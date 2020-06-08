Five Things: June 8, 2020

Well. Quiet weekend, huh?
Here’s today’s five:
Defunding the police: It’s a catchy phrase, all right, and one designed to provoke outsized responses on the right and the left, and at least mild consternation for the people who don’t think they’re either on the right or the left. It’s a lot catchier than “Don’t make cops the people who have to handle every damn thing because we’ve defunded social programs and the experts who would do a better job with those issues and also don’t have guns to shoot people, let’s fund those programs with some of the money that we’ve given to the cops because we made them do all that stuff,” which as I understand it is closer to the generally accepted understanding of what “Defund the Police” means. There are other parts to it as well, so before you come into the comments to let me know that, please be aware that I do, but I’m trying to keep things short, here.
Interestingly and anecdotally, the little rural village I live in, Bradford, defunded the police a long time ago — when I moved here, Bradford had its own police force, and then several years ago the village decided to cut the force and contract with the county sheriff’s department for law enforcement, presumably to save money and/or reapportion that money to other village services. And what happened? Not much of anything, really. Crime didn’t go up, or if it did, not enough that I noticed. Mind you, I don’t imagine anyone here would call that “defunding the police,” even if that’s literally what it was. Whatever you call it, we did it, and it was… fine. Possibly this solution from the heartland could apply elsewhere.
Trump poll numbers are down: Which made my brain offer two contradictory thoughts, the first being well yeah, after that last week of his where else could they go, and the second being, who was left to support him but his base? But apparently there were some people left? Bless their hearts. It’s June and not November, so Trump loathers (of which, you should know by now, I am one) should not get in the least bit cocky. But yes, it’s not looking good at the moment. There’s a rumor that Trump is planning to speak this week on race and national unity. Well, that will do something for his poll numbers, I expect.
Local protests: In case you were curious if my own rural county had any protests this weekend, why yes, it did: Roughly 150 people in Greenville, the county seat. It went… pretty peacefully, apparently. 150 people doesn’t seem like a lot, but per capita, it would be like 30,000 people protesting in Los Angeles county, so when you put it in those terms, it’s a decent enough showing. And honestly, for a rural county that’s 98% white and went 78% for Trump in 2016, 150 people showing up for a Black Lives Matter protest is not insignificant. Good for them. Hopefully it was done in a responsibly socially distant manner.
Yes, Scalzi, but what did you do? Well:
I put some money down, on top of some money I had previously put down for other charitable organizations related to the protests, and the money I put into the GoFundMes for Uncle Hugo’s and DreamHaven. I have the money to give, so out it goes. Someone on Twitter was talking about lanes and protesting, as in, some people are in the “show up at a protest” lane, some people are in the “be loud with your words” lane, some other people are in the “get out your checkbook” lane and so on. All lanes are valid and you don’t have to be in every lane. I like that sentiment, and I’m good with the lanes I’ve chosen to be in.
Stop “Help”ing: Apparently in the wake of the current protests, The Help has become one of the most watched films on Netflix, as (presumably) white folks try to walk a mile in their African-American betheren’s shoes by watching a film about a white person, made by mostly white people, mostly for white people. Fortunately, The Help star Bryce Dallas Howard is here to be of assistance, with some film/tv suggestions centering on and by black people, to watch instead of The Help, or, at least, after one is done watching The Help. See, that’s actually being helpful.
21 thoughts on “Five Things: June 8, 2020”
They don’t mean reform the police. If they did, they would say that.
And I’m voting for Trump because the left has gone insane.
You’re actually out here defending defunding the police by saying, “But that isn’t what they REALLY mean…” That’s ridiculous. Just say what the hell you mean.
And what about all those viral clips of BLM protesters saying, “We don’t want any more cops!”
I’m not about to support something because people go, “That’s what they SAY, but it isn’t what they mean.”
Nope. Not playing those games. Say wtf you mean.
And of course I’m voting for Trump.
Liberals have lost their freaking minds. Defund the police? The riots aren’t that bad? You be as condescending and self-righteous as you want to be.
Nobody with any common sense should support the left right now.
I’ve never voted for a Republican in my life and I absolutely didn’t vote for him first time around. But the left has lost it’s freaking mind.
When your best argument is “Don’t listen to what we say, just support it and trust we mean something else…”
That’s some mind-games shit that I’m not on board with at all.
Maybe “redefine” or “redesign” the police would avoid much of the consternation?
Personally, I think we need to rethink how we do law enforcement altogether. People in Minneapolis have begun forming neighborhood militias. I think that might be the kernel of an idea.
jyvurentropy:
“And I’m voting for Trump because the left has gone insane.”
You know, I’m pretty sure in the entire history of the world, no one has voted for Trump for that reason. They vote for Trump because they want to vote for Trump. But they don’t want to come straight out and admit they’re going to vote for an ignorant cowardly bigot because he’s their kind of fellow, so they blame the left for their vote instead.
Just own up to liking Trump and what he stands for, jyvurentropy. It’s easier for everyone that way. Otherwise, vote for the Libertarian candidate or whomever. You’ll still not be voting for “the left,” but at least you won’t be supporting an ignorant cowardly bigot.
Your description of defunding is actually the most coherent I’ve come across yet.
A thought: When I was living in Ventura, CA, the local police departments were rolled into the county sheriff’s department. I have been through consolidations within my industry. We were all given notice and told to reapply for our job or any other that we felt we were qualified for.
Is it within the realm of reasonableness to overlay that template in Minneapolis? This may allow for the best to transition and allow for the police union to be dissolved and rebuilt.
“You’ll still not be voting for “the left,” but at least you won’t be supporting an ignorant cowardly bigot.”
During the time of anti Vietnam protests (which I remember and participated in, alright I was a teenager) there was some talk and regular chants about getting rid of the military completely. Even as a teenager, I realized that not only was that demand unrealistic, it was not really, all things considered, a good idea. Defund the police is something along those lines. We need something, but as you commented, we need something else as well.
Re: replacing the Minneapolis police force with (Hennepin) county sheriffs, I’m passing this along from people who actually live in Minneapolis.
I don’t know how things are organized in the places where you say this has been done. But here in Hennepin County, the sheriffs are elected officials. Their staff, the deputies, of course are not. But it has been stated that putting elected officials in place of hired personnel (i.e. the police), would be a tricky and possible infeasible idea. I heard the idea floated last week, but this issue was mentioned and I don’t hear about it now.
Whatever defunding the police means or does not mean, the Biden campaign said today that Joe doesn’t support it. Looks like a classic case of the damned politician. Damned if he does and damned if he doesn’t.
Protests in Greenville: Darke County Ohio has an interesting if obscure place in the history of American race relations: https://www.limaohio.com/features/lifestyle/341302/remembering-longtown
I was going to respond to jyvurentropy, but you don’t need me to white-knight for you and you did just fine. Have a good evening, sir.
Going to protests is fine, if that’s what makes one feel involved. Writing checks is too.
But if you do those things without voting, it will likely amount to wasted effort. I’ve been telling Joe Biden jokes for longer than most people have even known who he is, I’m a conservative and hate my choices. But the Democratic candidate gets my vote this year.
Because someone who orders the gassing of peaceful protesters so he can stage a PHOTO-OP, well, if that’s not insane, then nothing is!
Camden NJ actually defunded the police. What happened?
a) more police are actually in the community
b) crime is down
c) FAR fewer fatalities
d) NO rioting
I don’t like the term “defund”, but “reform” has been rendered toothless by stymied efforts in the past.
The best I can think of “Reboot. Reallocate. Right Now.” And I KNOW that’s lame.
Some of the people saying “defund the police” just want to take some responsibilities away from them and increase funding for social programs. Others believe that police departments as they exist here and now are too fundamentally flawed to fix, so the only solution is to dissolve the current police and start something new.
Fixing law enforcement requires a fundamental change of its culture. First and foremost, one of the core values of it needs to become that it is there to protect the rights of ALL people, not just straight white cisgender able people. Everybody needs to be able to feel that the people entrusted to protect them are a part of the solution rather than a big part of the problem.
The legal system also needs to change. It is very difficult to get a murder conviction (or a conviction for any abuse of power) against an officer; the entire process is biased against that result. That’s exactly backwards because “With great power comes great responsibility.” Police are entrusted with protecting the pubic, and are allowed to carry weapons that most of us (at least in sensible places) are not. Because of that trust, they need to be held to a higher standard. If there is any real possibility that an officer has abused that trust they should be out of the profession.
John —
You are mostly right, but also: Defund The Police also literally means to defund the police.
Which is to say: Take away the APCs, tanks, armor, assault rifles. Stop paying them to be in schools, to show up on 911 calls, and cap their paychecks to that of teachers. Get rid of qualified immunity, cop fraternities subsidized by the government, and generally make the profession less desirable — especially for murderers.
Wouldn’t it be fantastic if teachers got used milspec computers, pens, etc, and cops had to hold bake sales for body armor?
Defund The Police:both literally and metaphorically.
Did we get rid of those services to save money? Transferring police social responsibilities to others might be better, but if we’re not willing to pay qualified people to do them, then it won’t really help. If (please, please, please) Trump gets to be dragged into political retirement, there’s going to be lots of money needed to pay off his debts (which might make the Dems vulnerable, since someone’s going to have to either raise taxes or cut services to pay them off). The extra money needed to appropriately fund the services we gave to the police will have to come from somewhere, too, and people may be cranky about spending more money to do so.
It may also require coordination – there are some jobs that are sort of intermediate (if you manage them right, they can remain social service issues and not become police issues; community management, etc.) between social services and police.
And I was going to comment on police unions before until the NYT concurred with Pedro and I decided that I could be wrong another day.
The thing is, “defunding the police” isn’t a new idea–it’s been done, most notably recently in Camden, NJ, in 2013. In case I can’t get the article link to work, here’s the money quote: “The following year [2013], the city’s police department was disbanded and replaced with a new one covering Camden County that had more officers, but on lower pay, according to a City Lab report . . . The remaking of Camden’s police department appears to have led to crime rates falling in the city. Camden recorded 67 homicides in 2012, while last year, there were 25, according to Bloomberg.” Here’s the first article I found, from Newsweek: https://www.newsweek.com/minneapolis-not-first-disband-police-department-1509327
The thing is–and one reason why I think national politicians (including Biden; including our current democratically-controlled House, which is emphatically NOT advocating defunding police departments, whatever you may have heard from the various segments of the Right) are wise to not proclaim that they intend to defund the police–this has to be done on a local level if it is going to work at all. Each community needs to figure out what it needs, and how to build or rebuild trust in law enforcement; trying to create this sort of sweeping change by national fiat seems to be a recipe for disaster. Encouraging communities to take action? Sounds like a good idea to me.
Looks like I missed this part:
> There are other parts to it as well, so before you come into the comments to let me know that, please be aware that I do, but I’m trying to keep things short, here.
So, ok. Nevermind.
Trump could drive a motorized shopping cart with a toy steering wheel into a family of black citizens minding their own business in a supermarket while wearing shit-filled diaper, killing the entire family, then get out the cart and smear himself with his own shit, and declare “I am Poo-Poo Man!” and not lose a single vote from his base, and FOX News would declare him a bold and decisive leader.
Yes, they are really that morally and intellectually bankrupt.
Minneapolis is a weak-mayor system. Weak-mayor cities do not give the mayor the power to fire cops. Much of the political power in the city is given to the city board. I believe weak-mayor systems were invented to prevent abusive mayors from firing cops that were investigating him or his friends, becoming a political crime boss. By moving that power to the board, it takes more people working together to abuse the system.
But. It means there is no single person to fire a bad cop. It has to go to the board, where a diffusion of responsibility means no one is specifically responsible if a bad is not fired.
Not sure if there is a way to tweak the weak-mayor system so that one politician is responsible for firing bad cops, while keeping the mayor from becoming a crime boss. But it could help the situation.
The fact that minneapolis is a weak mayor system, and a veto-proof number of city board members voted to defund the police means a sufficient number of board members could vote to reform the police, and could have voted to do things like fire bad cops. But it seems like they may be hiding behind a generic, easy to redefine term that is “defund” to vote on something without doing anything. At least not doing anything yet.
It would be interesting if there were statistics that showed, say police violence complaints per capita, and then binned those complaints into weak versus strong mayor cities. Wonder if strong mayors can deal with bad cops or not.
The other thing i have been hearing lately is that cops want you to think firing them immediately is skipping “due process”. This is about as wrong as when someone complains their first ammendment rights are being violated because they were fired for being a nazi. First ammendment refers to government control, not private. “Due process” refers to the procedures in a court of law. Your boss does not have to go through a court of law to fire your ass for beating the shit out of a customer. Anyone who invokes “due process” when talking about firing a bad cop needs to be put in check. There is no “right” to have a job nor a “right” to be a cop, in the constitution. This needs to be called out and corrected now. I must have heard “due proccess” a dozen times in the last week or so when reading various articles about potentially firing bad cops.
Oh, and another simple reform: stop giving cops the right to avoid answering any investigation questions until after they get to see all the evidence against them. It lets them work out a story that fits the evidence. No one else gets this treatment. Not even a senator. The fbi can lie to people during interrogation and if the person lies to the fbi, they get a perjury charge or an obstruction of justice charge. Only cops get to see all the evidence against them before they say anything. This is.commonly a part of police contracts. And it needs to end.
Best case scenario: minneapolis will “defund the police” as in use it to get rid of every single cop that works for them, and start over. It might be the only way they can break police contracts. Declare bankruptcy. Layoff everyone. Reorganize. Come up with new and more reformed contracts. And start hiring cops again. Perhaps on a smaller scale.
The point here being that one of the biggest hurdle to reforming a single police force in a single city is a massive number of existing police contracts that keep special privileges in place protecting bad cops. And it might be the only way to break those chains would be to “defund”, lay everyone off, and start over with better contracts that hold cops accountable and dont make them a privileged class of citizens like they are now.
Hell, with a really good team of lawyers, the contracts might be able to get around “qualified immuntiy”. Start suing bad cops and see how quickly reform happens. For comparison, southern poverty law center made huge progress going after the KKK by suing them over and over again.
And make body cams mandatory. Shutting them off requires a call into dispatch. Otherwise tampering with them is an immediately firable offense. Put it right there in the contract. Come up with a system of special prosecuters for going after bad cops. Maybe they work for the state, not the city. Make them separate from the cops they are investigating. Make it part of the contract.
Defund and start over with new contracts could fix a system with centuries of racist history built into it. It could be similar to how the national popular vote movement bypasses the ingerent bias of the federal system by correcting it at the state level. Cities defunding their police and starting over with massively improved contracts could get around a lot of historical issues with tons of otherwise immovable weight behind them.
Defund. Lay off. Create a far more progressive police contract. Start hiring again. Sign everyone to a new contract.
Since reform isnt coming from the federal level, cities will have to find ways to reform themselves. And defunding could be one path to that.
I can’t claim this thought is original to me, but: it is rather ironic how so many on the right will cheer when the suggestion is made to defund healthcare, education, social security, welfare, public transit, etc., etc., but the moment someone suggests defunding the police, they all start clutching their pearls and fainting!
When thinking about remaking police, I try to bear in mind that environment shapes your worldview and eventually shapes you. Anyone whose job is to deal with the worst of humanity, in situations fraught with danger, has to have a strong will and sense of self to avoid thinking of everyone they meet through work as a dangerous criminal. Couple that with the fear of being blamed for making the wrong choice in a complex situation (particularly when there may not be a good choice, much less a right one), mix in the history of racism and prejudice in America, bake for decades, and it’s not that surprising that police unions and systemic disfunction rule the day.
Finding a way out of that box would go a long way.