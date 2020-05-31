11 Week Quarantine Check In

I actually had to count it out at this point. We went into quarantine after coming back from the JoCo Cruise, and that was on Sunday, March 15. That was eleven weeks ago, which feels both a long time ago and also not that long ago now, because time is funny that way. I also entertain the idea I may have miscounted weeks somewhere in there, honestly, it’s a lot of weeks.
I think also at this point the quarantine era, or at least this first one, is over. States have largely opened back up despite the virus still being out there and spreading, and people are out and about — rather dramatically in the last few days, as it happens. I don’t think they’re going to go back in after this, at least not in the way they were before.
Which brings me to the subject of the protests that have been going on this week. On Twitter a couple of days ago I wrote this, which still holds true:
With that said, I can safely say the following:
1. All that had to happen not to have (these) protests go down was for Derek Chauvin not to have put his knee into George Floyd’s neck.
2. If I’m ever caught passing a bad check, or a counterfeit $20, or whatever, you know what’s not going to happen? Me dead because I had a cop’s knee in my neck for close to ten minutes.
3. I know for certain even these two utterly non-controversial statements above will have some dude show up in my comments suggesting that no, that’s not true, and trying to imagine a scenario where a Chauvin choking out Floyd was somehow justified. Dude, yes the fuck it is true, and no the fuck it wasn’t. (Also, don’t, I’ll just Mallet your tiresome ass).
The bifurcation of my eleventh week of quarantine is that I’m at home and it’s been lovely here, and in the rest of the country, people are out in the streets and cities are literally on fire.
On a personal level, this eleventh week hasn’t been that great for me; I’ve been short-tempered and irritable this entire week. Part of that was due to news from the outside world — it’s not been a great week for the whole country, folks — but part of that was just, well, sometimes I’m cranky and people just plain set me off. I don’t think I can chalk up my crankiness this week to quarantine life. I think it’s just me. It was actually a very good week for me not to see people, in point of fact. Or for other people to see me! I’ve been doing all y’all a favor by being mostly absent the last week, and posting pictures of cats and flowers. I hope you appreciate my restraint.
This next week I will actually leave the house; I have a dentist appointment on Wednesday, at which I suspect I will be told I need a crown (this will not be news to me, we’ve been watching this particular tooth for a while). While I’m not necessarily looking forward to the dentist appointment, I’m looking forward to a drive there and back. It’s the little things, these days.
Also, with reference to:
“All that had to happen not to have (these) protests go down was for Derek Chauvin not to have put his knee into George Floyd’s neck”
Please note that “these” in parentheses. Policing in this country is done in a racist manner. The issue fundamentally isn’t that Derek Chauvin was a bad cop (although, clearly, he was). The issue is that sooner or later a white cop was going to kill a black man for something that a) the black man did not need to die over, b) a white person in the same situation wouldn’t have died over, because that’s how we do policing in the United States.
It was George Floyd’s death that sparked this protest. But it was going to be some black man’s death at the hands of a police officer sooner or later. This is a real thing, and our shame.
Non-controversial statements are no fun.
I think we have been waiting for something like this to happen. If it didn’t happen last week, it would happen this week. We’ve been pointing to people to blame more and more and people on both sides see things getting worse. The protests have been as much against Trump as they have been against the Minneapolis police. And the right wants this conflict.
Do we believe in a better future?
It also would have considerably helped matters if Derek Chauvin and his accomplices had been promptly arrested and charged — which is exactly what would have happened if the positions had been reversed. Instead, we saw the entirely predictable result when folks were done with the response to another dead unarmed black man being the absolute minimum done with extreme reluctance.
Non-essential businesses still closed and masks required here in SE Michigan.
Good on you for managing to hide the Black Cloud long enough to DJ. Sometimes being able to escape the real world helps. Sometimes the Black Cloud poisons our attempts to escape it.
All of that yes, with the additional comment that passing off a bad $20 in no way means he knew it was a bad $20. The store owner said most people bolt after being told the cops were called & he stuck around apparently to let the cops know where he got the $20 from.
So not only is passing a bad $20 not in any way a capitol crime, passing a $20 someone didn’t even know was bad for sure isn’t a capitol crime. (And even if they were, a judge & jury ought to be involved in the process somewhere)
Not all of the news is bad, John. The SpaceX launch was a great success and I just turned off the TV when the Big Cheeto started blaring…
Nice picture, John, that’s a large and lovely front yard. Must take some time to mow!
I’ve been at home just a week longer than you, and I have a nice house and garden and plenty of book and am perfectly content. My wife does a once-weekly grocery/errand run, masks and gloves and fully safe, and other than that she’s also home and content.
Very happy about the success of Space X launch and dock, which I wish were the top headline.
You can give the same cranky excuse I sometimes give. Cause I’m getting old. I am 58 so I can be slightly crankier. Time to practice. Go outside and yell at kids to get off your lawn. You have a very big lawn so yell loudly.
Check your wallet and emergency cash stash.
Be especially suspicious of older bills (those bearing old pre-1996 designs) and bills of larger denominations.
Simply refuse to accept older bills. Nearly all the pre-1996 money that is actually legitimate has been taken out of circulation and destroyed already.
== https://money.howstuffworks.com/counterfeit7.htm
I’d definitely say my wife has been crankier this week too (but don’t tell her I said that, OK?).
It is very likely that Betsy DeVos’s brother Erik Prince and co. (and other rich right wing families) have been behind financing and at least partly directing the nightly escalations of peaceful protests into violence, to Trump’s approval (notice how he immediately jumped on it to denounce “antifa and far left” groups). Add that to the anarchists who always turn up to add chaos and you have the current sh!tstorm. I will be interested when they reveal the antecedents of 27 year old Samantha Shader from Catskill, NY who lit and threw a Molotov cocktail into an occupied police vehicle in Brooklyn on Friday night.
That said, NYC is still not open and not opening for at least a couple more weeks. We have knocked down the daily death total from 780 at one point to 56 yesterday, so that is a huge drop. My wife and I were just out for a 45 minute walk and I’d say at least 90% of our neighbors out there were wearing masks. If only the “we’re millenials, we’re healthy” morons like Melissa Shapiro, 26, interviewed at Lake of the Ozarks yesterday only infected themselves and each other, but sadly we know that isn’t the way it happens. 35% with the virus are asymptomatic but can still spread it to you or your grandma, Melissa, so just stop it.
I’ve accidentally passed a bad $20 that I’d gotten in change, and it was a REALLY bad one. Cashier just gave it back to me, I got out a real $20 and got my burrito and change. (And unfortunately forgot about it and spent it later, successfully.) But if the cops had been involved at all, we’d have just ended up joking about how bad it was.
The deliberate killing of Floyd was especially egregious. The cop was taunting Floyd as he killed him. This wasn’t policing, it was the modern equivalent of a lynching. That is why it set off such a strong reaction. It also showed that the police department was deeply corrupt.
A lot of the arson and looting was instigated by young white men from out of state (arrests). My guess is they are right wing groups hoping to start a race war. Also one person doing arson looked like a cop but it could have been a white man wearing cop-like clothes and high end protective gear. The violence may be to discredit the legitimate and peaceful protests over the Floyd murder.
I understand your joy at the drive to the dentist’s office, if not the visit itself. I brought myself joy this week by driving from my home near Seattle all the way to Olympia for a pedicure. That county was allowed to open for various businesses, including nail salons. King county is not. My hip arthritis prevents my hip from bending enough to allow me to cut my own toenails. So after to close to three months without a pedicure my nails were a tad on the raggedy side. There’s only so much one can take! It was so totally worth it to make the drive down, and fun to be on the road again. So enjoy your road trip.
America’s original sin of race-based chattel slavery, and the 150+ years of systemic oppression and exploitation that followed the Civil War, are destroying the country before our very eyes.
If T* is re-elected, we’re done and that’s the end of it: the nation will have decided that’s the way we want to be. If T* is defeated, the work in correcting what is wrong will have just gotten started (it’s infuriating to think how much progress was made by 1980, and how much has been lost since the Reagan Counter-Reformation) with no guarantees the job will get beyond a promising start before voters decide it’s not happening fast enough, or exactly as they would like, and sit out the mid-terms like they did in 2010 (when the GOP took the House and Senate and a bunch of Governorships).
I, too, got out of town this weekend: spent an enjoyable day in a couple of small over on towns on the Olympia Peninsula and Coast, looking at houses. I left there to come back home just in time to be warned by friends to avoid downtown Seattle and the interstate going through downtown Seattle. I took an alternate route home with no trouble.
NYC isn’t supposed to be reopened but everyone behaves as though it is; all the bars, restaurants, cafés, yogurt and coffee shops are building now into the sidewalks into the streets. There is nowhere for pedestrians to walk and maintain distance. Nor are any of them maintaining distance neither wearing masks.
We’re officially reopening on June 8th, despite not having fulfilled at least three of the criteria by which an area is judged able to reopen.
Watch for the big spike in 3 weeks, starting from last weekend. It will be blamed on the protestors, of course, not these people determined they are invulnerable, and those who aren’t invulnerable, they have told the vulnerable to just stay home. And if one MUST travel and don’t dare do mass transit, well, be flexible and work it out yourself.
And people still wonder why these, who have been in every way on the front lines, who have suffered the largest number of deaths, shoved into body bags — and sometimes not even that — and left to rot stacked in the back of facilities by the garbage dumpsters — who have had the least protection, and received the least financial assistance — while expected to keep working in the most dangerous of positions — how can anyone wonder about the protests? Shyte, what do people of color have to lose at this point? POC have been told in every possible way for decades, for centuries — “DIE! DIE FOR OUR BENEFIT!” and denied any justice, any dignity, any hope.
I’m very concerned about being a racist—especially possible because I’m concerned about looking like one—but I’ve got in trouble before when people seem to think that I think the world were at all just, and so causal responsibility were at all the same as moral responsibility.
With that proviso, I’ll just say that I’m in a terrible mood because I believe that Trump has just been re-elected. When white people not particularly committed to equality are given an excuse to believe that The Blacks Are A Problem, they turn to the specialists. When this level of abuse has been maintained and now thrown-in-the-face manifest, of course there will be riots. There may even be people who think they can benefit from riots making sure they’re as violent as they can be made, and especially as limned. But regardless of moral responsibility, as a simple,causal, ‘A makes B much more likely’ statement the riots have all but guarantied Trump’s re-election and the furtherance of conditions that guaranty more riots and more domination by the people Trump likes best. That won’t stop my giving as much as I can to stopping all that, but that’s how I see the odds, and (child of Holocaust escapees) I’ve never believed for one moment that not wanting for something to happen does anything to the odds against it, which is how I interpret the word ‘hope’ I hear people using but seem to be incapable of feeling.
CaseyL: Democrats captured both the House and Senate in 2006. Although Republicans regained control of the House in 2010, they didn’t get the Senate back until 2014; it just seems longer ago.
Nazis commit murder in Charlottesville because they’re bigots. Trump quickly points out there are many fine people on both sides.
People riot because yet another white cop murders another black man. Trump immediately calls them THUGS, says looting will lead to shooting, and threatens to unleash dogs on them.
Compassion for Nazi murderers. Animosity and malice towards actual victims.
Gottacook – 2016 seems like forever ago – a different world, a different universe. 2006 might as well be pre-diluvian.
Because I am nearing the breaking point of my arguably fragile sanity from the Covid vacation, unrelenting cycle of bad news, bad politics and just plain being old and cranky (B-day # 67 approaching), I will simply thank you for the pic and admire your Beautiful lawn. I hope you are also able to enjoy the positive benefits of a well manicured landscape.
Your three points are exactly right. I know with complete confidence that if a store called the cops on me (for *anything*) I would be, at worst, arrested without significant violence. Because I’m white. Dylann Roof was taken safely into custody after shooting up a church.
And to the people who say “what about all the good cops” – I might believe that if Derek Chauvin’s fellow officers had pulled him off George Floyd’s, arrested him, provided immediate medical care to Floyd, etc. But nope, if they’re going to stand by, I think that makes it very clear what kind of cops they are.
Wow, patmcculloch’s point above: four out of four cops were not good. I judge people by their character at their worst.
Part of the problem, as I understand it from the radio, is the government’s lack of transparency as to why the cop was not arrested until after four long days: Turns out there is a double standard for the delay in arresting cops compared to others, but the government wouldn’t admit it.
As for virus still spreading, today’s BBC site has a story on Singapore scientists finding that people do not show symptoms until after they have been spreading it. How sad.