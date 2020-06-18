An Addition to the Site Disclaimer

For roughly all of its existence, this site has had a Site Disclaimer, Comment and Privacy Policy page, and from time to time I will make updates or emendations to its text. Today I made a fairly significant one and I’d like to talk about it a bit.
Here’s the update:
This site features content going all the way back to the 1990s. Pieces I’ve written here reflect my views and writing style at that time. A piece written years ago may not reflect my current thinking on a topic, whatever that topic might be, nor might it represent how I would approach the topic stylistically. It is often useful to check to see if there is a more current piece on the topic that better reflects my current thinking and writing style. There is a search function on the site.
Why have I added it in? Basically, because I’m not at 51 as who I was at 29, which is how old I was when I started this site. I’m also not who I am when I was 35, 40 or even 45. To be clear, I think there’s a pretty strong through-line between 29-year-old John Scalzi and 51-year-old John Scalzi; I don’t think you would read something I wrote then and be confused as to who the author is. But twenty-two years is a long time. Times are different than they were at the turn of the century, and with that, some of my opinions are different, as are the ways I would choose to express them.
Having written here for more than two decades, I don’t think it’s possible or useful to go back and try to tweak the site’s contents for 2020s sensibilities; I don’t have the time, and even if I did the Internet Archive is out there with the originals. Generally speaking I’m not ashamed of anything I’ve written here, and I think there’s something to be said to having a record of who I was (or more accurately, how I chose to publicly express myself) over the time I’ve written here.
Consequently, with a few exceptions I have kept the text here as it was when I wrote it, plus or minus edits shortly after posting, mostly for clarity or to remove unintentionally offensive things. Basically, it’s very rare for me to update a piece more than a couple days after originally posting. Thus, this site includes not a few pieces that I look at today and think eeeeeeh, I wouldn’t put it that way now, and at least a couple of actual and genuine fuck ups on my part. I have it as part of the site disclaimer that “I can be as full of shit as anybody else”; I didn’t put that in there just to be amusingly disarming. I have bad takes on a bunch of stuff on this site, and a few things I had to go back and apologize for. Pulling these from the site wouldn’t change the fact I wrote them at one point, and I’m okay with people seeing me in my full and flawed scope.
For all that, from time to time I have seen people pull something from the site from, oh, like, 2003, and post it elsewhere as if it was reflective of my current thinking, or how I might state things today. On one hand, it’s entirely fair to quote me, if indeed I did say something that one time way back when, and I wouldn’t stop someone from doing it, even if I could, and even if their intent in doing so is to paint me in a bad light. On the other hand, when someone does that, or if someone comes across something that I wrote way back when via a Google search or suchlike, and is confused/upset/angry by something I wrote, I think it’s reasonable for me to be able to say, “Yup, I said that then, and also, you might want to check to see if that’s still a position I would support.”
Because sometimes it is! But sometimes it’s not. And in all cases, further context is probably useful. I do think it’s all right to suggest that people over time might change their minds, or evolve their thinking, or be less of a raging dickhead, or however you want to put it. It’s especially helpful if there is textual evidence of that change, which, as it happens, I often have, because I’ve been writing here for more than two decades.
(Whether people will choose to believe that later text more accurately reflects my current beliefs is another matter. People will believe what they want to believe, and also, some people think I’m a smooth operator who changes his public opinions solely to stay in the good graces of whomever they believe to be the thought police at the current moment. I find this belief delightful; the fantasy version of me they have in their head is far more industrious and canny than I am in real life.)
I will additionally note that I have not achieved my final form; the 55-year-old John Scalzi will be different from me today, and the 60- and 65-year-old versions of me more different still, and so on. This site, as long as it exists, is made by the current me, who very quickly becomes the past me. I suspect there will always be things here that the then-current me will look at and say “huh, I’d do that differently today.” It’s part of being a human, and (hopefully) growing and thinking and changing as you go along.
In case you’re curious, one thing that I have gone in and changed are the times where I’ve used some variation of “asperger” to insult someone. When I’ve gone in and changed that I’ve usually noted that I’ve made the change. As a general rule as I get older I make the effort to use less ableist terminology, which is harder than you might think it is. I’m not perfect at it, but I’m never perfect; I just try to be better as I go along.
Also, if someone finds what I would now consider a highly questionable opinion of mine in the archives and wonders if it’s reflective of my current thinking, and I haven’t written about it since, I would like to think I would be able to say “Oh, hell no, past John Scalzi was a total asshole on this topic and here’s the updated thinking on that” and have it be at least considered. I mean, I can’t think of what an example of that might be, but then I wouldn’t be able to think of it, otherwise I would have already corrected it. I don’t live in fear of my potential past fuck-ups, but I’d be lying if I said I was looking forward to discovering what they were.
> Basically, because I’m not at 51 as who I was at 29, which is how old I was when I started this site
we appreciate the remarkable arch. like, first time seen on youtube full-out prancing to PokerFace on stage at comicon. woah, that guy rocks, and still does today. thank you sir, and congrats.
At just-short-of-65, sometimes I look back on things I said or did in my teens and 20s, and think, “Hey, that guy’s kinda cool. I think I should try to be more like him.”
Then, suddenly, it’s my nap time again.
True of us all John. The 58 year old me is not the same, by a long shot, as the 28 year old me. I like to think I’m wiser and more tolerant but I would likely be wrong.
Bravo. Which is why I don’t usually get angry when a 50 year old public figure has a boneheaded comment unearthed made by said figure as a college sophomore. I more interested in what they do now.
“When my information changes, I alter my conclusions. What do you do, sir?” attributed to John M. Keynes
I live in the everpresent now. Your past does not exist to me. Hell, my past barely exists to me.
“I will additionally note that I have not achieved my final form;”
Someday you will become the Star Child.
Let’s see if this millennium can improve on the last one. Not looking good right now, but it’s early days.
Maybe so, John, but the “Lowest Difficulty Setting,” “Shut Up and Listen,” “Being poor,” “Things I Don’t Have to Think About Today,” and “Cinemax Theory of Racism “entries have, in my opinion, aged quite well.
There’s two types of implying I dislike. One: “Nobody said life was fair” implying that we shouldn’t try to make it fair, and, Two: “Every thing on the Web is there forever” implying that it should be, that we should judge the older John Scalzi or Saint Paul, by what the younger Scalzi or Saul thought. Not me.
It would be a fallacy to think that our ancestors had a lower I.Q. than we do, implying they were stupid to have a statute of limitations, or to declare a person (or his idea) dead after seven years. My policy if I find a tweet or something older than seven years is to call it inadmissable evidence. (Of course, legal crimes are rightly prosecuted past seven years)
How can I be so relaxed? Easy: As I see it, if someone remains a nasty criminal, then they won’t be able to keep themselves from having a crime or false belief yet again. I can hang them for that, not stuff real old. (Of course, I’m part of the now generation)
A concrete example would be a wrong tweet or something (I forget, I think it was anti-gay) of a Hollywood fellow. All his sensitive actor peers in Guardians of the Galaxy said James Gunn was a good guy. At first Gunn wasn’t allowed to make another Guardians movie, but now he is, which is OK by me, because of the “over seven years,” not just because I trust actors.
I like how actors believed in equality for gays before the rest of us did, and how Shakespeare’s buddies were against being anti-Jewish before the rest of society. (As Horace Gold noted)
Absolutely. In my mind, you represent the best of what it means to be a thinking human sentient (this is not redundant). Thank you from the bottom of (bless my little) heart.
Excellently simply way of dealing with the issue in a rational way… tips the hat…