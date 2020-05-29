Uncategorized Zeus Officially Pronounces The Week Done and Over With May 29, 2020 John Scalzi2 Comments Go on, take a break for a couple of days. You’ve earned it. Probably. Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
2 thoughts on “Zeus Officially Pronounces The Week Done and Over With”
Anything he can do about the year?
I was listening to the “Start With This” podcast and they cited a quote from Dan Sheehan: “The quarantine state of mind is having 3 solid days where you feel pretty well adjusted, followed by a sudden, unexpected dip into what we call “the hell zone.”
I get the feeling you and I have been having hell zone week.