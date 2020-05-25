Uncategorized Memorial Day Flowers, 2020 May 25, 2020 John Scalzi3 Comments From around the Scalzi Compound. I hope today has been a fine and reflective Memorial Day for you and yours. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
3 thoughts on “Memorial Day Flowers, 2020”
Nice assortment of flowers. Today, I’ve been going through 50 years of my late father’s photographs and slides. Thousands of images of the roses he grew.
Very pretty. What’s the red one?
Pretty and fun flowers.