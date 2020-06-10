Five Things: June 10, 2020

Annnnd here we go for today:
Trump wants CNN to apologize for a poll that has Biden ahead: Oh, bless his sad little heart. I do understand it’s been a bad couple of weeks for the president, what with botched photo ops and hiding in bunkers and behind gates and his open racism not working for him the way he wants it to. But this is a very silly tantrum for him to be having in public, and anyway, it’s not just CNN that has him taking a poll thumping recently. I don’t see it being out of the realm of possibility that Trump demands an apology from everyone who give him poll data he’s not happy with, although I understand he’s going after CNN specifically because he’s decided it’s the news company that will be his nemesis, this week, anyway. CNN, of course, has no intention of apologizing, because why should they.
Christopher Columbus had a rough night: A statue of him in Boston was beheaded and another in Richmond was toppled and thrown into a lake — immersion in water apparently being the new hotness in statue desecration. On one hand, public property shouldn’t be attacked, blah blah blah, etc, but on the other hand, speaking as an Italian-American who therefore has Columbus as his secular patron saint in the United States, fuck that genocidal piece of shit, there shouldn’t be statues of him up anywhere, much less entire cities and countries named after him. Someone on Twitter made the cogent point that statues aren’t about education, they’re about commemoration, i.e., propaganda, which can be benign or… not. The propaganda about Columbus stopped being convincing a while back. I’m not going to cry to much about him walking the plank.
Gone With the Wind gone with the, uh, wind or something: More accurately, pulled down from HBO Max, apparently until such time the studio can do for it what they already do for Looney Tunes, which is to put a disclaimer up that basically says “Hey, FYI, there’s some real racist bullshit here, we’re not going to pretend it didn’t exist, but we all know better now.” Which, you know. Is fine. Stalwarts who are winding themselves up about non-existent First Amendment issues will be pleased to know one may still rent GWTW via Amazon Prime or Google Play or other online services, and can still get the Blu-Ray, so no one can take it away from them, ever (the book is also widely available, if you’re into that). So, yes: If three hours and forty minutes of genteel southern racism is your thing, you can still have it, all over the place.
The newest winery in the Dayton area, literally across the street from me: I mean, literally, as in, I can see the driveway for it from my office window:
The property used to belong to the parents of one of Athena’s classmates, and for the last year or so they’ve been doing construction, putting up vines and otherwise getting ready to welcome people in. I suppose it’s likely to increase traffic a bit, but we’ll see if it’s an actual nuisance. I’m optimistic about it and am thinking it will be a nice addition to the neighborhood. They start takeout service this Friday, so we’ll soon find out. I do like the idea of a new business in our little town. It’s good to see it happen. Here’s their direct site, if you would like to check it out (and/or would like to order something from them).
It’s hot and humid and our air conditioning is on the fritz, Part II: The Humiditing: We had our house air conditioning looked at last week, and then guy who came was all, yup there’s a problem, and then told us that the soonest anyone could get out to fix the particular problem was Thursday next week, i.e., this week, i.e., tomorrow. So we’ve had to endure the hottest and most humid week on the 2020 calendar (so far!) without central air. I am personally a delicate little flower who actually does work from home and would like not to dissolve into a puddle of anguished sweat, so I went and got a single-room air conditioner for my office. It works great, in that the instant I leave my office during the day every other part of the upstairs is noticeably hotter and makes me want to die. So: worthwhile investment, and since it’s for my office, tax-deductible as well. The only drawback is that it’s not exactly quiet. But if I have to choose between silence or sweating miserably, well, let’s just say I bought an air conditioner and got a white noise generator as a bonus.
31 thoughts on “Five Things: June 10, 2020”
So what to Krissy and Athena do? You didn’t get a one-room AC for the living room, or dining room, or even bedrooms? As You Know, Bob — you can get as 5K BTU one for under $100 almost anywhere (bedroom size), and larger ones for the general area for under $400 if you shop around (Lowe’s and CostCo in my area tend to have the best prices for those).
I’ve had my share of AC problems that invariably occur on Friday forcing me and my family to spend the weekend in misery (I live in Florida). I’ve also had the same thing happen during a series of hurricanes, which further delayed repairs. My go-to solution is to buy two window units and install them in the two bedrooms my family uses. It’s typically cheaper than a single night at a hotel, and you can retreat to the bedrooms as much as needed while waiting for repairs. Once the crisis passes (plus extra time to make sure the AC is truly fixed) I donate the units to charity.
I explain this to people all the time and they act like I’m crazy. I’m glad to see someone else that uses my method.
Timliebe:
THEY BAKE AND THEY DESERVE IT
More seriously Krissy is much happier at a far higher temp/humidity point than I am, so she’s mostly fine. Athena is renting an apartment with a friend at the moment and lives there most of the time. Also, in the evening, the temperature drops enough that we do what people did in the olden days: Open some windows and let air circulate through.
Winestock 2020: That winery has live music, or so the website says.
Based on what you wrote here, it’s pretty easy to use Google Maps to figure out exactly where your house is. Does this/ought this concern you at all? I mean, you are pretty open about a lot of things, but did you even worry about this? That said, there are other, fairly easy ways to find the same info. Have you ever had the random stranger show up wanting to say hi?
If your AC unit is old enough to use R22 refrigerant, you might consider a new unit from a good manufacturer. They use R410A refrigerant and are quieter and more efficient. I got a mid-tier Carrier 16 SEER last year and save 20-30% on the electric bill during the Arizona summer — and it’s noticeably quieter than the 15-year old model it replaced. The best units have variable speed control and are even more efficient but also need their own controllers, which aren’t nearly as friendly as ecobee or Nest (the only reason I didn’t get a Trane XV18 is its hideous controller).
Luckily I don’t live in a city with statues—in Britain they have statues of slave traders who built hospitals, colleges, charities and so forth, statues now being toppled. Need I have perspective?
No, luckily I don’t need to have an opinion on toppling other people’s statues, (it wouldn’t be PC) but if I did, then at the end of the day, despite any pros and cons or wearing the shoes of historians and charity figures I would simply say: “The dead have to serve the living.”
ACs@Home is an exotic vacation thing for me. The five days a year, I‘d need it here are not worth the trouble.
Bob Neinast:
My address has been more or less common knowledge for the better part of two decades. It’s not been a problem.
“The newest winery in the Dayton area, literally across the street from me…”
And that was the start of THAT slippery slope.
/jk
at a good old-fashioned high school sporting event infamous shiny black-gloved E.L.E. stalwart DrHorrible’s sly laugh wafts from stage-left, as supportive locals drone rhythmically..
> glow ball warrmmming: clap clap, clap-clap-clap. (repeats)
signed, boycotting home air conditioners since, like, forever.
# sorry / not sorry
Also, CNN’s general counsel is named David Vigilante, which is awesome.
Hey John. This means
you’re
no longer
one of the
Cool kids.
Ahahahahaha.
As long as people are giving home improvement advice, any advice about a backup generator for the house?
glc: propane with auto start and monthly self test. If you can afford it.
Scalzi: did they plant grapes in the valley where it floods? Do they know it floods? Grapes do not like boggy soil.
Wow! A lot to comment on here……..
1) Will The POS in the WH demand an apology from Gallup for the poll just published showing him with a 39% approval rating?
2) The Looney Tunes cartoons are NEW on HBOmax. I just read they took Elmer Fudd’s gun away. We have upgraded to max and will have to check out how Elmer copes without his gun. Duck season! Rabbit season!
3) In 1892 in Cincinnati, where we live, a big gothic school building was built and named after Christopher Columbus. It was a very spooky looking building. When I read Summer of Night by Dan Simmons, the CC school here was how I visualized the evil school in the book. The CC school in Cinci was torn down about 15 years ago. I don’t believe it was connected to the beheading of Columbus in Boston.
I hope there aren’t any plans to tear down the Annie Oakley statue in Greenville. She was a straight shooter.
4) So John…. When we are traveling up or down I-75 visiting our son and daugther-in-law in Michigan and decide to stop and get some good cider at Twenty One Barrels in Bradford, and then decide to drop by your house to give you advice on writing, Introduce my Chrissy to your Krissy, and play with with your cats, it would be OK? We would never have gone out of our way a few miles to drive to your house, but now with the winery across the street from you we have a good reason to be in your neighborhood. What say you?
5) Still no air conditioning? I’m assuming you didn’t follow my detailed instructions on how to fix icing problems with a.c. units yourself. You should have shown my post to Krissy. I bet she could have fixed the problem.
No idea if it would be feasible in your house, but about 10 years ago when we did some remodeling, we decided to replace our ancient AC unit with two smaller, energy efficient units and split the house into two zones. For our ranch style, it worked well to have a bedroom zone and a living zone, but upper/lower story or other options might work too.
I’ll admit that the main motivation was to always have a “safe” (or at least comfortable) zone in the event of a single unit failure, but we also save a little on our monthly bills because the smart thermostats are setup to only cool each area during the hours we actually use them.
Like everyone else, I clicked through to the 21 Barrels site so I could stalk you via Google Maps. While there, I noticed you didn’t even make it on their list of “What’s Nearby”. How disappointing.
The Columbus thing makes me think… Are they Baptists, that want his statue to be given Full Immersion? :-)
John,
Thanks. I’m glad that my concerns were overblown!
(And, as nathanzumwalt says, “How disappointing” that you did not make their list.)
Another Italian-American here, totally in favor of getting rid of Christopher Columbus propaganda. One of the first kiddie biographies I ever read was about Columbus. Oh well, I learned better. At the same age I read a bio about Harriet Tubman. Now THERE’S a person worthy of statues, streets and towns named for her, and replacing Andrew Jackson on the twenty!
In Barbados there’s a sculpture generally called the Bussa Emancipation Statue, just outside of Bridgetown. It’s a representation of a Black man standing up and breaking his chains.
I’m just saying, if this was really about history and remembrance, there’s nothing stopping these places from erecting similar statues. They can even put them alongside the ones of slavers, if they like.
@glc
We have a natural gas generator hooked up to automagically drive our main electrical panel when the power goes out. Since it does go out for hours/days at least twice a year, and since we have to replace insulin at market prices (our insurance will not pay for a second round of insulin in a given month just because of a power outage), we saved the money we spent by the second year we had it. It does a weekly test of the generator and a monthly test of the panel switch. The only annoyance is that topping off the oil requires two different wrenches, since not all the bolts on the cover are the same gauge. We pay for the annual oil change rather than doing it ourselves, since they dispose of the dirty oil for us. I do love being able to enjoy storms without the constant fear that we’ll suddenly find ourselves plunged into a no power situation that could (and usually does) last days. I wish we’d done this years ago, instead of suffering the power outages for 20 years before the addition of insulin to our budget made the compelling case for the generator.
This makes me wonder if Trump’s lawyers are on retainer or if this is a matter of billable hours. Either way, they’re probably laughing themselves silly all the way to the bank.
I read over the list of wines they produce and they offer a semisweet red ‘Fredonia’ would it have been a crime to name it the much more amusing ‘Freedonia’?
CNN Counsel has responded to the Trump campaign.
https://www.cnn.com/2020/06/10/politics/cnn-letter-to-trump-over-poll/index.html
I imagine attorneys wait their entire careers to dunk on people like that.
Robert Arlinghaus: If memory serves, Dan Simmons based that structure on a spooky old elementary school in Longmont, Colorado. Central or Columbine. I forget which. Simmons taught Longmont kids how to write, including gifted students, until he it big as a writer. Carrion Comfort is my favorite.
I had a good laugh today when I read about the Trump campaign. Especially their claim that the CCN poll was “designed to mislead American voters through a biased questionnaire and skewed sampling.” Becase today I received in the mail an Emergeny Survey putout by the RNC at the request of Trump that was extremely skewed to support Trump and unless your political view is like mine you’d be answering in the positive. Several of the questions lead off with “the President’s” leadership or talked of his accomplishments and the choices were easily shaped to show how much he is needed. I completed the survey but I’d be surprised if they actually include it in the results. One of the questions was what did you think would be the major issues in the next five years. The choices were the Middle East, North Korea, Iran, the Pandemic, etc. My response was “Other: Cleaning Up Trump’s shit.”
Looking at the map with blue circles on the right, with all this social media these days, I thought it said, “Outrage map.”
For whingedrinking’s idea of putting a breaking free slave statue beside the slaver ones: Right on! Please both sides! Too bad others won’t have your nerve.
Thanks for the generator comments. We might well lose power for a week in the hurricane season and our usual strategy for dealing with such events doesn’t look viable now.
John and all, I do not think the cease & desist from the Trump campaign to CNN is at all a laughing matter. They are setting up a paper trail now so that later – say, November 4, or maybe around the third week of January, 2021 – they can point to these incidents and tell the base they were robbed of a victory / the media was against them / fake news, etc. It’s part of their ongoing attempt to undermine belief in institutions and expertise, however ham-handed it looks to us.