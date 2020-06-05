Five Things: June 5, 2020

Here’s today’s five for you:
It’s a police riot: Or so Jamelle Bouie says in the New York Times, and there’s certainly been enough evidence in the last week to show that the police working the protests aren’t exactly treating the folks protesting the death of George Floyd with the same tender care and respect as they treat, say, a bunch of white dudes with semi-automatics screaming about their desire for a haircut. Greg Doucette has been collecting up video of the police in various places not exactly keeping order; currently he’s above 300, which makes it difficult for even the most persistent “#NotAllPolice” to keep finding excuses for them all. Or as Kumail Nanjiani notes:
I’ve written before about how and why it is I don’t fear the police, and indeed usually feel they are serving me well. But I also know that lack of fear, and positive experience with them, is strongly rooted in my whiteness, and that my lived experience isn’t the lived experience of so many of the people I know and care about. As Kumail notes, what’s happening now is lot of other people who like me have gotten the benefit of being on the white side of policing, are getting their faces rubbed into fact that policing is systematically racist and also concerned with its own perpetuation. All these videos, at least, make it much harder for police to argue against the first of those.
(Plus now the police have pissed off journalists by going after them, too. Yeah, that’s going to be remembered by the press for a long time, folks.)
Is Trump losing the evangelicals? Lol, I’ll tell you what, I’ll believe that when we get the exit polling in November and it shows either some significantly larger percentage of evangelicals voting Democratic (which I find deeply unlikely), or just staying home because they can’t bear to vote for Trump a second time (somewhat more likely, but still deeply unlikely). I suspect evangelical disapproval of Trump is like Susan Collins’ disapproval, i.e., a scrunching of the face to express concern, and then voting exactly the way Trump wants her to. Evangelicals have hitched their wagon to Trump; I suspect he’s going to run them right off a cliff. They will deserve it if he does.
Cate Blanchett vs. a Chainsaw: The result may surprise you! (Spoiler: It won’t. She’s fine. If she had done herself a serious harm, you wouldn’t be hearing it from me first, now, would you.) Personally Ms. Blanchett’s misadventure just reconfirms my general choice to avoid all serious machinery. I know my dexterity stats, and I want to keep all my limbs if at all possible (and also my head).
Space Force and trademarks: Okay, this is interesting to me — Netflix has beaten the United States government to trademarking the term “space force” around the world and the ramifications of that are discussed in the linked article. Like the writer of the article, I don’t suspect people are going to confuse the show with the military branch, but if I walk around with a Space Force t-shirt, someone might reasonably wonder if I’m promoting the show or showing enthusiasm for the military. I personally would have thought the government would have dealt with that, but then again, I was also surprised that Paramount hadn’t trademarked the term “Redshirt,” thus giving me free rein to use it for my book. So, I don’t know. Maybe I expect too much out of large organizations as regards their potential intellectual property.
The UK version of The Last Emperox has arrived at The Scalzi Compound. Here it is with its US sibling:
My UK edition is a trade paperback, because apparently that’s how I sell over there, which is, you know, fine. Whatever works, is my motto. Soon I’ll start getting copies of the various foreign language editions (well, soonish — it takes a while for translations and scheduling and so on). In case you’re wondering, no, it never gets old, seeing books with your name on them. Because you’re the author, I mean. Anyone can scribble their name on a book, you just need a Sharpie for that. But being there because you’re the author — hits a little different, as the kids say.
The hidden gem in the Cate Blanchett article is the related Brian May article that it references!
I do like that UK cover.
It’s always good policy to be skeptical of the New York Times, especially when it covers center-right folk.
And that UK cover is smashing.
I’m really enjoying the Five Things. It’ll be a long weekend without them . . .
I don’t think you have it exactly right about police racism. For sure there are many racist cops. But, the main thing is that they see everyone who’s not a cop as a target. As a white person, you may get more slack than a person of color but make no mistake, in the wrong circumstance they’d kick the crap out of you too.
Reforming police unions, curbing qualified immunity, voting out enabling politicians, etc is not entirely racial. It’s something that affects all of us. I’m not downplaying the fact that it’s much much worse for pretty much everyone else other than us straight white middle aged dudes.
It’s easy to blame racism. It’s a problem, but it’s not the only problem.
Miles Archer:
I mean, there are black people who are dead for doing exactly what I’ve done when I’ve been pulled over by the police (ie., being totally cooperative and doing what they’re told to do), soooooo, yeah….
Thanks for the bit about the police videos. I had to stop scrolling through @greg_doucette’s thread because I needed a break; it is far worse than I had known, which is also true of how bad POC have had it for far too long.
And I can sympathize with Cate Blanchett and understand your reluctance about chainsaws. I still have the scars from when I was 16 and got 175 stitches from a Homelite XL12. Who would have thought a rapidly spinning set of teeth that can go through a tree like a knife through cold butter could be dangerous?
Me three on the UK book cover. Really nice.
My idiot (former) brother in law almost cut his arm off with a chainsaw years ago, so yeah, be careful out there.
@milesarcher sez
>As a white person, you may get more slack than a person of color but make no mistake, in the wrong circumstance they’d kick the crap out of you too.
Serial killer in a church Dylann Roof was treated with kid gloves and fed a cheeseburger. George Floyd was choked to death for an alleged counterfeit $20.
And Breonna Taylor was killed in her bed for the crime of ……………..? Nothing.
That’s a HELL of a lot of slack. In fact, it’s so much slack it isn’t slack any more…it’s murderous racism.
On another note, if they started paying the police misconduct settlements and penalties out of the police pension funds, instead of taxpayer dollars, 90% of the brutality would vanish overnight. I’m not saying the racism would disappear, just that they’d somehow figure out how to regulate themselves if it really cost them.
Apropos Miles Archer’s Point: Cops murder white people too. Google Daniel Shaver or Justine Diamond. And yes, more than a few center-right types have complained for years about militarized police culture and excessive use of deadly force.
Just want to point out that not ALL evangelicals are pro-Trump. Admittedly, most of them are, although I have some personal evidence (tenuous at best) that the pool is shrinking.
I am an “evangelical” Christian in the sense that I believe in and try to follow Christ, and I believe that believers like me are obligated to share the Good News of Christ’s redemption of the world with others (that’s the evangelical part).
I have never supported Trump, and almost became physically ill when I realized he had won in 2016. I know of other “evangelicals” in the sense above who do not support Trump. Some of them are somewhat prominent. I can cite, for example: Peter Wehner, Ben Howe and Beth Moore. The first two of these have written books trying to explain the devil’s bargain of evangelicals with Trump (and more generally, with the Republican Party, which I personally broke with myself several years ago). There are others as well with columns and by lines in various periodicals.
I really hope that there are more, that there are “7000 who have not bowed the knee to Baal” (1 Kings 19:18).
I really do expect many of my fellow churchgoers to sit this election out, but I think a case might be made that Biden can persuade some of them to give him their vote. He has mine at the very least, but I also voted for Hillary, so what do I know?
I really wish that a different term for Christians like me could gain currency, because “evangelical” is now so politically loaded in the U.S. that I almost want to disavow the label. “Believer” or “Christian Believer” might work, but there is still a political tinge there as well. “Christ Follower” has been suggested, but there always seems to me to be an element of pride in claiming that label for myself. It smacks of claiming perfection, which I of course fall far short of all too often. So I am at a loss what to call myself; there is no one word equivalent of “evangelical” that I know of, and I’m forced to write a paragraph like the second one above to describe my views. Too long for an elevator speech!
I do sense that Trump is losing support generally, however. Reading today that even Susan Collins (!) does not intend to meet Trump when he goes to Maine in the coming days. So perhaps there is hope even for evangelicals!
“if they started paying the police misconduct settlements and penalties out of the police pension funds . . .”
One of the reasons why the problem of police brutality is so bad is that Big City pols have looked the other way in return for police unions delivering votes and political contributions.
End qualified police immunity.
Curtail the power of police unions.
And stop the use of police as municipal tax collectors.
Intellectual property comedy sidebar comment: The Air+Space Forces have a webform for IP usage applications!
https://www.trademark.af.mil/
I guess they took the clue from Disney and the RCMP!
I used to wonder how police departments could be so racist if police departments are multiracial. I mean, they are, aren’t they?
Go here and look up New York if you want to see something truly depressing.
https://www.governing.com/gov-data/safety-justice/police-department-officer-demographics-minority-representation.html.
I don’t know, but I think when you are dead, you don’t get to have a good day.
In fact, I’m pretty certain about it, despite what Trump says.
I’m in the pool of people who think qualified immunity is a major cause of our police issues.
When they ie about what they’ve done, and then video surfaces, I have no problems with ANY action against them.
I was once on a capital murder jury, and I well remember the judge’s instruction that the testimony of a policeman carries no more weight than that of any other citizen.
Now, I think it probably carries less.
So what do we do now that the police have effectively declared war on people exercising their constitutional right of peaceful assembly? I don’t see any light at the end of this tunnel.
Miles: “For sure there are many racist cops. But, the main thing”
NOPE!
Regarding the SPACE FORCE trademark issue, it appears that the US Netflix applications, at least, have all received final refusals from the PTO. Here’s the relevant refusal from the only SPACE FORCE application for a tv series I could find: “Registration is refused because the applied-for mark consists of or includes matter that may falsely suggest a connection with the United States Space Force.”
The only way someone gets a “nick” from a chainsaw accident is if its not running and they drop it on themselves.
Chainsaws are pretty much the closest thing we have to light sabers. Real world use indicates amputation is a very real possibility.
If Cate can’t safely sling a little chainsaw at home, she may want to re-think starring in that Borderlands movie…
Let me turn my comment on it’s head.
I don’t see us solving racism. I do see us solving police brutality that looks a lot like racism. With things like Pedro suggests.
Pedro: “Big City pols have looked the other way”
Cause racism doesnt exist in rural areas at all.
Also, my pooch just perked up at your urban dogwhistle.
Do you get all your comments at discountrightwingtalkingpoints.com?
Miles: “I don’t see us solving racism. I do see us solving police brutality that looks a lot like racism. With things like Pedro suggests.”
Pedro? His first and only actionable suggestion was: “Curtail the power of police unions.” You know. UNION BUSTING. Its like Trump sitting on his ass about cv19 until his first move turns out to be “CLOSING THE BORDERS” which he did only because it ties in with his inherent racist worldview. And then nothing for months. No ppe. No lockdowns. No working with governors to help. Nothing. The only thing that got Trumps interest in doing something about cv19was when he saw a nail for his “close the border” racist hammer.
If the only thing you see as a solution for racist cops is “UNION BUSTING” then you are little more than a talking point looking for a place to land.
Racist cops arent racist because of unions. Theyre racist because a good cop blowing the whistle on a racist cop knows the odds are (1) nothing will happen to the racist cop and (2) the whistleblower might lose their job. Like decades of women assaulted by harvey weinstein who remained silent because (1) nothing would happen to Harvey and (2) they could be blackballed for saying anything.
And why does nothing happen? Because judges ask rape victims “if they closed their legs” rather than asking the accused “did you rape this woman”. Judges give cops a wide berth. Prosecuters dont go after cops because the cops will turn on any prosecuter that does.
All.of this happens without a union. Harvey weinstein didnt have a union. Cops dont need a union to keep racism in place.
What stopped Weinstein was a prosecuter, judge, and jury willing to say “enough of this bullshit” and convict him. What will stop racist cops is their convictions. And to do that, all police shootings should be assigned to special prosecuters who dont work with the cops every day for all their other cases.
No grand juries. 90% of grand juries indict the accused, except for cops which almost never indict. Because grand juries only have the prosecuter presenting evidence. No one presenting any opposing view. So if the prosecuter wants to soft pitch the case, he sends it to grand jury, he cherry picks evidence, maybe he even lets the cops testify in his defense, and the jury never hears from the family of the dead black mans family, never hears that the prosecuter is full of shit. So the grand jury declines to indict and the cop goes free. Simple rule: no grand juries for police misconduct trials. Eliminates one of the biggest abuses of the system that prosecuters use to keep bad cops out of jail.
And there needs to be a national database for tracking cops. Cops who avoid trouble by quitting before an inquiry can fire them bounce from one department to another. Mostly because there is no unified system for keeping track of them in one location.
And there should be civilian and government officials on oversight groups in every major department. To keep bad cops and bad behavior from getting swept under the rug.
There are a LOT of ways that racist cops can be drummed out of the system. And none of them have anything to do with some idiotic right wing talking point like UNION BUSTING.
So, again, NOPE!
If you can hear the whistle, you must be the dog.
There are too many cases where an armed white man who has killed multiple people, even shot at cops, has been taken into custody without incident, and too many incidents where black people minding their own business, doing nothing at all disruptive, often on their own property, have been shot dead by a cop who “felt threatened,” for anyone to be taken seriously when they say it’s not racism, or that racism is the smaller part of the problem.
Making the police unions or fraternal orders pay the judgments would be a start. Also killing all contracts that include wiping disciplinary complaints. Banning the rehiring of cops who commit serious disciplinary violations.
Oh, and prevent those fired for cause from being hired by any other police department.
We give them great power to use force, including deadly force. That means they need to be held to a higher standard, not a lower standard.
Police unions are racist if they protect racist cops. Simple.
Sadly, the evangelicals keep doubling down. Just this past week, my mother sent me a link to a video of a black man explaining that he still supports Trump because Trump is the only one fighting the “globalists.” Next day, my dad reshared a FB post from one of the big names in the prophetic business who just happened to have a dream explaining that the demonic forces they are fighting are using (I ki you not) Bill Gates, George Soros, and the ranks of globalism to spread COVID-19 in order to spread fear and make good people susceptible to demonic oppression.
I thought my parents knew better, knew that the “globalist” crap has always been closely linked with white supremacy (despite the perverse Evangelical love of the notion of the state of Israel, they sure as heck hate almost everything about actual Judaism). They’re both educated people. Neither of them used to be this way. The decades of steeping in evangelical brainwashing has done its job.
To another point, going after the pension funding will only give the “good cops” even more of a reason to look away from/cover for the “bad cops.”
One of these days I’m just going to have to give up and accept that “free rein” is dead and “free reign” has won. (I know how trivial that is compared to everything else, but I really don’t have a fresh insight into issues like police brutality, being just another guy who sometimes forgets about his white privilege. I’ve almost never had any dealings with the police, which is probably a sign of white privilege in itself.)
Dear Pedro,
Being able to smell bullshit does not make one a bull.
You’re promoting bullshit.
Cut it out.
pax / Ctein
Devin, I guess they didn’t hear the rest – that Bill Gates is behind the vaccine so he can install a microchip in you and …I’m not sure what he’s going to do with it then, but something bad.
I only wish I was making this sh!t up.
sjroby:
You know, you could have just mentioned I made a typo.
Fixed.
Dear Ctein,
Bulls hit.
Pedro
Do you get any say at all in any of the foreign covers or is it just up to the individual publishers over there and if it is up to them, do they discuss with your primary publisher here?
Btw: while I love our cover here, that UK one kicks some butt.
(Congrats, again, John)
Pedro: “Police unions are racist if they protect racist cops. Simple.”
Everyone else: Special prosecuters, no grand juries, civialian oversight board, a central database to track cops fired for bad behavior.
Pedro: I have a union-busting hammer and Im not afraid to use it!
Everyone else: but that does nothing to stop bad cops changing jobs, bad prosecutors, bad judges, a flawed legal system that can be gamed, and lack of civial oversight.
Pedro: I love lamp.
Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken.
Apologies to Oscar Wilde.
Do I need to turn this thread around? I swear I will.
Kim Helliwell-very similar here. I would fall into what would generally be called the evangelical category based on my religious beliefs, but pretty sure my political interpretations of those beliefs is different from most. There is absolutely no way I am voting for Trump in this election. But I didn’t vote for him let time either-I did vote 3rd party but this time around Biden has my vote. Literally an old sock would get my vote at this point. All that to say I know many Christians who will not be voting for him who previously have voted straight republican.
The problems with law enforcement aren’t an either or thing. They are racist and too violent. At the same time it is not a job I would want. They deal with literally the worst of society on a daily basis. But that doesn’t excuse the way they operate. They are supposed to be the good guys and they have lost the right to that title. I don’t have a comprehensive solution but I think a good place to start would be body cams that can not be turned off. But they have to go to the bathroom. So what, it’s not like a forward facing camera is going to pickup anything scandalous.
Also, vote and serve jury duty.
So what do we do now that the police have effectively declared war on people exercising their constitutional right of peaceful assembly? I don’t see any light at the end of this tunnel.
Which can be a good think – if there is already a light at the end of the tunnel then the issue is simply yet again being punted into the future.
The only way things get changed now is for the peaceful protesters to keep this up for a long while yet, to force the necessary changes and to force the house cleaning in the upcoming elections.
If everybody simply goes home next week, then the police and other racists have won this round.