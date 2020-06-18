A quick thank you to everyone for all your kind thoughts and wishes regarding our 25th anniversary. We had a good day. And now we’re off to the next 25!
(Well, I’m more immediately off to the dentist, to get a crown. But you know what I mean.)
Also, here one more photo from yesterday. Krissy is obviously in the photo, but I am too, sort of. I’m the reddish fuzzy blob reflected in the silver balloons. Maybe focus on Krissy instead. That’s what I do.
7 thoughts on “And Onward to the Next 25”
I approve of focusing on your wife.
If you didn’t focus on Krissy, that picture might have been a bit blurred.
Taller than you, AND wearing heels. Way to establish dominance!
About that trip you had intended – it seems that now would in fact seem like the perfect time to go to Iceland: country is open for business, with COVID mostly eliminated of the country and strict testing on entry, aaaannnddd no crowd (yet) – before they re-open to all of us European on July 1…
Thank you for sharing your celebrations. In this crazy, awful world, this is a ray of sunshine.
Happy Anniversary to you and Krissy. May you have many, many more.
May you enjoy many happy returns of the day.