New Books and ARCs, 5/14/20

John Scalzi12 Comments

The number of actual physical books that have comes to the Scalzi Compound has slowed to a trickle (because the people who work in warehouses have largely been at home, and reasonably so!), but some books have still made their way in. Here are the ones that have arrived in the last… month? Or so? See anything here that speaks to you? Share in the comments!

12 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/14/20

  3. That’s what I came here to ask about. Also I got all excited about the ‘new’ Mieville…

  5. Well gosh, I’m guess I’m just part of the hive mind, I had a comment about slim green volume, “new” book by China Mieville, and the Swanwick book as looking fascinating. Ok.

  6. Sara Paretsky… Doesn’t she write mysteries? I’m OK with an author changing their modality…

  8. Not only is a new Swanwick always cause for celebration, but the title sounds particularly intriguing!

    (I’ll be checking back later to see if we learn anything about the mysterious thin green spine.)

  10. Is that a new edition of Iron Council (Mieville)? It’s the 3rd book in the New Crobuzon series and originally came out in 2003. Just curious. I loved all three of those books, but for some reason this one have me nightmares

  11. @Diane Hollingsworth: Subterranean, whose name is on the spine of Iron Council there, is a well-respected small press which specializes in high-quality limited-edition releases of genre works. They occasionally do originals (such as The God Engines by John Scalzi, an author you might have heard of), but I believe they mostly they do reprints. I don’t know what sort of deal they work out with the original publishers in such cases, but I’m pretty sure it’s satisfactory to everyone, since they’re still in business.

