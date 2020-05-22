As we begin the Memorial Day weekend, here’s a stack of the new books and ARCs that have come to the Scalzi Compound. Anything here that speaks to you as we head into the long weekend? Share in the comments!
9 thoughts on “New Books and ARCs, 5/22/20”
Also, to pre-empt the questions/comments: a) there are a lot of Baen Books titles because Baen is actually sending out physical copies of their books, which is pretty much the requirement for being in a “New Books/ARCs” feature, b) if you’re surprised by any of the authors in the stack, see point a).
McCarthy’s Collapsium series is a delight: more wacky superscience than you can shake a stick at.
Dagnabbit, you’re failing to help destroy Baen Books by including all these! Didn’t your superiors at the Grand Evil Liberal Conspiracy to Ruin Science Fiction Forever (GELCRSFF) teach you better than that!? Keep this up, and we’ll have to confiscate your sekrit decoder ring! :D
Seconding the enthusiasm for Wil McCarthy, and noting with some interest the Butler and the Niven/Pournelle/Barnes, both of which are New to Me™.
The John Ringo zombie universe is pretty good; I’ve listened to the original three books as audiobooks on cross-country drives more than once.
I’m reminded there’s a lot by Octavia Butler I still haven’t read. Not sure what the one in the stack is.
I just can’t get worked up about GMOs, personally. I have two friends I met in college who went on to become food scientists, and they know way more than I do about nutrition and health and food safety. They’re not concerned, even behind closed doors. (Contrast this with the climate scientists!) Surely the only way that “natural” foods look benign is if someone else has very carefully selected and/or prepared them. And toxicity is in the dosage. I hear that even potatoes are poisonous if you eat, like, five pounds of them in a day.
OMG! Jerry Pournelle book shows up on your list…he was a pioneer in computers when we all started…I had ten years of Byte mags and waited every month for Chaos Manor. I feel old. I owe so much to his writings as a now retired but still inspired computer geek
Mamelukes!
Can’t wait. Over thirty years I’ve waited for it. I read the first three novels when I was 17.
The copy I have of the first of the series, Janissaries, is one of the best illustrated novels I’ve read.
I miss him.
Eagerly awaiting Give Me LibertyCon. I miss Uncle Timmy.