Zeus Officially Pronounces The Week Done and Over With

John Scalzi2 Comments

Go on, take a break for a couple of days. You’ve earned it. Probably.

  2. I was listening to the “Start With This” podcast and they cited a quote from Dan Sheehan: “The quarantine state of mind is having 3 solid days where you feel pretty well adjusted, followed by a sudden, unexpected dip into what we call “the hell zone.”

    I get the feeling you and I have been having hell zone week.

