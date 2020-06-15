Five Things, 6/15/20

Slow news day today, amirite? Here are five things.
26 years ago today I proposed to Krissy. Now, maybe this is not the top news story of the day for the rest of you, but for me, you know, it’s pretty significant. Also, in case it’s not evident and you’ve not heard this story before, she said yes. So that was good for me! If you’ve never actually seen my proposal to Krissy, I have it here for your perusal. It was in my newspaper column at the time. Also arguably the smartest thing I’ve ever done. And it’s hard to argue with the results!
Supreme Court gives LGBTQ+ people workplace protections on a 6-3 vote, and honestly it’s the “6-3” number there that surprises me; I could have easily envisioned a 5-4 split on this going either way, so the idea that the court codified workplace protections for queer folks with a conservative vote to spare is, well, a significant thing. And also that the opinion was written by Neil Gorsuch, who fashioned the court opinion on more or less conservative lines, “conservative” here being used in the older sense of the term and not the more recent “only pander to billionaires and people who think Jesus was a bigot like them” definition.
Aside from the fact that the decision was morally and legally correct and the right thing for the court to do (also, fuck you, Kavanaugh, Alito and Thomas), I’m happy for my queer friends today. The last week in particular has been a hard one for a lot of them. They could do with a win. This was, unambiguously, a win.
Star Wars Squadrons! Take a look at this trailer:
I’m excited for this game because waaaaaay back in the day, the X-Wing and Tie Fighter games were my favorite video games in the Star Wars game canon. The idea that we’re coming back around to that, with snazzy new graphics and smooth gameplay, gets me happy like a little kid (or, well, like a twenty-something, which was how old I was when the first batch of Star Wars space fighter games came out).
The Oscars are delayed, and that includes an extension of the eligibility window, apparently, out beyond the usual calendar year. Why? Coronavirus, silly! It’s still a thing! And will continue to be, because too many dimwits aren’t wearing their masks (seriously, wear your damn mask, people). This isn’t the first time the Oscar ceremony has been delayed by outside events, but I do think it’s the first time, or at least since the very early years, where the eligibility period extended outside of a calendar year. One wonders how this will influence the other mostly-end-of-the-year film awards here in the US — bluntly, none of them matter that much except and unless they are part of the run-up to the Oscars. I expect all the other awards to fairly quickly fall in line, in terms of shifting back and extending their eligibility period.
Ted “Not in the Face” Cruz, what a dick: Seriously, challenging Ron Perlman to wrestle Jim Jordan is very much of a junior high nerdlinger sort of thing. “I don’t want to get hit, but I want you to get hit, so go fight that guy who could stuff me into a trash can!” Or as Perlman succinctly and accurately put it:
I mean, yes, this is all ridiculous performative masculinity on display by all parties, but Cruz is just… well, sad. I mean, more than usual. And he’s usually so very sad.
14 thoughts on “Five Things, 6/15/20”
You and Krissy are wonderful. Happy Anniversary to you both, and may you have many more.
a) Congratulations to the Scalzis and anyone else who has cause to celebrate
b) I try to think well of Texans, I really do, but y’all need to lose Cruz. He is not a good look.
I mean, Cruz has been saying even more ignorant stuff recently attacking people about Christopher Columbus. I have to wonder what is going on at his office. Like, WTF?
I look forward to wishing you a happy anniversary on Wednesday! (Not because I’m stalking you, but because my husband’s and my wedding anniversary is also 6/17.)
She said yes?? No kidding! You lucky dog.
BTW, Gorsuch is still illegitimate, but he practiced what he preached — follow the plain language of the statute. The rest of the Originalist Crew is unable to let that override their bigotries.
Ted Cruz is trying out for a role in “The New Sopranos”. His aspirational goal is to be called “Big Pussy”
Yeah, I really liked the justification rendered by the Supreme Court; it’s a slightly out of the box way of thinking of the issue but it’s kind of obvious in hindsight as being pretty textual in nature.
First congratulations to Krissy and you for the many years of marriage. I to proposed to my now wife on the one year anniversary of our first date however not in such a public way.
I am also excited about the new Star Wars Squadrons game. I spent many an evening blowing up tie fighters and star destroyers while in high school and college. I just hope that they don’t make it mandatory to play it all online in a multiplayer setting. To many games today are overly focused on the online multiplayer when some of us just want to play the single player game and call it good.
Unrelated to this particular post, but I was catching up on old posts, and wanted to thank you for letting me know about a new-to-me P.C. Hodgell book in New Books and ARCs 6/5/20.
Thing is, it really isn’t an out-of-the-box or novel approach; it’s a very straightforward textualist interpretation. Some of us olds may well remember when the specter of Gay Rights was used as a bludgeon against the idea of giving equal rights under the law to women.
The dissent whining about Scalia’s legacy is one of the dumbest SCOTUS moments since Rehnquist argued discrimination against women for being pregnant wasn’t sex-based because companies would probably treat pregnant men the same, har har. I almost wish that execrable fossil had lived long enough to see that there are pregnant men.
Ken:
Let’s not do the casual sexism here, please. Making fun of faux-masculinity does not have to go into denigrating femininity and/or vaginas by any other name. (I suspect you weren’t intending to, and that you’re riffing off a character from the series. But, yeah.)
Interesting move by the Oscars to shift the eligibility window; I’m not sure it sits right with me. To me, award-winning films are so tied up in the calendar year they’re released in (in terms of the horse-race tracking of nominees and buzz and all that film-nerdy stuff) that to make an exception this time would just leave a giant asterisk next to the whole season. (Not that there’s not already a giant asterisk next to everything 2020-related.)
Alissa Wilkinson writes about it here – https://www.vox.com/culture/2020/6/15/21291972/oscars-2021-delay-coronavirus-date – and gets at a very good point: it seems they’re shifting the window to make sure that all the films that “deserve” award attention don’t have to wait until the 2021 award season, which is a huge missed opportunity for some of 2020’s smaller, more daring films to reach a bigger audience due to the sudden lack of award-season competition.
@Dana: We would love to get rid of Cruz but first we have to under the truly epic amount of gerrymandering in the state, and doing THAT means dumping the Republicans out of the governor’s mansion and the legislature simultaneously. Plus, he’s not running again in 2024, if I remember correctly. This year, we’re trying to get rid of Cornyn, who’s barely smart enough NOT to be a raging bellend on Twitter when he’s actually running for re-election.
I remember when progressive politicians could get elected in this state. It has been a while.
Cruz is pretty awful and performative but hey … at least he’s not suing a cow. Or his mom. Or his mom’s cow. ;)
Much happiness to you and Krissy.
Also, Not only in Cruz trotting out the “Let’s you and him fight”, he’s saying it to a seventy-year-old man. (Perlman was born April, 1950). So much courage.