries.

