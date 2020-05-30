The Nebula Weekend Dance Party Set List

Last night I DJed a dance party for SFWA’s Nebula Weekend — and because it’s the world we currently live in now, it was done all online. How do you do an online dance party? Well, you spin the tunes over Zoom and then a bunch of people in their own homes dance about in front of their computers. Yes, it was nerdy and awkward. Yes, it was a ton of fun.
I was asked if I would share the set list from the dance, and as it happens the DJ software I’m using (DJay 2), keeps track of the songs one plays during a session and saves it as a file. So, here’s last night’s dance party, track by track. Three hours, almost exactly, of happy hopping about. In case you feel like replicating the moment in the privacy of your own home. Enjoy.
1. Let’s Dance, David Bowie
2. Good as Hell, Lizzo
3. Gonna Make You Sweat (Everybody Dance Now), C&C Music Factory
4. September, Earth Wind & Fire
5. You Spin Me Round (Like a Record), Dead or Alive
6. Bang Bang, Jessie J & Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj
7. Hey Baby, No Doubt
8. Just Like Heaven, The Cure
9. That’s The Way (I Like It), KC & The Sunshine Band
10. Baby Got Back, Sir Mix-A-Lot
11. All About That Bass, Meghan Trainor
12. A Little Respect, Erasure
13. Heart of Glass, Blondie
14. Free Your Mind, En Vogue
15. Come On Eileen, Dexys Midnight Runners
16. What is Love, Haddaway
17. Can’t Feel My Face, The Weeknd
18. Funkytown, Lipps Inc.
19. Connection, Elastica
20. Handclap, Fitz & the Tantrums
21. Miss You Much, Janet Jackson
22. Believe, Cher
23. Super Freak, Rick James
24. Maniac, Conan Gray
25. Get Down On It, Kool & the Gang
26. Don’t Stop the Sandman, Rock Sugar
27. Kiss, Prince
28. Bad Romance, Lady Gaga
29. Night Fever, Bee Gees
30. Jump Jive An’ Wail, The Brian Setzer Orchestra
31. Tik Tok, Ke$ha
32. Dancing With Myself, Billy Idol
33. It’s Tricky, Run-DMC
34. Time Warp, Rocky Horror Picture Show
35. Vogue, Madonna
36. Bizarre Love Triangle, New Order
37. Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It), Beyonce
38. You’re the One That I Want, Grease Motion Picture Soundtrack
39. Moves Like Jagger, Maroon 5
40. Jungle Love, The Time
41. Uptown Funk, Mark Ronson & Bruno Mars
42. Brick House, Commodores
43. Make Me Feel, Janelle Monae
44. Groove Is In the Heart, Deee-Lite
45. Starships, Nicki Minaj
46. Burning Down the House, Talking Heads
47. Hollaback Girl, Gwen Stefani
48. Love Shack, B-52s
49. Goodbye, Goodbye (Boingo Alive Version), Oingo Boingo
3 thoughts on “The Nebula Weekend Dance Party Set List”
I like so many of these. But if dancing happens, you’ll be so glad I’m far away at home.
Created a public playlist for Spotify enabled fans: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/3F9rYfwnwZ2hWefKZcW81G?si=TFep0LWlSnWWlSTyPlybmg
All but 1 song was available.
40 and 41 are the same song though… great playlist Mr. Scalzi.