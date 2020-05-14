Uncategorized

Krissy and Me, 5/14/20

John Scalzi6 Comments

Yup, pretty much sums us up at the moment.

I think this might be my favorite picture of the two of us in a while.

6 thoughts on “Krissy and Me, 5/14/20

  2. Oh, that’s fabulous! And hilarious. And rather perfect for the times.

    Also — and remember that you’re one of my favourite authors, so I say this with all respect, but — you married up.

  5. This calls for a short poem:

    Some guy, unkempt and hairy,
    half-blocks his wife extraordinary.

    OT: Is the brick-like patterning on the ceiling a real thing, or an artifact of the camera?

