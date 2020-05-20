I got myself some stupidly expensive caramels. Why? Because I wanted them, and this is week (mumble mumble) of quarantine, and fuck it, I’m getting myself some stupidly expensive caramels to see if they’ll break up the slog.
Did they? Yup! I’m not going to buy stupidly expensive caramels on a regular basis, but as a momentary mood-lifter, they did the job just fine. Also, I think two of these caramels a day is a hard limit; I could feel the fat in them attaching itself directly to my aorta. Worth it! But, moderation. It’s a thing.
Have you splurged on anything recently? Tell me in the comments.
53 thoughts on “Today in “The Hell With It, I’m Gonna Treat Myself” News”
I was doing REALLY well until the last ten days or so. But yesterday I splurged on 2 pounds of fresh Rockfish, because YUMMMM. And the day before I ordered myself 2 new goose down bed pillows.
I bought a lathe. It is a 9″x19″, the biggest I could get up the flight of stairs to my apartment.
Just having fun running it manually for now, but the plan is to convert it to CnC to match the mill.
Living alone and working remotely, I’m slowly going insane anyway. So I figured doing so while making odd, potentially dangerous things out of metal has the right sort of style.
Books lol I got several books that I have been wanting
Fancy Lapis Bronzite dice from LevelUp and a blood wood vault for them to hang out in.
Today I bought a 2 gallon tin of cheese popcorn and I can’t wait until it arrives at my doorstep in all its cheesy-popcorny goodness. YUM
A few days ago I bought a bottle of Barolo. It was the most I’ve ever paid for a bottle of wine that was for myself and not a gift for someone else ($37.50). I’m opening it soon.
Planning on getting myself an iPhone 11 Pro for the camera upgrade, my husband is going for Invisalign, replaced a child’s broken Chromebook with a much better one and hit the two youngest Nintendo 3 DS on FB garage sale. It’s a big month as school ends and we have no idea what to do with kids while we keep working.
Pre-ordered Silvia Moreno-Garcia’s “Mexican Gothic” and Zen Cho’s “The Order of the Pure Moon Reflected in Water” and got some handmade candies from Lofty Pursuits/Public Displays of Confection (including these: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CKcE0Nxd0gg).
We have duck fat in our freezer. Hmm… I treated myself to new perfume today. It’s expensive enough that my husband would mutter about it if I asked for it for my birthday; this way, he has no idea.
We’re drinking more and better. Champagne and high end liquor in the cocktails. Drinking more helps with the Trump plague quarantine, you don’t mind being at home so much when the drinks are better than at the fancy restaurants.
Tonight is our 49th wedding anniversary, so good champagne with crab imperial… splurge!!!
I know you don’t drink, but we do, in moderation. Not bingeing, just a cocktail in late afternoon, and wine with dinner. Helps with going to sleep a little bit too, with real life and death issues hanging over everyone’s head!
I bought the perfect case for all the cables for my iphone and ipad, including the portable phone charger. And yes, I organized it all neatly. :)
I ordered fudge from Bon Bon (also, coincidentally, with caramel and sea salt, and oh dear ghods is that really really good). (Hey, buying it was supporting a local business – it just wasn’t local to me any more.)
[Damn. My ability to add a link has gone where everything else with the anomic aphasia goes. Look for https://bonboncandies.com, then the Dark Chocolate Fudge with Caramel and Sea Salt. You won’t regret it.]
Today’s splurge came with the groceries ordered through the volunteer deliveries for seniors and disabled here – cherries are on sale. And cantaloupe chunks. And strawberries. And I got other fresh fruit, and veggies, and salad mix. And will thaw out some chicken to experiment tomorrow, making the garlic ginger chicken recipe from Mary Anne Mohanraj’s _Feast of Serendib_ cookbook.
We got new pots and pans to replace our 10 year old non-stick without a lot of remaining non-stick. The new stuff is uh …. pretty great.
Pistachio baklava is my favorite vice, after books, and then we went overboard and bought Nutty Irshman lattes to wash them down. It was like drinking candy bars while eating manna. I AM NOT ASHAMED. Tomorrow I clamber back on the wagon.
@grumbles Much joy with your lathe! *So* cool. I considered taking up pen turning an eternity ago before reluctantly deciding against.
I, ah, splurged on artisan handmade watercolors. I rather expect they will be gorgeous but not at all lightfast with pigments (ah, PB66…) that aren’t used in professional watercolors for a reason. But still, fun!
I bought chocolate, not just any but imported chocolate from Davis, Oklahoma. It’s my solace and comfort, I usually have a piece in the morning with my tea. And in the afternoon or evening, or when I’ve done something difficult like going to the grocery store.
Bedrechocolates.com
Sounds delicious! I have splurged on reading trashy romance novels, 2-3 a week. Brain candy. I only read those in times of trouble, and I buy the ebook versions because I’ll only read them once . My hard copy of Last Emporex shows up tomorrow (yay) and I’m sure it will be worthy of shelf space.
I try to order delivery from local restauraunts every Wednesday, and today I ordered curry from my local Indian place, and it was wonderful.
The title made me think you were writing about the president’s medical decision-making.
Duck fat? Greasy caramels? I wouldn’t think you could give those away, let alone charge money for them.
Closest thing to a splurge around here is freeze dried liver for the dogs.But they’re worth it.
I splurged on a new Apple Watch Series 5 in steel – my Series 3 in aluminum has been slogging along but started to look a bit corroded around the underside – I seem to have pretty aggressive sweat ;)
Also I wanted the new features (ECG, always on display, more memory…)
Last Emperox AND the new Murderbot! Semester’s over, so it’s reading time!!
Sea salt and vinegar + caramel sounds curious. Good?
Got a black velvet Tudor gown from my favorite costumer (Gallery Serpentine) who was running a special on old stock to generate some fast cash. Everybody wins. And gets to be unnecessarily fabulous.
I keep ordering Savage Worlds game books so when I can get back together with my game group we can all go back to playing Pathfinder because it is the only game we can agree on.
A shipment of books, still to come; a pair of vintage overalls; a pair of wireless earbuds; $80 worth of cheese for Mother’s Day ( a self-serving gift, yes, but SHUT UP); and my home bar is full to the point I’m thinking of exploring other areas of mixological fascination. (Yes, I’m also saving and paying down bills during all this, which is kind of mindboggling in itself!)
We got a Switch bundle (ordered back in early April, finally got it this week) so we can play Animal Crossing. Now if we could just figure out how to navigate it and not keep getting stuck on things….
Expensive smelly candles like Nest’s Bamboo and Moroccan Amber.
The small (2 oz) votive sizes, appropriately enough, are called “bougies.”
Putting together an order of ‘gourmet’ sauces from hotsauce.com. Love me some mango-pineapple-habanero, some honey chipotle, some…
Duck fat caramels? I think I would prefer butter. No idea what I would like as a splurge. Maybe a good slice of pie. Trouble is, the places I would go for that are closed. Sigh. The pies in stores are barely worth the calories or the money.
Our home theater receiver died, but since it lasted about 25 years, it would be OK to get a nice (but not ridiculously expensive) replacement.
We bought an electric lawn mower. Weird thing to splurge on now (or really any time) considering my husband is out of work (and his business is unlikely to reopen until at least June) it felt quite exorbitant (hell right now brand-name pasta sauce and take out pizza feels exorbitant) but our mower was broke and we couldn’t see throwing good horses after bad on another Craigslist jobber) so we used our stimulus check in part on an all electric mower. Its quite delightful, quieter and possibly lighter then our 1970s era vacuum (which also broke during this, our first pandemic, but we’re much less eager to replace it with something shiny and new right now).
I keep a running wish list of CD’s I want to buy, and I’ve been plowing through that list. Because if now is not the time to finally get my arms and ears around (for example) Public Image Ltd.’s Flowers of Romance, then that time will never come.
I’m still 100% employed, so I’m going to splurge on some long overdue exterior house repairs.
I am officially middle-aged!
I splurged yesterday. SUSHI!
Two little gray kittens! We have been retired just over a year and after our last dog died in 2018 we agreed to wait until we finished some planned travels before adopting again. Since travelling is no longer in the immediate future, we just couldn’t live in an empty house. Had them three days now and they are exactly as we expected. Mostly sleeping punctuated by bouts of insane play and curiosity.
We ordered steaks and burgers from Omaha Steaks. Had burgers tonight. They taste like Steak & Shake. That is a good thing.
I’ve been splurging by ordering from local restaurants that are struggling to somehow remain open with only curbside pickup or delivery as ways to generate revenue. It’s not a significant splurge for me financially, but if things keep up this way much longer, I’m gonna need bigger bluejeans.
The big financial splurge I’ve made recently has been to ramp up my donations to some of my favorite arts organizations that are really hurting right now. There are two classical music ensembles that have had to cancel parts of their seasons, and our absolute favorite theater troupe just cancelled their entire 2020 season that was supposed to start next month. We are among the “pandemic privileged,” still working fulltime, not in debt and with no dependents other than the cats, so I’ve been splurging by donating at a significantly increased level from usual. I consider it an investment – if the orgs survive, I will definitely recoup more than my money’s worth in enjoyment in future years.
We’re not financially splurging, because only one of us is currently working, but we are baking a ton, and I made four batches of honey vanilla caramels for teacher gifts (because every single one of my kids’ teachers are getting gifts for this extremely challenging end-of-the-school-year, even the school librarians) and they are amazing.
I ordered two new FLASHLIGHTS (the uppercase is a running joke on another forum I regularly visit).
I really have plenty of FLASHLIGHTS, but you can never have to many. And it’s not that I am outside in the dark a lot. But they were rechargeable, and bright (4000 lumens, although lumen specs are often inflated), and a brand that I bought before.
I’m thinking about a newer car, but I was thinking about that before the ‘CoronaCooties’ hit, so I guess that doesn’t count.
Online courses to develop the skills I need to transition to a more lucrative and less aggravating line of work.
Last week I ordered about a dozen hand-dipped candles (from Bluecorn Beeswax) to light every night at dinner.
No splurge, though 20 bucks for real meat candies isn’t really a splurge.
Our COVID Diversion Tactics have to do with projects around the house. Got the pool deck repainted and painted most of the outside of the house.
It takes me six months to a year to design a new product for my business anyway, so this is not yet a big deal. Wondering if people will ever by leisure products again is a big deal.
I have a stand up paddleboard that was finished right before this started. I was going to start taking bids on it when the world stopped turning. No manufacturers of such items are buying, they can’t sell what they are already producing.
burr coffee grinder. first pandemic panic purchase. worth ever cent.
I thought I wouldn’t buy new books this year. Then the pandemic hit. I’ve bought eighty books. There isn’t any room for these on my five already full bookcases.
Took my wife out for an hour of sightseeing in our old (1967 Navion Rangemaster) airplane…$50 or so of fuel but well worth it (plus it’s bad for the airplane and engine to sit for too long); bought a couple of way overpriced organic local lamb shanks and made an amazing tagine with preserved lemon, apricots, and dates, washed down with a spendy local pinot. All worth every red (OK, blue, based on where we live) cent.
On the low-price side; I just received my signed copy of Shakespeare for Squirrels. On the high-price side; I just received a shipping notice for my spiffy new PC w/monitor. I may not WANT to leave my apartment for quite a while…
I’m not sure if I would call it a splurge but I am getting myself a new PC. Last one is 8 years old so it is time. Plus I scored DOOM Eternal for my birthday and my current system ain’t up to it. It is an almost exact match for the recommended minimum specification. Can’t have that. $1200 budget.
I have definitely had a bit too much free time to shop online while at home, but my biggest splurge was this week – I ordered a crokinole board. I was debating about it but then my Mom messaged me and said that if they could play with us (when things go back to normal) she would go halvsies with me.
A MacBook Pro and an iMac. The old ones had been used to death and were basically obsolescent.
A) A new MacBook Pro.
B) I apparently lost 10-15 lbs since quarantine began, so I bought a big bag of potato chips and indulged.
C) I’m replacing my 34 year old easy chair with.a new one that isn’t broken down.
(I also replaced my gutters, but that’s not so indulgent…)
I bought myself a dozen tubes of high quality paints to indulge my budding painting skills. Creamy!
Duck Fat Caramels? I’m intrigued. Maybe I just don’t know the first thing about the world of luxury caramels. We are doing some rather expensive newspaper and magazine subscriptions to get us through the lockdown, as I just can’t ‘do’ breakfast without a pile of things to flick through.
Chinese takeout this week. Peach cobbler last week.
Chocolate at a rate 3x as quick as before, to keep the kite spirit up in the air.
So yeah… food. I, too, am Italian-American.