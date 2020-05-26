Uncategorized

I Have No Opinions of Note to Express Today, So Here, Have a Cat

John Scalzi7 Comments

She’s not feeling very argumentative herself at the moment. And that’s okay.

7 thoughts on “I Have No Opinions of Note to Express Today, So Here, Have a Cat

  1. This would be a fine afternoon to take a nap so if I wasn’t at work I’d be snoozing too.

  5. No bacon? Oh man, the quality of cat pictures has really suffered here lately. It’s like the cats are just phoning it in these days. Why, when I was young…

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.