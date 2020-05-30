The Nebula Weekend Dance Party Set List

Special event tonight in the Vorkosigan Suite: the Dance Party with John Scalzi! Yes, @scalzi will be dropping tunes and spinning the digital tables for everyone's enjoyment at #Nebulas2020. Get your groove on – your moves are real, even if the format is digital. Starts @ 7 PDT! — Science Fiction and Fantasy Writers of America (@sfwa) May 30, 2020

Last night I DJed a dance party for SFWA’s Nebula Weekend — and because it’s the world we currently live in now, it was done all online. How do you do an online dance party? Well, you spin the tunes over Zoom and then a bunch of people in their own homes dance about in front of their computers. Yes, it was nerdy and awkward. Yes, it was a ton of fun.

I was asked if I would share the set list from the dance, and as it happens the DJ software I’m using (DJay 2), keeps track of the songs one plays during a session and saves it as a file. So, here’s last night’s dance party, track by track. Three hours, almost exactly, of happy hopping about. In case you feel like replicating the moment in the privacy of your own home. Enjoy.

1. Let’s Dance, David Bowie

2. Good as Hell, Lizzo

3. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now), C&C Music Factory

4. September, Earth Wind & Fire

5. You Spin Me Round (Like a Record), Dead or Alive

6. Bang Bang, Jessie J & Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj

7. Hey Baby, No Doubt

8. Just Like Heaven, The Cure

9. That’s The Way (I Like It), KC & The Sunshine Band

10. Baby Got Back, Sir Mix-A-Lot

11. All About That Bass, Meghan Trainor

12. A Little Respect, Erasure

13. Heart of Glass, Blondie

14. Free Your Mind, En Vogue

15. Come On Eileen, Dexys Midnight Runners

16. What is Love, Haddaway

17. Can’t Feel My Face, The Weeknd

18. Funkytown, Lipps Inc.

19. Connection, Elastica

20. Handclap, Fitz & the Tantrums

21. Miss You Much, Janet Jackson

22. Believe, Cher

23. Super Freak, Rick James

24. Maniac, Conan Gray

25. Get Down On It, Kool & the Gang

26. Don’t Stop the Sandman, Rock Sugar

27. Kiss, Prince

28. Bad Romance, Lady Gaga

29. Night Fever, Bee Gees

30. Jump Jive An’ Wail, The Brian Setzer Orchestra

31. Tik Tok, Ke$ha

32. Dancing With Myself, Billy Idol

33. It’s Tricky, Run-DMC

34. Time Warp, Rocky Horror Picture Show

35. Vogue, Madonna

36. Bizarre Love Triangle, New Order

37. Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It), Beyonce

38. You’re the One That I Want, Grease Motion Picture Soundtrack

39. Moves Like Jagger, Maroon 5

40. Jungle Love, The Time

41. Uptown Funk, Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars

42. Brick House, Commodores

43. Make Me Feel, Janelle Monae

44. Groove Is In the Heart, Deee-Lite

45. Starships, Nicki Minaj

46. Burning Down the House, Talking Heads

47. Hollaback Girl, Gwen Stefani

48. Love Shack, B-52s

49. Goodbye, Goodbye (Boingo Alive Version), Oingo Boingo