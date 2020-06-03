Five Things: June 3, 2020

Let’s get to today’s five, shall we?
Hey, did you remember that there’s a presidential campaign going on? Well there is, and seven states and the District of Columbia even had primaries yesterday. Not that you would know it from the front pages of the news sites, I had to dig deep, deeeep into the New York Times site to find all of yesterday’s results. Part of that is that the world’s on fire, and part of that is also that at this point it’s a cakewalk for Biden, who will officially clinch the Democratic nomination next week with the Georgia and West Virginia primaries. But still, it’s very odd to be in an election year where the presidential campagin feels like an afterthought at best.
Hit the road, Steve King: It’s an indication of how weird a year 2020 is that while I had to dig for the delegate counts from last night, the news of US Representative Steve King, Iowa’s notorious racist fucknugget, losing his primary race, was splashed all over the place. And of course, it is delightful news, as King is a loose bag of hate and unearned superiority, shambling about in a vaguely human form. Liberals should enjoy their delightful moment of schadenfreude now, since Randy Feenstra, who won the GOP primary over King (and will likely win the general in November), is unlikely to vote any differently than King has in the House, he’s just probably smart enough not to spout explicitly racist words over a live mic and then be flummoxed why anyone should think that’s a problem. But yes! Enjoy it now! And best of luck to King in his next endeavor, which will probably be as a columnist for the Federalist or something else similarly egregious.
I put on pants today. First time in a month! More or less. The reason for the occasion is that I actually left the house and went into the world, because I had a dental appointment. Turns out I need a crown (which I knew) and I also have a cavity (which I did not know, but I’m honestly not all that surprised about). So I’ll be going back to the dentist’s in a couple of weeks. I will put on pants then, too. Pants between now and then? We will see, but I wouldn’t get your hopes up.
Bill & Ted congratulate the Class of 2020 at San Dimas High School. This just warms my heart. I’ve mentioned this before but I’ll mention it again: I lived in San Dimas during my high school, in fact right across the street from the water park. I did not go to San Dimas High School, but I still feel mighty pleased that this little town has been immortalized by two of Gen X’s most notable fictional characters. Much of “San Dimas” in the film was filmed elsewhere, but I can say that indeed there is a Circle K there. And strange things were indeed often afoot.
And now, what you’ve been waiting for, the Ant Situation Update: I’ve seen a couple of stragglers, but that’s it, so I’m going to go ahead and declare victory, and also credit Febreeze with the MVP role for totally wiping out the pheromone trails and otherwise sowing fear and confusion in the Formicidal ranks. Mind, they may just be regrouping. But I’ll have the ant traps here today or tomorrow. I’ll be ready for any counterattack (or any attack on my counters). These days we take our wins where we can.
13 thoughts on “Five Things: June 3, 2020”
Well done on the pants ;)
Was outside for an hour or two today, first time in weeks.
Had to get the baby out on a walk.
Is facial recognition working now? I’ve read that upgrading to an Apple device tends to fix those issues permanently.
Very, very strange when the presidential campaign is a distant third in the news.
I was actually hoping that King won the primary, since he likely would have lost the election. I note that he is not just a notorious racist, but also anti-military as well. During the 2013 shutdown, he insisted that the Senate gym be open because he’s “at war here!” This while not paying all the civilian people who actually supported the military at the time – you know, the men and women who were literally at war and being killed while there?
What kind of Ant Traps? We are in a similar situation.
Just a sign of how fucking upside down the world is these days:
George W Bush, the moron who invaded the wrong country after 9/11, got us involved in two of the longests quagmires we’ve ever been in, establisher of the idea that being “detained” during a war means youre not a prisoner of war, and therefore geneva convention does not apply, founder of torture on an industrial scale, founder of the spy-on-americans on an industrial scale, and too stupid to ever learn how to pronounce noo-coo-ler, came out with a statement about George Floyd that makes him sound like a wise elder statesman compared to Trump.
What the fudge is happening?
Be Excellent!
The Formic Invasion has been repelled with mass Formic casualties! We are safe until the next hatch out! Huzzah!
“Liberals should enjoy their delightful moment of schadenfreude now . . .”
Because you earned it!
Good job, Liberals.
I’m moving to Pomona in a couple of weeks, and I’m tickled that I’ll be so close to San Dimas. I smile every time I see it on the map. Thanks, Bill and Ted!
Oh, I hadn’t heard about the San Dimas high school graduation greetings from Bill and Ted. That really is delightful. Amazing how a small investment of time can make a whole lotta people happy.
Febreze vs the Ants: If this didn’t work, I was going to suggest cayenne pepper. It may not purge all the ants but you have the satisfaction of hearing all these tiny sneezes.
Ants suck, and I have the same problem every year. Hint: Lock everything sweet and/or starchy very tight, or put them in the fridge, because those little fuckers can get everywhere, including seemingly sealed containers. Also, use orange spray anywhere you see a trail, and just fight an aggressive offensive fight this time of year. Eventually, they will give up and you can get back to normal.
Also, this “pants” thing mystifies me. I never wore them in the first place.
That’s so very excellent. I was San Dimas class of 83″ myself. Time flies. Also, I deeply appreciate your insights, observations and musings over the years John.
I just spent waaaay too long in hospital, so I’m wearing pants every chance I get, even when I don’t need to – it helps me feel adult and in control again (even if neither is really true). Plus we’re heading into winter here, so I think it’s cold, even if most of you would laugh at me.
I hope your ants are done – I recently removed a decorative lantern near my front door for some repair work and found it was the capstone of a massive nest – they took it as a declaration of war, I think.