Memorial Day Flowers, 2020

John Scalzi3 Comments

From around the Scalzi Compound. 

I hope today has been a fine and reflective Memorial Day for you and yours.

  1. Nice assortment of flowers. Today, I’ve been going through 50 years of my late father’s photographs and slides. Thousands of images of the roses he grew.

