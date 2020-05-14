Reader Request Week 2020 #7: Cover Songs

Let’s get musical! Keith asks:
Cover songs: The deity’s gift to humanity or an abomination unto said deity? What makes a good one? Any that you particularly love or hate?
I personally love a good cover song, and there are cases where I prefer the cover to the original, either because it’s the version I heard first (and therefore, to my ears, the “original”), or because the person performing it brings something to it that I thought the original lacked, for whatever reason — often this has to do with production but equally can be about performance.
Also, I think it should be understood that “covers” are a relatively recent concept, tied in inherently to the idea of the “singer-songwriter.” No one thinks of someone “covering” a song written by Gilbert & Sullivan, or Rogers & Hammerstein, or by Tin Pan Alley songwriters; they were just performed. There are in fact a whole lot of politics about musicians covering songs by other musicians — particularly, in the early era of Rock n’ Roll, white musicians covering the songs of black musicians and getting them onto the charts while the originals languished. I’m not going to get into that now, but just be aware it exists and is a real thing. “Covering” was not (and still sometimes isn’t) always a great thing.
As for what makes a great cover: Mostly, empathy and understanding on the part of the covering artist, of the original artist, or the original work, or both. It means that the covering artist gets where the song was coming from, and so when they make their version, can add to it in ways that build on the original, rather than detract from it. It’s not entirely surprising that so many great covers come from artists who are singer-songwriters themselves.
A bad cover, in my opinion, just lies there — a rote performance, or one where it’s clear the performer is not engaged with and/or does not understand the song. A bad cover makes you miss the original, or even worse, makes you wonder why anyone would have covered that song at all.
(There’s another category for me, which are songs that I don’t think are especially well covered but that I like anyway, often either because I have some personal affinity for the performer covering it, or because it’s so incongruous a cover, such an out-of-left-field choice, that I have to admire it even if I as a listener would not have ever considered it in the realm of possibility. Points for effort, basically.)
And now, because this would be the place for it, some of my favorite covers over the years. BE WARNED — remember how I said some covers I enjoyed even if I didn’t find them particularly great? Yeaaaah, there will be some of them here. This is not an exhaustive list of covers I like, and also, if in the comments you say something like “you forgot [insert cover here]” the answer is no I didn’t, this is just not an exhaustive list, okay, and also, that’s probably on your list, not mine.
(Also, I’m not putting in “Sweet Thing” covered by The Waterboys here, because it was featured in another recent compilation of other songs I assembled. But know it is one of my favorites.)
21 thoughts on “Reader Request Week 2020 #7: Cover Songs”
I pretty much agree with all of that you said here, and love when a cover brings something else to the song or does it completely differently, as in Hothouse Flower’s version of “I Can See Clearly Now” is not better than the original but wow I love their take on it. But in poking through your list I see that HOLY COW MANDY MOORE COVERED JOAN ARMATRADING’S DROP THE PILOT???? How did I not know this?
Petra Haden did a cover of “the Who Sell out” . The entire album, acapella!! Pete Townshend liked it.
Eva Cassidy, Alison Krause, k.d. lang. All gold.
If memory serves, I believe Paul Simon himself praised the cover of The Sound of Silence by the band Disturbed. I like both the Simon & Garfunkel original (which I first heard as a child) and Disturbed’s cover.
I’mma let you finish, but Mott The Hoople’s live All The Young Dudes was better than the Bowie cover everyone knows about.
The Annie Lennox cover of Whiter Shade Of Pale is absolutely awesome, and even better with the video.
Knocking on heavens door. I first heard the Clapton version as my parents were fans. My mates first heard the GNR version and preferred that. It was years until we found out that Dylan wrote it. I still prefer the Clapton version as I think it’s got a bit of swing that the others don’t but that’s just a personal opinion as the others are good in different ways.
Love Alison Krauss’s cover of just about anything–Baby, Now That I’ve Found You, When You Say Nothing at All, Carolina In My Mind, there’s just something about her voice (and Union Station’s accompaniment) that blows me away. Unexpected like: Live Lounge Allstars’ cover of Foo Fighters’ Times Like These. Didn’t much care for the original, love the cover.
I think a pertinent question would whether cover BANDS are a curse upon society. I mean, in my town (before the pandemic) you could have 3 different bands covering Fleetwood Mac and 8 covering the Grateful Dead coming to the same theater over a few months.
It could be said that every symphony orchestra is a cover band.
John, the historical understanding of the origin of “cover” in your second paragraph cannot be repeated too often. I’m old enough to remember when Little Richard’s and Pat Boone’s recordings of “Tutti Frutti” were both available. We kids knew the difference, even if the current sense of “lame” had not yet entered our vocabulary and we were (probably mostly) ignorant of the racial politics behind Pat getting the mainstream airplay. (We were also unaware of the specially edited versions of movies that played in the Jim Crow south. So much innocence.)
I’m also old enough to remember when a songwriter performing mostly original material was becoming a Thing. Hipper kids might have known that Mel Torme co-wrote “The Christmas Song” (we didn’t think that Nat Cole wrote it, either), but I suspect that only a relentless reader-of-label-credits noticed that Maurice Williams wrote “Stay.” (I completely missed the Four Seasons’ cover version a few years later.) But nobody expected Frank or Ella or Tony or Johnny Mathis to write their own tunes. It’s called “repertory.”
Now you’ll have to excuse me, as I’m expecting a bunch of unmasked and insufficiently-socially-distanced kids will be crossing my lawn soon.
You might enjoy Sara Bareilles’ cover of Yellow Brick Road. Very different from Elton John’s original. Elton likes it because she put her own take on it.
One of my favorites is the Siouxsie And The Banshees cover of Dear Prudence https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=M6rrTROoZIw …I just watched this video on YouTube yesterday and I think he has good thoughts on cover songs.
I hit high school in the 80s, and Naked Eye’s rendition of Always Something There To Remind Me had the airplay; with the instrumentation and production, it always struck me as one of the quintessential/most representative 80s songs:
So I was surprised, many many years later, to find out that it was originally a Burt Bacharach/Hal David song from the 60s, with Sandy Shaw’s cover reaching #1 on the UK pop charts in 1964:
What strikes me is how representative both covers are of their era; if the Naked Eyes version is quintessentially 80s, the Sandy Shaw version has an early 60s bubblegum feel.
Jimi’s cover of Watchtower is, to me, orders of magnitude better than Dylan’s original.
And The Bangles’ cover of Hazy Shade of Winter is so far above the original Simon and Garfunkel recording that I find the S&G recording painful to listen to.
I also agree about The Waterboys’ cover of Sweet Thing. But then, I’m a sucker for rock and roll fiddle (see: Breathe by Maria McKee and anything by Wild Colonials).
@Andrew F – There are lots of versions of Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door, my faves being Jerry Garcia, and Warren Zevon’s, done when he really was close to a-knockin.
Other greats: The album Deadicated, all covers of Grateful Dead, has some stinkers, but some true greats: Bruce Hornsby’s piano-centric Jack Straw almost lets you forget the guitar duels of the original, Jane’s Addiction’s version of Ripple is far from beautiful, but is a very cool interpretation.
Here’s a couple of my other favorite covers:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4QP9EJipL9U Jazz Jamaica doing Stevie Wonder’s My Cherie Amour as ska
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eF8JeejBTOU Leo Kottke doing Fleetwood Mac’s World Turning — it’s all about precision and rhythm: the guitar is more percussion than strings (and somehow reminds me of Paul Simon’s So Beautiful or So What, not a cover)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3T00JxWKNxU Mary Lee’s Corvett doing Tangled Up in Blue (everyone covers Dylan, she released the whole of Blood on the Tracks as an album)
I listened to an interview with Springsteen once where he was asked what he thought about Manfred Mann’s cover of “Blinded by the Light”. Springsteen was highly complementary, and said he was grateful for the cover because the only one of all of of his songs that ever went to No. 1 was Mann’’s cover.
Should have added in my first comment–one of my all-time favorite CDs is Annie Lennox’s “Medusa” which is nothing but covers.
Speaking of covers, Jonathan Coulton’s Some Guys album is amazing. It’s like a great painter painting studies of old masterpieces. The love for the original material is palpable. I avoid most things that bring me back to junior high but not this. It brings back the feeling of how important music was to me and how it was a big part of shaping who I was becoming.
And I want to second that everyone needs to listen to Petra Haden’s a capella remake of The Who Sell Out. Even Pete Townshend loved it.
The best cover band I’ve found on YouTube is Foxes and Fossils. Amazing harmonies.
The Coulton album is great, too.
I’ve always felt Joe Cocker’s version of “With a Little Help from My Friends” was superior to the original because it added so much emotion to the lyrics and made it feel really personal.
I’m trying to restrain myself — I’m going to be thinking of favorite covers for the next day or two, but here’s one that’s just great.
Arlo Guthrie singing “I Can’t Help Falling In Love With You” — https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sSF89swJ9IU
The video has an introduction which feels even more poignant at the current moment:
“One time a few years ago I was over in Denmark . .. we were playing over there at a folk festival. It was after the wall in Berlin had come down. It was a wild time to be over there. It was a euphoric feeling … Here we were playing at this folk festival . . . thirty thousand people showed up. Not just from Western Europe, from all over Europe. Some of them too young to remember a time when you could just go down the road and hang out in some other town with some other folks; have some beers and take it easy.”
It’s always surprising that Bob Dylan wrote All Around The Watchtower, when it feels so “inhabited” by Hendrix. (And Bear McCreary’s version I have a soft BSG-y spot for too!)
The one that somehow “gripped” me was Johnny Cash’s cover of Hurt. So, so different, and very awesome. I didn’t hear the original until later, and thought way less of the original :-(.
The same Cash album had his take on “Personal Jesus” that was so strangely absent of the sarcasm clearly intended in other recordings. Nowhere as good as Hurt, but it was interesting nevertheless.