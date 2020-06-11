Generation X and Trans Lives

So, I’m going to preface this thing I’m about to write by being as clear as I can be about this, so there’s no confusion or ambiguity on this score:
Trans women are women, trans men are men, trans non-binary folks are non-binary folks, and trans rights are human rights. I’m non-squishy on this. I know, like and care for too many trans people to feel otherwise, but even if I didn’t know, like and care for any trans people, I would like to think I would say the same, because the validity of their lives should not be dependent on whether I know them.
Moreover, and fully acknowledging my outsider status on this as a straight, cis man, it seems that any attempt to carve out trans people from queer culture runs smack into the fact that arguably there wouldn’t be a modern queer movement without Marsha P. Johnson throwing that shot glass (or brick, depending on who is telling the tale) at Stonewall. Trans people — and trans people of color — were present at the birth of the gay rights struggle in the United States. It’s their story as much as anyone else’s, as far as I can see. They can’t be separated out, nor should they be.
With that as preamble:
In the last year especially, I have noticed that a not-small number of my contemporaries, some who I like, some who I love, and some whose work has meant so much to me that I find it difficult to express my admiration for it in non-gushy terms, have settled themselves on an essentialist view of who gets to call themselves a man or a woman. Usually there’s some biological component to this, but however it gets put together in their heads, at the end of it is trans people being othered, and estranged from their proper identities.
And while one does not have to be in one’s mid-40s to mid-50s to have this essentialism as part of one’s worldview, I certainly notice it the most in that group of people — in Gen-Xers, that slice of the population curve that I’m part of. There are Gen-Xers who I otherwise find myself in alignment with in terms of issues of the rights of women, with (cis) gays and lesbians and with people of color, but then have a sharp break on matter of the rights and identities of trans people.
It might be that I notice this schism because I’m a Gen-Xer, and so statistically speaking more of the people I know are of my generation. But I don’t think it’s just that. I think it’s possible that — in very general terms — every group identified as a “generation” has a group that it, for whatever reason, still sees as an “other” in some significant way, and for cis Gen-X people, it’s trans people.
It’s certainly true enough that trans jokes other cultural othering were still acceptable in the media Gen-Xers grew up with: the plot of Ace Ventura, Pet Detective, of all movies, hinged on it (as did the plot of Soapdish, pitched to a different demographic). The Crying Game relied on its protagonist being surprised at someone’s trans identity. There was the recurring gag of Chandler’s trans parent in Friends. These are the obvious examples, which is why I name them, but there are a whole bunch of other examples one can name.
This isn’t to excuse cis Gen-Xers denying trans identity as valid, nor is it to make a facile argument that Gen-X trans othering is the fault of popular culture. We can’t blame it all on Friends. There’s a lot going on in the culture, and how we have built our identities as people, that I’m not touching on here, primarily for brevity. But it is to make the point that even as Gen-X had (arguably, and depending heavily on political/social background) understood itself to be racially diverse, and (again arguably and depending on political/social background) made the cause of gay rights its own civil rights struggle, there was still a culture frontier — an other, for its cis members: Trans people.
Millennials seem to me to be far less likely to exclude trans people from their cohort, and from what I see of Generation Z to date, they simply assume gender identity is fluid to a greater or lesser degree. It’s the cis members of Generation X who, it seems, have to do the real work of digging into their own biases and assumptions about gender — and their own discomfort with trans identity — and make the effort to change a worldview that implicitly and explicitly on the outside of it.
And it is work for us — look, folks, I’m gonna be honest with you: I didn’t get to being able to say “trans rights are human rights” and actually meaning it without some real work and effort. As (just) two examples, fifteen years ago, I’m pretty sure I wouldn’t have seen what the big deal was with deadnaming people, and it literally wasn’t until I saw a friend on Twitter being taken to task for it that I understood that “tranny” was an actual and genuine slur. I can’t think of a time when I was actively transphobic, but I certainly sucked in a lot of passive transphobia over the years, and I wouldn’t be surprised if somewhere along the line some of it came out of me, too.
(If somehow you find something out there where I’ve been transphobic: sorry. There’s no excuse for it. I’m not going to say I’m a better person now, but I will say that I’ve done work on myself to do better. And if I fuck up now, well, Jesus. Call me on it, please, and I’ll keep trying to be better from here on out.)
Some time ago I talked about sexism and I made the observation that if one’s understanding of what sexism is stopped in the 1970s, the 21st century was gonna be a real rough ride. Well, guess what: If your understanding of what sex and gender mean is stuck at the turn of the century, 2020 is going to come for you, and it’s not going to be nice about it (2020 isn’t nice about anything). Understanding one’s own sexism, or racism, or homophobia, or transphobia, isn’t about reaching some plateau and getting to stop. You have to keep working at it.
Which can be fucking tiring, you know? Now I get why so many people who were 20 or 30 years older than I was would tell me proudly that they marched with MLK or protested in the 60s: Because it was a way of saying “here’s my resume, I’m on the side of angels.” But the 60s were the 60s, and now is now. The fight’s not the same and sooner or later, generationally speaking, there’s always something to trip over.
I will tell you how it makes me feel seeing people in my age cohort — people I like, people I love, and people whose work I respect and admire — trip over trans rights and identity: It makes me feel old. It makes me feel like my generation has joined all the other generations who had a blind spot in their vision of who gets to be “really real” in the culture. And just as Gen-X looked at older generations and thought smugly to themselves “well, we’ll just wait for them to die off, and that problem will be solved,” now we’re the generation that younger generations will look at, shrug off, and wait to be launched into eternity.
And, yes, #NotAllGen-Xers, but you know what? Enough of us Gen-Xers to be noticable. The Gen-Xers I like, love and admire who are struggling (to charitably put it) with trans issues are all over the board. Some are rich, some are not. Some are educated, others aren’t. Some are famous, some are known only to friends and family. Some are white and some are people of color. Some, I think, might eventually get it. And some of them, well, won’t — either just because, or because eventually too much of one’s identity is tied up into their position on trans identity, and there’s no easy way back from that.
I don’t think it’s the responsibility of Millennials or Gen-Z folk to do anything about Gen-Xers who trip over trans issues or who can’t or won’t listen. Those Gen-Xers (usually) aren’t your parents; you don’t don’t owe them that service. I don’t think it’s the responsibility of the Gen-Xers who are better about trans issues either — but I do think there might be a better chance that the former might listen to the latter better than to anyone else, when it comes time to talk about these things. Because it’s often easier to listen to friends and to members of one’s own cohort, with whom you otherwise have things in common, and some lived experience.
So I come back again to the issue of the Gen-Xers who I like, and who I love, and whose work I honor, who resist the idea that trans women are women, and that trans men are men, and that trans lives are valid as they are. They’re wrong about that, and if it turns out they will listen to me say that — and then explain why, as patiently and with as much kindness as I can provide, to the extent that I as a cis, straight man can — then I will count myself lucky to be able to tell them, and to hope that they will think about what I have to say. It’s not my responsibility, but I remember the times when friends, with patience and kindness, explained to me how and why I was wrong on something important. It helped me then. Maybe I can pay that forward.
Until that time, and again: Trans women are women. Trans men are men. Trans non-binary folks are non-binary folks. Trans rights are human rights.
Notes:
1. This is bound to be a contentious topic. Please behave and be kind to each other while posting and responding to each other. The Mallet is ready for you if you are not.
2. In particular, if you are thinking of posting a comment here along the line that, in fact, trans people aren’t really their identity, you’re gonna find the business end of the Mallet pretty damn quickly. This is not the place to try to argue someone’s life is not valid. Do that elsewhere, preferably far away.
3. I think I should note here that while I discuss trans issues being a civil rights issue that is a particularly a Gen-X struggle, Gen-X has its own issues with sexism, racism, homophobia, etc — we’re not perfectly on the side of the angels with any of that (nor is any other generation, frankly). We’re none of us perfect, otherwise we wouldn’t be having the protests we’re having now.
4. Since it will be asked, why, yes, the recent Twitter and blog postings of JK Rowling (and the response to them) were one of the reasons I was thinking about writing this post. However, from my point of view, her tweet and posts were just one more example of something I’ve been thinking about, regarding my age cohort and how it deals with trans lives. It’s not just about her, or even primarily about her. That being the case, I’d be happy not to have this thread only about her, although I understand she is the most prominent example of a discussion of trans lives and will be a topic of much conversation.
5. Also, as a disclosure: I know JK Rowling personally. I have complicated thoughts about her tweets and post and I’m still processesing it and much of what she revealed in the blog post in particular, the thoughts on which I am likely to keep private. Slagging her in her person might be cathartic but for here I’d really prefer if you addressed the substance of her tweets/posts instead, with respect especially to this entry.
6. Oooooooh man I am nervous about this post.
Did you actually read Rowling’s piece? It was almost entirely about violence against women.
As noted, this is not exclusively or even primarily about Ms. Rowling, or what she wrote. It’s about what I see a lot of in my age cohort.
Some of my fellow Boomers took a VERY long time to accept same-sex relationships. I cringe now, remembering some of the things I heard friends say about THAT subject back in the Seventies. I’m sure there were some gay people in my circle, but they were not “out” to straight guys like me back then.
And when a Boomer cousin of mine married a Black man back in the 1980s, her “Greatest Generation” mother, who would have had no problem with a Black guy living next door, went ballistic.
I suppose each generation has its own set of narrow-minded ideas about people who are different from what they consider the norm.
I am an early GenXer, and like you, I am fully on the side of trans rights and gender fluidity and all that. but I do think some of the confusion of our peers comes from the message we got as kids in the 70s about being gender neutral, that whole Free to be You and Me thing. Like, my mom was always very clear that I did not have to adhere to gender stereotypes because whatever I did as a girl/woman were, de facto, things girls and women did, even if it wasn’t traditional, there was never any “boys do this and girls do that”. So many Xers have maybe a fuzzier idea of what genders do and that then leads to not being empathetic to people who aren’t comfortable with the gender they were assigned at birth. I am lucky enough to have younger friends who got me on the right track of, duh, let people be who they are and everyone deserves compassionate and equitable treatment, but I can see how people can swerve into the wrong lane from the same starting point, y’know? Especially in certain tea drinking places where being a TERF is weirdly acceptable.
Gen X here myself, and I’m not sure either. I definitely see some of those patterns you’re talking about, but I also see a lot of people on my cohort on the spectrum between acceptance and indifference – indifference is obviously also Not Great, but different from the packaged transphobia that seems to be so popular in the UK right now, and there are Gen X parents fighting for their trans kids. I know a couple.
I think the biggest breakdown I’ve seen in my sphere is gendered, with more cis women supporting their kids than men. But that could be just my smallish sample size.
Bravo. Thank you. As a late boomer mother who still has teenagers at home I think you are right about the youngs and their absolute belief that Gender is a spectrum. At least in my kids’ inner Sydney middle class cohort. Anti-trans views are not something they are prepared to overlook, either, even in their former heroes.
What surprises me, is that as I’ve grown older, I think I have got less confident in my own views and their rightness, and more inclined to think I could well be wrong, and maybe other people know their own realities. How has this not happened to others over 50? As you say, the work of becoming a better person is a lifelong task. I will be sharing this post.
I’m disabled, have been since birth. I’m “othered” by the physical realities of the world pretty much on a daily basis. I decided long ago to just leave people be. I refuse to “other” people. I figure most people grok themselves far better than I ever could and their personal lives aren’t my business in any case. Managing my own life is a full time job. If you’re essentially a decent human being, I have no problems with you. If you’re a jerk, I’m avoiding you.
The “in” to being on the right side of history on this issue for me, the initial impetus that got me thinking in the best direction, was simply “even if I don’t really grok it, why should I be bothered about how someone else lives their life?”. And then that initial thought led to actual informed acceptance and as much understanding as I can have from the outside. I guess even at the most charitable I can be regarding JKR and others of our GenX cohort, I just can’t understand caring enough about it to raise a fuss.
John.. First sentence of second paragraph, which you repeat in conclusion, says it all.
I am a mid-baby boomer (1956). Some of us in my generation truly believed we were going to change the world for the better (listen to our music ~ 1966- 1971; read the books we read). We didn’t, and have been confused and somewhat a negative force in society ever since.
What helped me then, and throughout my life has been reading speculative fiction. The story which had the most profound effect on me on gender issues and it’s fluidity was John Varley’s “Picnic on Nearside” published in the August, 1975 issue of F&SF. I re-read it often, and have shared it with many people, including my wife, when they questioned my social libertarianism.
How other people choose to live their lives is none of my business. I do believe it is my responsible to research and read about the chooses others do make, mainly to treat their choices with respect and understanding. I live my life as I choose mostly without confusion or guilt, and only have a handful of people in my life I have to accommodate…. wife, chidren, grandchildren, and a handful of carefully chosen close friends.
I like my life. I like the person I am.
I can’t fathom why anyone would be nervous about posting this. This is the safe position, the one that places one squarely in the hugbox. The brave position is the one Rowling stakes out. If you don’t believe me, check out the Twitter thread by @boodleoops that gathers just a fraction of the despicable sexist abuse Rowling has received. If anyone can read that, and think that Rowling was asking for it, and think that they’re on the right side of this argument, I don’t know what else to tell them.
And yes, this is about Rowling. She’s pointing out that some of the demands of the trans activists are harmful to women. Aren’t we supposed to care about women? Have women not faced discrimination and violence as a class? Should we not be able to speak about women as a class in order to address that imbalance?
Mallet me if you will, but this blog post doesn’t get anywhere near the main point of contention here. It assumes that the only objection to trans activism comes from the right. This is FALSE. There is a significant movement on the left that wants to defend women from the excesses of trans activism.
It saddens me, and makes me enjoy their work less, when an artist doubles down on views I find so objectionable. Another variation on the Suck Fairy, I suppose, as it’s not the first and won’t be the last.
Also, TIL what “deadnaming” is. Names have power.
Cressida:
“And yes, this is about Rowling.”
Well, apparently it is for you. Which is fine; the rest of us can talk about the piece more expansively, and probably will.
As a nonbinary person closer to 40 than 30 (on the Millennial side of the generational cusp), it reassures me to see this sort of firm statement on the fact that people like me are the gender we say we are. Especially as I’ve had to distance myself from work that was important to me in my childhood and teenage years that I now see came with its own problems, like a rot that was always there and has only gotten more obvious as time passes.
And I appreciate seeing the nod that it is hard for people to disentangle their own identities from their mis-perceived threats to those identities. Not that it is an excuse, of course; just that the more someone doubles down, the more work–and humility–is needed to get out of that hole, and the humility portion is especially hard to do. Work that is unquestionably worth dealing, and humility worth cultivating.
I’ve been doing a lot of consideration on how much weight I can put on “Death of the Author” when it comes to my personal experiences, and especially when it comes to authors whose personal stances are incompatible with my lived reality. It’s going to be ongoing. And it also encourages me to put more effort into reading authors I know won’t disappoint me like that, because they too are trans. (Alongside my commitment to read more authors who are BIPOC.)
I know people can reconsider their prejudiced beliefs, because I’ve done it myself, and I have Gen-X friends who have no problem with it (or are themselves non-cis). I hope that people who still hesitate to recognize that each person is the authority on their own gender identity will take this current time to reconsider that.
Life-long Gen-Xer here. I know it’s not the only factor, but I did read JKR’s post, several times. I felt obliged to, because the narrative seemed so far from the person I thought her to be. I was sincerely moved by her own struggle with violence, particularly as a single mother, and I believe strongly in the causes she supports to make women safe.
But in the end, however well it is spun, she makes clear her feelings that cis women are not safe if trans women are allowed into women-only spaces, despite there being no evidence that such a thing is true, and mountains of evidence that the opposite is true. Trans women need those spaces very much.
It struck me very much like conversations I have had recently about policing. I cannot abide a social contract that forces one group to feel unsafe so another, more powerful group can have their fears assuaged and catered to, no matter how irrational, and I’m tired of being quiet about it. In the Gen-X vernacular, I’m gettin’ too old for this shit.
Well said. My experience with trans people has been quite limited but educational. Even watching their transitions from a distance, some of the impact on their mental and emotional well-being was clear. J & B both seem significantly more comfortable in their own skins now.
I apologize for any errors in terminology: this is a subject I am still learning about..but I am trying to learn.
I think every generation, when it is young enough to want to start define itself as something apart from everyone else, uses Othering as a tool in that identity search. Sometimes we can only define ourselves in negative terms – not pejorative type of negative, but I’m-not-that type of negative. This is all done, I think, subconsciously or even unconsciously. Identity Othering focuses on phenotypes, because they’re obvious differences to define oneself as not-that.
And I think some people get stuck there. Some people ride through it, and achieve a sense of self without having to persist in Othering. The ones who don’t…. maybe can’t. Maybe they never achieve a secure enough sense of self, of who they are, and so they continue Othering because they can’t get past defining their identity in negative terms.
Meanwhile, the world keeps changing, and the types of humans you can Other without serious social consequences keeps shrinking. Trans people are the latest marginalized group to revolt against being marginalized: they are relatively few, have relatively little power in society, and are therefore a group it’s “okay” to Other and make mock of.
I think this is why there’s so much fear behind the Othering, why people who are bigots get defensive and even violent in reaction to being called on their Othering. They don’t have a fully formed, fully functional sense of identity, so challenging their Othering is essentially challenging the only way they know to define themselves.
So I guess the challenge is how to deal with people with a sense of self so broken and incomplete they need to Other. How do you teach them that someone who isn’t like them isn’t a threat to them? At what point do you give up on them?
I rarely respond to blog posts, but this one I have to. As the cis woman married to a trans woman (who is a Baby Boomer while my wife is Gen X), thank you. Although not surprising, it is lovely to read a straight cis man state so clearly that gender identity
That quote has always really bothered me. I’m not sure if the singular they was as much of a thing when Zoe’s Tale was published, but it certainly was when I read it. I could understand other reasons for referring to the Obin as “it”, but that paragraph just explicitly sat there. I understand that a small number of non-binary people do use ‘it’, but none that I’m directly familiar with so it just strikes me as wrong.
It is my understanding that the UK is much more TERFy than the USA for a country that would otherwise be considered more liberal than the USA. Even mainstream publications like the Guardian are considered TERF friendly. I don’t think TERF ideology has gotten as much of a foothold in the USA; most of the transphobes are just conservatives. Not sure how that lines up with the people you know. Obviously in the USA right now the younger someone is the less likely they are to be conservative. I’m at the young end of Gen X, but if I’m being honest I just don’t know enough people in Gen X to be a representative sample.
But it could also just be a factor of how online people are. All of the arguments in Rowling’s screed were already debunked nonsense. Even some of the terminology, like referring to ‘natal girls’ instead of the accepted terminology of cis girls or AFAB just screamed transphobes. But if you never had encountered any of it before, I could sort of see how it could seem superficially reasonable. That is of course why it is so dangerous.
Dear Whatever commenters: This issue is about women. It is *not* about mean right-wing Christians who don’t think men should wear makeup or skirts. It’s about women being able to name ourselves and our struggles. Please check out sexgenderandjustice dot com and sexandgenderintro dot com. It is not as simple as you’ve been led to believe.
As a proud GenX mother to a nonbinary GenZ teenager, I applaud this posting. I hope, and think you are right about GenZ seeing gender as fluid as I am most concerned about their peer-to-peer interactions. I know they will run into GenXers and others when searching for a job, etc. and hope they encounter the more broad-minded sorts.
“I think it’s possible that — in very general terms — every group identified as a “generation” has a group that it, for whatever reason, still sees as an “other” in some significant way, and for cis Gen-X people, it’s trans people.”
This implies that Millenials, Gen Z, and Gen Alpha, will all find their own groups to other. I can’t think of what groups those would be, but if one doesn’t belong to it they are likely to be blind to it. Is this something our society is slowly outgrowing? Am I ignorantly othering someone in my daily life? Or, more worrying, am I fully aware of this othering and simply too prejudiced to realize how shitty I’m being?
I was going to keep the comments on overnight, but seeing as the dimwit I already malleted has made a couple other sallies that went straight into spam, I’m going to close the comments while I sleep. They’ll be back up bright and early in the morning. Sleep well!
