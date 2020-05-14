And I’m talking about which books I’m reading, which books I think fit the current moment, whether books should be consider guilty pleasures, and a whole bunch of other stuff. Curious? Of course you are! Here’s the link to the piece. Enjoy!
3 thoughts on “I’m This Week’s “By The Book” Feature in the New York Times”
Oh, Winter’s Tale. I have no words for how much I love that book. (Bought it new in paperback, then as a treat for myself in hardcover…) (I’d grab it for a comfort re-read about now, if it weren’t in one of the many, many cartons of books inaccessibly-for-now in the storage locker. Can’t squeeze another copy, on Kindle, into the budget this month; maybe in June?; this month’s book money — and then some! — went instead to a new belt and a binder foot for the 1916 Singer, and a cutting mat, rotary cutters, fabric, and elastic.)
Loved the interview. You mentioned you also read on your phone. Do you use an e-reader as well? If so, do you like it?
Tepper “Raising the Stones” is in print in the UK, Germany and possibly other countries.