In the dream I and Krissy and (a slightly younger) Athena are on vacation, in Denver of all places, when it’s suddenly the end of the world — we’re talking mudslides and mushroom clouds. And as we watch this from the hall leading to our hotel room, I hand Athena the ice cream cone I’ve been eating (vanilla with red sprinkles) and say to her, “you finish this.” Because in my dream I know it’s the last ice cream she’s ever going to have, and I want her to have a memory of what ice cream is like.
So, uh, yeah. That’s my brain at the moment.
To be clear, I’m fine, the family is fine and the pets are fine, and there is no reason to believe we’ll be anything but fine for the foreseeable future. But like anyone in these times, I have my ups and downs. The last few days have been… down.
The good news is, I actually have lots of ice cream in the house — I was sent a bunch as a congratulatory gift for The Last Emperox. Maybe I’ll go have some.
18 thoughts on “A Dream Possibly Indicative of My Mental State at the Moment”
Goes to check that the supply of Tillamook Marionberry Pie is safe.
My favorite Graeters is the Black Raspberry chip.
The way I look at it: I’m normally a capable person who can do decent threat analysis and come up with a strategy and tactics to meet a difficult situation.
After weeks on the sidelines screaming “NO, YOU MORONS, YOU NEED TO BE DOING *THIS*” at the screens, my brain is coming to terms with the utter lack of control I have over an existential threat. (Beyond isolating and masking, neither of which feels mentally healthy even while I assure myself that it’s a positive tactic in the struggle to maintain physical health.) So my brain is taking out the change in dreams and depression.
Knowing that helps me come up with mental scripts to reframe the feelings from raw experience into part of my own story line. It’s not a magic bullet, but it will keep me from the depths.
I feel you, man. I feel you.
I read somewhere (Scientific American” ?) that there have been many reports, from all over the world, of folks having very intense, vivid dreams linked to their experiences with COVID-19. Not about the disease, necessarily, but because of COVID-19 and the upset to our daily lives. I suspect people receiving tsunami warnings and waiting out the wave perhaps go through similar things, but in a much shorter time frame. And that’s what we’re dealing with: there’s a wave out there, coming in our direction, and it may hit us and may not. But we won’t know, for sure, until it actually hits us. And if it hasn’t hit us, it doesn’t mean we’ve avoided it. It just means it still could.
We hear you John. I’m going to get some ice cream.
We are living in the age of nuclear rage. But the Conscious You knew that already. Now the Subconscious You knows it too. One could say you are now in complete harmony with yourself and the times. Congratulations. You have achieved the Zen of Ice Cream.
Joel Zakem, I am with you 100%!!!
I had one where I was in my van with my son, trying out outrun some disaster, and every highway rest stop was filled with abandoned dogs. I knew I couldn’t stop driving and I knew I couldn’t save them, but it was a horrible dream. Another one where I turned over the body of a homeless person in the street and it was my son, with bugs crawling out of his month. My sleeping brain has not been being kind to me.
For a minute there I was wondering what kind of ice cream confection a mushroom cloud was. (Because I sure could go for a mudslide right now.) I imagine it’s some kind of cookies and cream variant, maybe with chocolate ice cream instead of vanilla. And chocolate fluff with shaved dark chocolate or oreo crumbs or something in place of whipped cream on top.
Mmmmmm, ice cream. Excuse me, I have something urgent I need to do at the freezer. What you ask? Never you mind,
With you there, sir. I am depressed as fuck at “We’re reopening! Everything is fine now!” I totally agree with your rage-quit of yesterday as well. I just don’t have the brain resources to deal with everything any more.
That’s love, giving away your last ice cream. Hm. I have my container in the freezer, vanilla beans in the cupboard and cream in the fridge. Time to make some.
I, too, had a dream that I was in a hurry to pack. I was moving to a snowy mountain place and I had to make a lot of hard decisions fast about what I could take with me. For some reason the cats weren’t there and I couldn’t even think why. Got to keep moving…I wondered if I would have time to say goodbye to my friend, and then departure was immanent and she was right there. I hug her. And I’m gone.
Ice cream sounds like a GREAT idea.
I’m not prone to depression but this week has felt so heavy on my shoulders. We are separated from loved ones due to quarantine. We are separated from our usual spring/summer activities due to protocols. We are separated from our neighbors due to politics. We are separated from humanity due to hate. Watching TV seems like some horrible game show as we watch the numbers of American souls that have died tick upwards. Other than the mushroom clouds and mudslides I actually find comfort in your dream! You chose to share happiness and ice cream with Athena as your final act of kindness. Love rules! And you call it a dream not a nightmare. I might have to see what we’ve got for ice cream! Hang in there!
If I knew you got that much ice cream for publishing a book I would have been a better student in creative writing class.
My mood varies considerably from day to day. Sometimes I think, I could get to like the hermit life as long as I had Internet access and plenty to read. And a garden. I do find that I’m having anxiety dreams, e.g. you can’t find the building where they’re having the exam, or you haven’t been to class all semester and the test is tomorrow, or I’m racing through the airport because they keep changing the gate. Part of that may be because I’m late on a book deadline.
I do find that outside time (walk or gardening) lifts my spirits.
Never heard of Graeters Ice Cream until now. How badly does it blow Dreyer’s or Breyer’s out of the water?
Seconding @Peter: Totally unfamiliar with the brand. Maybe a review post?
And inquiring minds want to know what a Scalzi Ice Cream Sandwich would consist of beside the obvious ice cream and tortilla.