Five Things: June 9, 2020

Okay, let’s see what’s up in the world and with me today:
He pushed himself! A study in contrasts between the two men vying to be the president for the next term: Trump is suggesting the 75-year-old man who was injured whilst being abused by the Buffalo Police sorta, you know, made himself fall harder; Biden, on the other hand, gets applause for directly and sympathetically addressing George Floyd’s six-year-old daughter at Floyd’s funeral in Houston. One may be as cynical as one likes about Biden and his motivations for making at appearance (via video) at Floyd’s funeral, but honestly it’s refreshing to see someone on the presidential level who has the horse sense to read the moment. Remember when we had presidents who could do that? Seems so long ago now.
Bon Appétit and Refinery 29 editors gone: For wearing brownface and being a real jerk to minority staffers, respectively. I’ve seen relatively little hand-wringing about what this means, and whether white editors should be judged on racist things they did at some point in the past when they were still actually adults who should have known better; now doesn’t appear to be the time for that, strangely enough. Likewise, treating minority staff poorly (or allowing them to be treated poorly). The most I’ve heard is anxiousness about what this means for the Bon Appétit test kitchen videos, which apparently a large chunk of America has been self-medicating with during the quarantine. Apparently people who weren’t being paid for appearing in the videos will be paid now? Good.
Poll problems in Georgia: Shocked, shocked I am that people in Georgia, of all places, might have experienced difficulties in voting. I’d like to believe that this issue will be resolved before November, but I would also like to believe in butterscotch unicorns as well. You can say I’m a little skeptical about the state of voting in the United States right now. It’s not my number one political issue at the moment, but it’s up there in the top ten.
Lollapalooza cancelled: Which is not surprising but still makes for a sad moment in this particular Gen-Xer’s day. Fun fact: I attended the first Lollapalooza tour (back when it was a tour and not a festival) — outside Chicago, which is where it eventually ended up when it became a festival. I went to a few more installments after that, but as they say, you always remember your first. I specifically remember Nine Inch Nails tearing the room off the place; they were third from the top of the bill and they made it hard for Siouxsie and the Banshees and Jane’s Addiction to top them. The Lollapalooza’s organizers promise to do something online and virtual this year, and I’m sure that it’ll be fine. But I think everyone will be happier if and when in person musical festivals come back.
A less than welcome summer first: Say hello to the first horsefly of the season, thankfully on the outside of the window screen:
In real life, this dude is roughly the size of my thumb, which means it’s pretty big. They’re nasty customers and they like to pick fights with my car as I’m heading down the driveway. I’m not entirely sure why; my Mini Countryman may be small, but it’s still exponentially larger than they are. They’ll be around through early September at least. Oh boy.
Horseflies are just creepy big. Yeeacch.
Maybe it was too buzzy to hear “-less carriage”
I’m honestly not sure if I’ll ever be comfortable going to a crowded concert or festival venue again and that’s sad. If I don’t get infected by a deadly virus, I risk getting shot by a nutjob with a gun. It’s just not worth it.
Oh and forgot to mention: I live in GA and voted by absentee ballot. I did confirm that my ballot was received and accepted. But I have many friends up here in the north-suburbs of Atlanta who never received their absentee ballots and stood in line for upwards of 9 hours to vote.
Quel surprise that Kemp doesn’t give a damn.
Regarding horseflies: Train your cats to chase them. Makes the whole enterprise bearable AND cuts down on the ones inside your house.
It will also occaisonally result in your cat pouncing on your head, but that’s nothing new.
Long time reader, first-time commenter. Just wanted to note that currently many folks are trending away from “minority” as an adjective describing an individual (e.g. “minority staffer” as you wrote above). Here’s the APA: https://apastyle.apa.org/style-grammar-guidelines/bias-free-language/racial-ethnic-minorities and some additional discussion from NPR’s Code Switch: https://www.npr.org/sections/codeswitch/2014/03/30/295931070/the-journey-from-colored-to-minorities-to-people-of-color
Ants, horseflies. Check.
No murder hornets, cannibal rats. Check.
Let’s see where it stands in a month. Keep an eye on the yoghurt.
I think all we’ve had so far is poison ivy, one small vine. Well, and a pandemic. Ticks expected, mainly on the dog.
Adam Rapoport was the worst thing about any Bon Appetit video he appeared in, so good riddance. Their YouTube presence is a breath of fresh air, and it can only get better by being more diverse and paying everyone fairly.
My current insect nemesis (nemeses?) is/are Carpenter Bees. They are now ganging up with the squirrels to destroy my pergola.
If it was the size of your thumb I think I’d call it an elephant fly.
Also, today my dog and I took a hike near Buckeye Lake and the horse/deer flies were horrible. At a few points my poor dog had 3 sitting on her head that I then had to reach down and brush off (when I wasn’t trying to swat them off my own head).
Regarding APA style: More than 20 years ago, APA adopted “Black” and “White” as proper usage. I can’t agree with this. Political reasons for some people to prefer the cap B in Black do not have any counterpart justifying the use of White. Moreover, as has been generally known (or should be) since 2001 when the analysis of the human genome was announced, a “black” and a “white” person can be more genetically related than two “blacks” or two “whites.”
I wonder whether, in the far future when “race” will have ceased to matter, a mystified student will ask a teacher “Why was it OK in 2020 to say ‘people of color’ but not ‘colored people’?”
Yeah, horseflies are nasty, but try northern Ontario deerflies some day. Back when I was doing work in forestry grad school, one of the little bastards bit me through four layers: a rubber raincoat (this was before I could afford Goretex), a wool sweater, a sweatshirt, and an undershirt. Given that these monsters evolved to gnaw their way through moose hide, it’s not surprising that my primitive human tech provided little defense. Used that experience as a key plot point in my first published story (http://geoff-hart.com/fiction/short-stories/2009/flatlander.htm).
If wishes were horseflies, beggars would stay inside.
A) If you’re not part of the group, I think you have less authority to decide what group members call themselves.
B) I’m old enough to remember when we called ourselves Third World people. Sigh.
I’m glad the editor of BA is gone, but I’m still horrified that only the white people were paid to be on-camera.
Seriously, Sohla is in *so many* Gourmet Makes videos, saving the day, just like Gabby being able to get any weird thing for Claire to modify/destroy. Even if it’s not their show, folks should still get paid (the going performance rate, obviously they were still making their salary). And when Rick gets back from Mexico he needs his own show too!
Re: murder hornets
So far there’s only been one spotted in the US this year (dead), up by the Canadian border. And the state entomologists have asked the public to call them Asian Giant Hornets rather than murder hornets (the English translation of their name in Japan). Don’t know why, hopefully there aren’t any *other* murder hornets to get them mixed up with.
Horseflies. Two words – Salt Gun.
Conservatives do a few things very well:
1) Channel money UP the economic scale.
2) Drive up the negatives of their opponents…. e.g. Anyone who is not them….. think Nancy Pelosi, John Scalzi, etc.
3) Suppress the vote in order to maintain power undemocratically……Limiting polling places, early voting, oppose vote by mail, extreme gerrymandering….. and much more.
4) Govern well!!!!!!
One of these four in incorrect. The first to guess receives a copy of their choice of a Scalzi novel….. signed by me!
I’m so glad the Registrar in my rural Northern California county is intelligent and an expert at his job. We’ve had permanent vote-by-mail registration for a few years now. I know for a fact that it has increased my participation in elections by a bit and my wife’s by a lot. And guess what. Our state assemblyperson, state senator, and U.S. representative are all Republicans. So the Republicans’ sudden fiery hate for mail-in ballots doesn’t hold much water where I live. But our U.S. rep is still ranting about how it will be the downfall of our republic because he marches in lockstep with his presidential master.