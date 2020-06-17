Five Things: June 17, 2020

It’s my wedding anniversary today, so I’m zooming through this one. I’m sure you’ll understand. Here’s today’s five!
Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben head toward retirement: Because 2020 is the year when companies finally realized brands explicitly referencing slavery times and/or peddling racially submissive stereotypes are just not cool. Which, I mean, yes? Good? It would be easy for me to be snarky and say “was anyone really asking for Aunt Jemima to go into retirement?” but as it turns out, yes, they have been, and for some time now, so this is another place where my privileged white ass meant I had a blind spot in my understanding of the world. Funny about that. I’ll be interested to see what brand name replaces both items — I don’t see either PepsiCo or Mars, the companies retiring the brands, being all that keen to relinquish market share for these products.
Covid is spiking in 21 states: again, funny how when you don’t actually solve your virus problem before you open back up, the virus comes back as if you didn’t actually solve your problem. So strange! Also, it does seem the current political solution for this is “(shrug) guess people will die, then.” So, yeah, if you were hoping for this all to be over with quickly, at least here in the US, I’ve got bad news for you. And I hope you weren’t planning to do any international travel any time soon. Krissy and I had big plans to celebrate our 25th anniversary in Iceland. At this rate, we might be considered lucky to make it there for our 27th or28th.
Juneteenth an official holiday? It’s happening in Chicago, and there appears to be some momentum to make it a national holiday (if you’re going, uhhhhh, whatteenth now?, here’s a backgrounder for you). Personally I’m totally down with making Juneteenth a national holiday; some people want to swap it out for Columbus Day, and while I’m not opposed to that I think it’d be fine to have Juneteenth and take the current Columbus Day spot and make it a National Indigenous People’s Day/Enrico Fermi Day joint celebration.
“Homegrown”: If you were randomly thinking to yourself that you wanted to listen to a never-released 45-year-old Neil Young album, then today’s your day. Also, you have weirdly specific desires. I’m listening to it right now, and, yup, it sure sounds like Neil Young at his most Neil Youngish. As the kids say, if this is the sort of thing you like, then you’ll like this sort of thing. The direct link to the album stream on Young’s site is here.
Next July in Disneyland: In case you were wondering when the Happiest Place on Earth was planning to dip its toe back in. It’s also worth noting the things Disney plans to make their resorts safe, which include full masking and reduced capacity. Since Disney is a corporation intensely aware of its potential liability, it’s probably not out of line to suggest that Disney’s best practices here are probably a good minumum standard for other places to follow. Especially about the masks. Wear your damn masks, people!
19 thoughts on “Five Things: June 17, 2020”
Juneteenth would at least give us a national holiday in an otherwise bare month.
Enjoy your anniversary – and thanks for the Neil Young link. I’ve some of his old stuff and never get tired of listening to it.
Enrico Fermi, because “the Italian Navigator has just landed in the New World”? Some unfortunate resonances there.
When we moved to Utah in 1996 and to Kentucky in 2001 I was amazed that no one knew what Juneteenth was. Having grown up in Texas it was a known date every year. I think it should be. I agree with @Theophylact that we could use a June holiday.
Um, Theophylact, I hope you’re pulling our leg on the Enrico Fermi thing. If so, kudos, and pull the other one; it has bells on. If not, you might want to know that Fermi Labs is a thing and he sort of tinkered with these big boomy things out in Alamagordo, NM, about 75-80 years ago.
I liked the first Neil Young song on his album. Separate Ways. Others not so much. Thanks.
Bryan, this ignorant white guy had to Google Juneteenth as I did not know what day of the month it was on. Now I know.
What does it say about me that my reaction to Uncle Ben being retired is that I wondered how someone who died in 1962 would go about retiring in 2020, and what was Peter going to Angst about now?
Ah well, I have to grow old, but I refuse to grow up.
Will they go to the same retirement home as the Land-o-Lakes butter maiden?
Jack Whitehurst: That was a code phrase used used in the Manhattan Project because the security people would have been irked if they said “We have achieved a self-sustained nuclear chain reaction” over the phone.
Theophylact’s reference is not unknown to me, having read Richard Rhodes’ “The Making of the Atomic Bomb” when was published in 1986. It’s not pulling legs at all I think, but a reminder of what Fermi proved about the subject of that book. Not that I think it was unfortunate, at least back then when Nazi Germany was pursuing the same goal that Fermi was.
Regarding Columbus->Indigenous People’s Day: when we were in Australia on Australia Day (the first landing) a decade or so ago, we also saw a counter-celebration from the indigenous Australians calling it “Invasion Day”. Love didgeridoos, and had one sent home.
My only concern with Disneyland reopening is that, if the opening of Disney Springs is anything to go by, masks and social distancing are quickly forgotten in the heat and excitement of all things Disney. And apparently Disney Springs is already closing stores again, although no one seems to know the real reason why. Until we can move past the “it’s all about me” attitude, we’re going to be up a certain creek without a paddle and with a poor excuse for a canoe.
The Chicago Juneteenth observation is completely voluntary, for a handful of companies. Making it an official city holiday was just shot down by the mayor today.
I wonder if Aunt Jemima and Uncle Ben should be modernized the way Betty Crocker has been.
Thanks for the link on Juneteenth. Sounds like dressing up, eating BBQ, and learning something is what’s on for the holiday.
Me, I’m planning to BBQ some ribs and chicken; dress up as nice as I can based on heat; and continue to practice my bass.
Heh, having large numbers of Asian supermarkets in the neighbourhood, I’m one to buy way better and cheaper rice than “Uncle Ben.”
A more interesting curiosity is that John Schneider, “Bo Duke” of the show Dukes of Hazzard, has been asking if people considered the show to have been in any way racist. The answer was pretty well a self-evident “no” in that they stayed well out of having racial controversies presented.
The use of the Confederate flag on the “General Lee” car alongside the “good ‘ol boy” moonshine runners whooping as they get the car to jump bridges in rebellion against the corrupt town and police officials is pretty well the perfect poster-child for the way that Southern folk can look at the flag and say everything is all AOK. It’s all fine if we pretend there’s nothing problematic off-stage…
“Oh, no. We couldn’t find that page.” Or, no Neil Young for me.
Gov. Cuomo declared Juneteenth a NYS Holiday for State employees and is planning to make it a law by next year.
Yeah, my wife feels your pain. We were supposed to go to London for our 50th as we did for our delayed honeymoon, but that isn’t happening this year. Ditto for the backup plan – New Orleans or Las Vegas. There’s always next year, or not.
When I was living in Oakland back in the 90s-early 2000’s, Juneteenth was a *huge* deal. Families and friends all around Lake Merritt, grilling out and having a good time. Which makes the appearance of nooses in some of the trees around Lake Merritt today especially chilling.
Got the Neil on the laptop. Thanks. My preferred version of “Love is a Rose” is Linda Ronstadt’s cover, of course.