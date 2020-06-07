Thinking More on #PublishingPaidMe

Over on Twitter right now, there’s an active hashtag called #PublishingPaidMe, in which writers are divulging their book advances, in part to see if there are systematic biases against writers of color and other marginalized groups. Well, my last major book deal is literally public knowledge, and I didn’t see that there was much downside in discussing what I got paid for my other novels prior to that, so I participated:
I also noted that these are just the advances for the print/ebook novels, and don’t include things like advances on audiobook or foreign language versions, or cover what I get for film/TV options and other ancillary rights. The figures above are roughly chronological, in terms of what I got when I sold my books, but I’ll note that I contracted for some books I did not write, and then later attached other books to those contracts.
In the service of hopefully being of further use to the discussion about advances, I will now add some more thoughts here.
1. First off, generally speaking, and for those who don’t know: an advance is usually a sum the publisher estimates an author would make from the book in the first year or so of publication, based off their own experience, the previous sales of an author (if any), and sales of similar books/authors in the market, and wild guessing. So, for example, when Tor offered me an advance of $6,500 for Old Man’s War, they were factoring in a) that I was a debut author with no track record in science fiction, b) the current sales of military science fiction at the time, c) that I had already published it on my Web site so that might have an impact on sales, d) etc.
It’s also worth noting that book advances are generally low across the board. I’ve noted before the average advance for a science fiction novel is something like $12,500. That’s for all novels, not debuts.
2. It’s not (necessarily) a bad thing to have a small advance, nor is an advance (necessarily) all you will make from a book. To be sure, for most books, the advance is all you’ll see out of it — because publishers generally do a decent job of knowing their market, and almost all sales of books come in their first year of publication.
But some books earn out their advances through sales, and generate other income via options, foreign publication and so on. Old Man’s War earned out and has been a steady seller for 15 years, is published in more than two dozen languages, has been optioned for film and TV and so on. All told I’ve probably earned in the seven figures from it (so far), beyond that original $6.5k advance. To be clear, this is not the usual path for a novel — again, the advance is often all a writer sees for their work — but sometimes one gets lucky, either from a breakout hit, or from solid, steady sales of backlist titles over years and years.
(For another perspective on this, please see this Twitter thread from NK Jemisin; it’s useful and edifying.)
3. Looking above at my novel advances, I see four distinct eras in them:
Debut: The $6.5k and $2k advances, signed when I was brand new and no one knew what would happen;
Developing: The $13.5k, $25k, and $35k contracts, after Old Man’s War hit commercially and critically and Tor realized there was possible headroom to my career, but I was still building an audience;
Established: The $100k and $115k contracts, when I had hit the bestseller lists, won awards, and had a series (Old Man’s War) that was spinning off serious money;
Franchise: The $3.4M deal, when Tor decided to go all in and lock me up long-term, both to continue momentum in new releases and to extract value out of my profitable backlist.
The thing is, in each of these eras, I can’t really argue with what I was paid in terms of advances. Bear in mind that by the time I sold Old Man’s War, I was already a published author and had been writing professionally for more than a decade, so I knew the business and had some inkling why I was getting paid what I was, and whether what I was getting paid was reasonable considering market factors. Would I have liked to have gotten more for OMW in advance? Sure, who wouldn’t? But I didn’t think the sum I was offered was unfair (and to his credit, when my editor Patrick Nielsen Hayden was sounding me out about acquiring the novel, he informed me that the advance he would offer would be a “not life-changing amount of money.” He was right, at least at first).
On the flip side of this, that $3.4M deal is not unreasonable either, because at the point the deal was done, I was hitting bestseller lists, winning awards, and, most importantly, backlisting like a monster; in other words, making my publisher lots and lots of money. The deal was commensurate to that track record and structured to support the shape of my career at that time and how we expected (hoped) for it to go from there. So far, so good, on that score.
In all cases, the advances, whatever the sum, were more or less rationally based on the market and where I was in it. Hold that thought, I’m gonna come back to the issue of “the market,” but before that:
4. Caveats! First, I do think it’s important, when looking to compare advances, and especially in the case of my advances, to make sure you’re taking those “eras” above into consideration. If you’re a debut author, don’t be looking at the $3.4 million deal, be looking at the $6,500 one I got for my first published novel (for the purposes of clarification, that deal would be worth about $9,250 in 2020 dollars).
Second, I am fortunate — and unusual — in that my novel-writing career has been, to date, almost all upswing. I haven’t had a novel flop and I haven’t had setbacks happen that have notably stalled my career momentum, things like a publisher going under or personal issue keeping me from writing and selling. It does mean, however, that the progression of my advances is unrepresentative to a significant degree.
Third, I am also unusual in that I started my novel-writing career when I was already making six figures annually, writing other things. Which meant that early low advances weren’t an imposition to me; I wasn’t starving. Also it meant that I could say no to things I didn’t want to do or that I thought were bad deals for me. I got to pick and choose in a way other newer writers often couldn’t — and I would pick and choose, which was something the people I was doing business with understood. It cut down on the amount of bullshit I had to tolerate, in terms of contracts (and consequently, advances).
5. Also, with respect to science fiction genre publishing, and “the market” (see, I told you I’d come back to this), let’s not elide certain things here. It’s easy to say “the market” as if it’s some objective thing the publishing industry stands outside of, rather than a thing it significantly helps to make, through its choices in terms of what to publish and also what it decides to promote. When I was published into the science fiction field in 2005, I was benefiting from the fact that the genre had catered to the tastes and worldview of people like me (white, straight, male, nerdy) for decades. Also I had consciously and with specific intent written my debut novel to aim at the very center of that white, straight, male, nerdy demographic: I wrote a military science fiction novel. When it hit, it was easy to continue in that mode (and I have), and easy to sell and market me in the genre (which Tor has).
Did I and Tor take advantage of the structural biases of the science fiction genre to sell books and make money? Oh, my, yes, we did. And have done a pretty good job of it, too. As with so many things, I can’t pretend that being what I am (a straight white dude) didn’t offer me systematic advantages, which I was then happy to take and use. I was not guaranteed to succeed — trust me — but once that ball was rolling, the path was easier for me than some others who have similar talents, both as writers and as people who can market their writing. Yes, I work my ass off, and write stuff that people want to read and buy. Also the genre was designed across decades for someone like me, and the novels I write, to thrive in it. All of this — my talent, my work, and the biases of the genre — are reflected in my advances.
6. I don’t feel guilty about any of the above (guilt is rarely one of my pressable buttons, psychologically speaking), but I’m not going to pretend these structural biases aren’t there, either. As a moral human being and working writer, I have an obligation to help expand opportunity, both in the genres of science fiction and fantasy and in publishing in general, and to promote other voices — and to support equitable advances for everyone. This is not, shall we say, an onerous task. Philosophically it aligns to my personal interests, and as a reader I like having more things to read which are not just things I’ve read before, which necessarily means paying writers well enough to write those stories. So, not onerous. But it is a thing.
7. I think it’s important to see the limitations of a self-selecting Twitter hashtag in terms of being an accurate representation of author advances across genres and author demographics. I also think it’s important that writers talk about what they’re paid and how and by whom. One thing that’s popped up in these discussions is an acknowledgement that some authors are now contractually bound not to discuss their advances; I think that’s both ridiculous and dangerous, and something writers should push back on, hard. Silence is not our friend here. To that end, #PublishingPaidMe has been significant, and useful.
My first book will be published next month. I read the numbers for debut authors and felt so defeated. My advance was a pittance of hundreds of dollars, not thousands. Yes, my royalty percentage is good, but still, seeing those numbers is so discouraging.
On the other hand, I bet I’m not the lone ranger. Why would any debut author want to share how miserable an advance they received? I try to convince myself that it’ll all work out in the end. I’m not going to look at any more #PublishingPaidMe tweets, though.
lif strand — Your book is being published! That’s great! You put together words and someone thinks they should be in a book. I’ve only thought about writing a book. You actually went ahead and did it! Go you!
“to see if there are systematic biases against writers of color and other marginalized groups”
To be honest, I’m expecting more bias between male and female authors than among ethnic boundaries. Maybe I’m wrong.
Corporations are – unfortunately or fortunately, depending on one’s perspective – good at being rational. And as you said, good at evaluating how much an author will bring in. And for most authors, notably relatively young unknown ones, there’s usually very little to distinguish them in the eyes of the public – who are unfortunately the ones that are going to exhibit the real prejudice. Someone like Nrendi Okrafor is very obviously ethnic, but I doubt most people were ever aware that someone called Steven Barnes is not your average WASP. So, I’d expect the publishers to avoid making mistakes in evaluation – or at least no more mistakes than they usually do, and price advances correctly.
The real deal would be: how fast do authors earn out their advances vs their origins. Advances may reflect the known bias of the public, earning out would reflect the specific corporate prejudice. And yes, that one would be counter-intuitive – if the publishers are, in fact, prejudiced against non-white male authors, then the authors should earn out their smaller advances earlier than the WASP ones.
Any idea what an advance looks like for an established author outside of genre? Like, what does John Grisham or Nora Roberts get? I assume it’s more, but is it way way more?
Ha .. the woke are now coming for authors and probably any ‘creative’ works! This is sort of poetic in that my thought is the ‘creative’ types are probably among the ‘woke-est’! Seriously, the market for creative products of any type is and should be driven by the demand by consumers of the product and how much these consumers are willing to pay for it. I can see where a creator of something is willing to take far less in order to get their product ‘out there’ to build a demand. The social justice people have no respect for anything like this capitalistic approach. Heaven help us if this type ever gets firmly in control of our country.
Just checking, if your book doesn’t ever make enough to cover the advance, you don’t have to pay any back right? There is no direct adverse consequence to you?
(Indirect adverse consequences are likely I’d assume, like the advance for your next book being lower.)
Gary:
Calm yourself. The argument that advances should generally be equitable is not exactly the screaming frontier of wokeness. Nor does it represent “coming for” authors or their work. I haven’t seen anyone suggest I should get paid less, for example, or that I should not be published; merely that others with a similar sales profile but substantially smaller advances might be paid more.
cptbutton:
Advances are usually only returnable for non-performance, i.e., if you don’t actually write the book.
lif strand…Congratulations! Even a small advance beats out royalty share. BTDT with the royalty share, and good luck with your future work.
Vincent raises some interesting issues. Color, gender identification, and age. What do those look like when it comes to advances?
That said, as an older white cis het woman, I’ve pretty much given up on tradpub. For Reasons, including the “what I’m looking for” comments from editors on panels at conventions when they go beyond the actual books submitted and start talking about career profiles. Even though I’ve got several books out there and a semi-decent sales record for an indie who doesn’t do a lot of promotion, the impression I’ve repeatedly received is that given the choice of someone like me or a middle-aged military-writing white male, the white male gets that debut author publishing slot. And at the lower level of advances, even if I did get a book accepted after a while, I’m going to be expected to do the same sort of promotion at my own expense that I would as an indie, for a lot lower return for the effort per book sold, and possibly not that much better of a sales record. The one advantage of going tradpub would be that I then am more able to land a sweet promotional spot in something like Our Gracious Host’s Big Idea, because I’m “legitimate” at that point…if I hit the right press. But the numbers just do not pencil out otherwise.
That doesn’t even begin to address the ways in which COVID-19 is affecting book releases (I’ve had quite the chats with my local indie bookstore owner) and the extension of time spent on editorial desks plus releases as a result.
I say this having watched some tradpub friends with solid midlist sales in a similar demographic struggle either because their publishers require multiple pseudonyms thanks to the sales department, or have to turn to indie publication or a day job in order to keep money coming in. My experience is all anecdotal…but when you see enough of the anecdotes, well, ya gotta wonder.
Might add that I do NOT NOT NOT begrudge the non-cis het, non-white writers getting contracts because THEY DESERVE IT. I DO begrudge the appearance of yet another middle-aged military-writing white man. That’s my slot competition, and I know it.
Hi,
Thank you for elaborating on the twitter threads.
I was really surprised at the amounts authors get for books, so many seem very low. Even authors who I think of as pretty established/successful. It seems like most of the people I read obsessively (in a good way) average about about a book a year, so I’m considering the advance a year or two of pay, plus a little for royalties.
… how are authors able to afford to be authors? I know in my own life I would find it hugely challenging. I’d have to keep my full time day job, writing would presumably absorb my entire ‘free’ time, and I would probably end up in a unhealthy mental/physical place between constantly at my desk and social isolation … (maybe things are different if there is a working spouse?) When I look at all but the ‘!woo wild success!’ advances I don’t really understand how anyone is able to make these books I so enjoy? Is there something I am missing? Or is my book habit a stealth ethical mess?
Thank you!
Eleanor:
“how are authors able to afford to be authors?”
Most have day jobs.