DreamHaven Books & Comics Fundraiser

A couple of days ago I posted about the fundraiser for Uncle Hugo’s, the science fiction bookstore that was razed to the ground last week during the protests in Minneapolis. At the same time, another science fiction bookstore, DreamHaven Books & Comics, took damage as well, although fortunately not as much. Nevertheless, damage was done, it was real, and DreamHaven owner Greg Ketter has set up a GoFundMe to help offset some of the costs.

Here’s the link to the DreamHaven GoFundMe. Check it out and if it’s something you can support, that would be great.

(And here’s the Uncle Hugo’s GoFundMe link again, just in case you missed it the first time.)