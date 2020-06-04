Five Things: June 4, 2020

It’s only June 4, y’all. Here’s today’s five:
James Mattis stabs Trump in the eye: And courageously says what everyone already knows, which is that Trump is awful and divisive and wants to use the military on American civilians so he can feel big and tough. And yes, I’m giving Mattis a bit of stick here — his insight here is not, shall we say, a new or surprising one — but it does matter that Trump’s former Secretary of Defense is saying it and that in doing so, he’s giving cover for other military folks to come forward and say the same thing (usually when retired). And it has at least put up a roadblock for Trump siccing the military on civilians without pushback, so that’s something. And of course Trump’s petulant response on Twitter takes him look even smaller, if possible. On that score: Mission accomplished, General Mattis.
New York Times writers revolt over Tom Cotton’s op-ed: You know, the one where he, like the good soldier he is, supported Trump’s position on unleashing the military on civilians to make President Trump feel big and strong. I would say that Cotton, a graduate of Harvard Law and a former US Army captain with a Bronze Star, should know better, but if the (heh) cogent example of Ted Cruz shows us anything, being educated and knowledgable takes a back seat when lickspittlery, and early positioning for a presidential run, is involved. At the very least Mattis’ comments stuffed Cotton’s op-ed into the trash where it belongs.
I’m not personally as outraged as others are about the Times publishing the Cotton piece because I think one of the purposes of the op-ed pages are to let people make fools of themselves in public so you can’t say later on that you didn’t know who they showed themselves to be. However, I also acknowledge I am a straight white dude who isn’t out protesting — or reporting on the protests — in an era where the police have declared open season on both protestors and journalists. I’m perfectly happy to cede that I’m probably not the one to be listening to on this particular matter. There’s the theory of how op-ed pages work, and there’s a practical matter of what effect an op-ed will have in the real world. The NYT journalists are rather reasonably concerned about the latter.
It’s hot and humid and our air conditioning is on the fritz: Because of course it is, why wouldn’t it be. The diagnostic guy was here and apparently our outside unit is leaking coolant and they won’t be able to fix it until a week from today, and between now and then we have a bunch of days in the mid/high 80s and low 90s, with humidity to go along with it. This is not great, and also a reminder that the vast majority of humanity had to live without air conditioning and I honestly don’t know how they managed. I wouldn’t do it. Heat sucks. Heat with humidity sucks the will to live.
2020 Time Travel: The first one, which came out a little over a month ago, has comedian Julie Nolke visiting her January self from April. The second one (which came out earlier today) has her April self visited by her June self. Both are worth your time, but if you have to pick just one to watch, watch the second. You’ll have enough context to go on.
When you’ve lost The Rock, you’ve lost America. Yeah, even Dwayne Johnson is all “WTF, dude” anymore. Did I mention it’s just June 4? 26 more days of June, folks. We’re gonna feel them all, looks like.
24 thoughts on “Five Things: June 4, 2020”
Thanks for the scalding summary; your post here has teeth. Love it. Sorry your fridge is on it’s way out.
The last couple of days has been the second longest decade this month.
Worth attention:
https://heathercoxrichardson.substack.com/p/june-3-2020
The NYT reporters may have a point – I don’t subscribe anymore as their op-ed pages are a raging dumpster fire, and they are too “both sides” in general. Cotton and Rafael are both grasping for the brass ring of the fascist revival tour in 2024 – same policies as Trump, just not screaming the quiet parts out loud.
I’m hoping that the troops don’t get stuck in the middle of it – Trump is waddling off to Bedminster this weekend, apparently, so at least he won’t be around to push it. Though Barr is worse.
“It’s only June 4, y’all.” Stop lying. STOP LYING. It is Monday, November 2. In 24 hours this will all be over. *rocks back and forth* 24 hours, 24 hours.
For a moment I thought 45 had been literally stabbed in the eye. The thought gave me… feelings.
The thing about the Cotton op-ed was not so much that the Times printed it as that they used their Green Lantern editorial powers to reshape Cotton into a sensible human being instead of the inchoate raging wingnut he is and he shows off in his Twitter feed. It normalizes him in the same way the newsies have been editing Trump’s weird word salad to make him seem less insane, and that’s a problem.
And, speaking purely as a GI, it’s worth remembering that Cotton never got past company-grade officer, so he knows about as much about “war”, the civil-military relationship, and the value of using soldiers in supporting civil government, as a cow knows about the Council of Trent.
> Heat with humidity sucks
You can buy a dehumidifier. Yes, it will blow hot air but it’s dry hot air, and that can make a huge difference in comfort, at least in one room in the house. And when winter comes, having dry cold air in the house is a lot more comfortable than humid cold air that will strip the warmth from your skin.
Air conditioning: I lived a couple of years in an older apartment building in eastern Pennsylvania that lacked central air. Management would let you, for a fee, put in a window unit, but I never did. The building was originally for upper-middle-class tenants (complete with a servant’s staircase). It was solid masonry, designed so every unit was a corner unit with the potential for cross-ventilation, and had trees overhanging the building. Add in some fans, and I thought it was fine. (If my wife–then fiancee–were reading this, she should would jump in to disagree.)
So the answer to how people lived was that if they had the economic means, they used architecture as much advantage as possible. And of course once you reach the economic stratum where “summer” is a verb, you go to the mountains for the worst of it. The problem nowadays is that even expensive buildings are constructed with air conditioning assumed. So when it goes out, it really and truly sucks.
How much does it suck? You end up living live the unwashed masses did, back in the day.
Regarding the lack of AC.
At night open as many doors and windows as possible to let the cool night air in.
In the early morning, as soon as someone/anyone is up and about or it starts to warm up outside close all of the doors and windows. NO EXCEPTIONS.
Then close all of the blinds and/or curtains on any windows or doors that sun will shine through during the day (if you are home you can adjust the blinds open/closed as necessary but don’t miss any or the heat from the sun will warm the house up right quick.
If your house’s insulation is good this should keep the heat down during the day.
It is what we do and have done here on Cape Cod for over 30 years. Open it up at night. I close the house up when I head to work in the early AM. Usually the house will only raise up about 5 degrees over the course of the day even when it hits the 80s-90s. This keeps the AC off except on the hottest of days (which usually followed a night that didn’t get too cool.)
Or
You could do the reverse, create a sauna, and lose some weight the easy way by sweating! A lot!!
One reporter’s post goes into detail on the point made above, that Cotton gets polished up so that he sounds coherent and more reasonable (much like editing Trump’s Apprentice video, I guess).https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1268339854577975297.html
@jessnevins: I am right there with you. I have the sinking feeling, though, that November 3rd may mark the beginning of a whole new set of existential horrors afflicting the US political system. (Trump refusing to concede if – IF – he loses, etc.)
Turns out, once time travel will have been invented, time travelers will find that by going back in time and fiddling with the timeline itself, they can move bad historical events backward in time so that it doesnt hit their “normal” or “current” time period. But they can only push it so far before their “current” timeline becomes unrecognizable to them.
Which is to say, everything bad is happening in 2020 because time travel will be invented in 2040. And all the shit thats supposed to happen from 2040 to 2100 gets dumped into the 2020.
It sucks. Its not your fault. But since we’ve made you our dumping grounds, i thought you should know.
Cotton several years ago said that if anyone was caught violating sanctions on trading with Iran, their entire family should be punished too, without worrying about a trial. That’s both unconstitutional and illegal but that didn’t stop him.
Which is to say it’s pretty obvious what scum he is (there’s also his twitter feed) so putting him in the NYT as if he was legitimate (next up, Victor Orban pens a column on how he’s saving Europe from George Soros!) is not a good thing.
From the perspective of someone who spent most of his Army tour in New Jersey and Virginia, and is currently spending daily gardening time out in Arizona’s summer temps, the difference between heat+humidity and “a dry heat” is the difference between a slow-cooker stew and making jerky.
Mr. Mattis is late to the game and regurgitates Democrat talking points.
He’ll be lucky if Coach Obama lets him ride the bench during this affray.
I hear hotels are cheap now. And they have A/C. I suspect that you will be safe in one for a week with masks and social distancing and room service/take out.
Thank you for cluing me into the Rock’s message. I been nose deep in writing. Turned off the news months ago. Be well sir. Love your work.
> blinds and/or curtains on any windows or doors that sun will shine through
We have rolls of aluminized bubble wrap insulation cut to size to fit inside the heat-gaining Southern windows. It’s amazing how much that helps keep the house livable. Although neighbors do say it looks a bit like a meth lab. You can buy the stuff in rolls at Home Depot et al.
Make sure to get the kind with aluminum film on both sides. Some has one side aluminum and one side white plastic that degrades into home dandruff fairly quickly.
Oh, and now there’s aluminized foamcore — which I think would be even better than the bubblewrap. 4 foot by 50 foot roll, plenty for most of us with little houses.
Oh, and we replaced our very old tar and gravel roof with white plastic a few years ago, and that dropped the attic temperature by 40 degrees F on hot days. Look up “high emissivity” roofing ratings. It doesn’t have to be white these days, there are multiple colors available all that are high emissivity. Which means they throw infrared back at the sky rather than converting it to heat that creeps down into the attic and thence turns your bedroom ceilings into broilers at night. It makes quite a difference.
About 5 years ago my HVAC went out during the hottest week of the year here in GA (think 95+ temps. I think one day we even broke 100). The days were manageable but the nights were miserable. I drew on my childhood in Singapore to help:
Take the top sheet of of your bed and run it through the spin cycle in your washer. That will get it nicely damp but not so wet it’s uncomfortable. Sleep under that with a fan going. That will cool you down enough to get to sleep and then as the sheet dries, your body temps will have dropped enough to keep you asleep. I did this every night for 10 days until they could get a new unit into my (just purchased) house.
My commiserations on the humidity front; I loathe it and know no way of functioning in it.
As for the New York Times: I’ve cancelled my subscription and explained why. I then turned down the offer of a half-price subscription for the next year since all that does is convey the impression that I really don’t mind if they deliberately throw oil on a fire that is raging provided they give me some money. The fact that they are dim enough to imagine that making such an offer will somehow put things right merely reinforces my awareness of the moral vacuum which led to them running the piece in the first place…
Dude! sorry to hear about your air conditioner. A lot of regular maintenance is on the less essential side of things, so it hasn’t been getting done, but really, it’s not. Try to stay as cool as you can.
Yeah, but, as far as Mattis goes, too little, way too late. He worked for the guy for TWO YEARS, then spent another year and a half with his mouth shut, so now…he’s even with The Rock? Big deal.