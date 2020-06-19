Five Things: June 19, 2020

It’s Juneteenth, and for probably the first time, almost everyone seems to know that. Here’s five things I’m thinking about today:
Trump sure seems to want a riot: His “warning” to potential protestors of his Tulsa rally is very much of the “please actually do this, I need to shore up my support with the racists” sort; it would be his dream to have a lot of BIPOC people thumped on by the police while he ranted in an arena. Tulsa for its part seems to be wanting to avoid giving the president what he wants, although if there’s actually a curfew how is anyone going to go to his rally? So many questions. Also, no one’s gonna be wearing masks at that rally and Oklahoma went from 67 new cases reported on June 1st to 450 new cases reported yesterday, so, uhhhhh, yeah, maybe the protestors should stay away regardless; it’s not likely to be a safe environment. Speaking of masks:
AMC Theaters says no masks required when they reopen, then changes course a day later: Possibly because they were being widely mocked and criticized for it on Twitter, but more likely because someone in their legal department sidled up to the executives of the organization and handed over “A Child’s Book of Liability Issues,” and read it to them very slowly. Note that Regal and Cinemark, the other two major theater chains in the US, still aren’t requiring moviegoers to wear masks; hopefully they have seen what happened to AMC and will reverse course. For my part, and this I expect will come as no surprise, I’m not in a huge rush to go back into a movie theater right away, or if I do go I’ll go to a 10:30 showing on a Wednesday night three weeks into a movie’s run, i.e., when I am likely to be the only person in the theater. This will not be encouraging to the movie studios, but, you know. I like my lungs as they are.
Major League Outbreak: Five Phillies players, and three staff members, have tested positive for the coronavirus at the teams’ facilities in Florida. I understand Major League Baseball is still trying to get a season together this year, but, well. Seems kinda iffy. Honestly for most everything involving crowds, on a field or off one, we should all agree that 2020 is a lost year and roll things up until 2021. I do understand there is money involved, but… meh? I sound like a broken record on this stuff, I know. Sorry, let’s move on.
Meanwhile, John Bolton: It seems unlikely that the Trump administration will get to block Bolton’s book, because, you know, the First Amendment is an actual thing. Which on one hand is as it should be, because, you know, the First Amendment. But on the other hand John Bolton is a shitty person for not actually detailing what’s in the book to Congress, where it could have done some good other than making him money. So: Hooray for the First Amendment! Also, fuck John Bolton.
Juneteenth moon: I took this picture on Juneteenth in 2004. It’s one of my favorite photos. I hope you like it too.
26 thoughts on “Five Things: June 19, 2020”
Re. Trump’s Tulsa meet-and-greet:
I see 20.000 or more people vying for the coveted Darwin award!
Two “thinky bits”:
1. For a company teetering on the edge of bankruptcy, you’d think AMC would be thinking more carefully about liability issues and potential PR fiascos. But maybe that’s just me.
2. Bolton is clearly all about the Benjamins, and is a selfish and unpatriotic prick. But he said in an interview that he didn’t think testifying would have changed anyone’s vote, and he’s not wrong. He may have had new examples of Trump’s misbehavior, but Trump is a known commodity at this point. I can’t imagine anyone is surprised by the revelations we’ve seen from Bolton’s book so far.
And following up on that second point, in some ways the timing of Bolton’s book release may do Biden a favor. Trump had pretty much recovered from the low in popularity he suffered during impeachment, but these new revelations (combined with his gross incompetency in handling both COVID-19 and the BLM protests) have served to remind everyone just what a self-centered, shitty human being he is.
Funny, I still have my “Hurray 1st Amendment, Fuck John Bolton” bumpersticker from when he was UN Ambassador. What’s old is new again.
Well, since police antagonized, beat and teargassed protesters in New York, Seattle and Minneapolis, maybe when he says it will be a different scene he means they will be treated with respect and dignity. (And then we laughed and laughed…)
My university certainly has liability issues front and foremost. My worry is that the state legislature will do a reverse campus carry law except not allow state unis to require masks.
I won’t read Bolton’s book (I’m so glad he didn’t influence Trump more), but I do see that he is saying the same things that all of Trump’s “very best people” say about him once they leave.
Dear John,
I’ve been thinking about the mask “thing,” and there’s so much resistance to wearing masks. I have a few insights I didn’t have before (they might even be correct insights, it’s been known to happen).
The following is not directed at anyone, it’s a general observation applicable to most of us (but I want to thank Craig and others for getting me to think more on the topic).
(Also, it is a possible explanation, NOT an excuse. Explanations are not excuses— some people seem to have a lot of trouble with that distinction. )
Why is there this resistance to wearing masks? Not just people who absolutely don’t want to, but the so-many-of-us who are discomforted by it, although we do it. After all, wearing a mask is the LEAST onerous thing that has been asked of us to suppress the plague. Compared to sheltering in place, not being able to travel or vacation with friends… or at all, not being able to go to a movie or restaurant, and so on. Wearing a mask is a minor inconvenience.
So, why is it so bothersome?
Because — possibly — it is a constant reminder that we are living in a plague. That you might be sick, that I might be sick, that all of us are at risk of dying, even if the risk is small. When the mask is on, there’s that little constant physical knowledge, a psychic finger poking us in the side irritatingly repeating “don’t forget, don’t forget, don’t forget, you could die.”
That’s not a psychologically healthy way to live. Most of us are not well-equipped to constantly think about maybe dying. Probably none of us are (although some have to). Health professionals, who are the best trained for this, they are being mentally battered by being constantly in the midst of infection. The rest of us? We are for the most part amateurs, not having to go through life thinking every goddamn moment about dying.
I said for the most part — there are plenty of people who live with chronic or acute-but-long-term illness or potentially life-threatening disability. And they — for the most part — don’t have anywhere is much trouble, psychologically, following the health recommendations. What I’m considering here is why people are resistant to masks, not why they are not resistant.
That’s my food for thought for the day. I hope it is both digestible and nourishing.
– pax \ Ctein
[ Please excuse any word-salad. Dragon Dictate in training! ]
======================================
— Ctein’s Online Gallery. http://ctein.com
— Digital Restorations. http://photo-repair.com
======================================
I know I shouldn’t be thinking this but I secretly think the ideal outcome on Bolton’s book is 1) it gets published and 2) the government gets to take all his profits. Not ideal from a Constitutional perspective but so much just deserts for everyone involved. Trump takes all the hits politically. Bolton burns all his bridges to Fox News and the GOP but doesn’t get any of the money he was holding out for. He also doesn’t get any credit from anyone for courage in coming forward when it’s too late. The rest of us get to sit back, eat popcorn, and enjoy the show.
John Bolton is a neocon nutjob who never saw a war he didnt like. He’s been itching to have young americans fight Iran on his behalf since 1979.
And his stint on Trump’s administration show the man is a traitor who betrayed his country for a book deal.
FUCK John Bolton.
I am hoping baseball comes back; I would like to see it (just not live) or hear it. Apparently, one of the major issues (as to why they aren’t playing yet) is that they will likely be playing to empty stadiums for a while (and thus not reaping ticket costs and concessions), and so while they can’t make as much money, most of the crowd issues shouldn’t be there.
Trump’s character and lack of concern for his office (and anyone who is not him) are overdetermined at this point. I don’t like Bolton, and he has the level of moral courage that is par for this Administration, but I can see his point about anyone (who could hear him) not caring. On the other hand, the more data that’s out there, the more data that Trumpites have to explain away (or at least, the larger the weight they have to lift mentally to maintain cognitive dissonance). Plus, it might be nice to have for the intellectual (cough) indictment of his party and fellow travelers.
As far as the AMC thing goes, good for them for making the obvious correct decision (even after coercion from the internet mobs), but I’m still in no rush to sit in a theater with strangers. Looks like the only theatrical movie experience I’m likely to have for a bit is going to a drive-in. I’m lucky I live in a part of the country that has relatively easy access to those. I guess we’ll see how my area’s infection rates fare over the next few months. I’m not optimistic.
Yeah, I’m with Kevin. I think there’s a distinct possibility that the book being revealed NOW will do more harm to Trump’s re-election prospects.
1:30 in the afternoon on a Tuesday for me, if and when. And yes, Bolton is a monster, but he’s always been outspoken, and he’s never been accused of being a liar, just grievously wrongheaded.
Trouble with movie theaters is they make their profit off of concessions. Hard to eat popcorn and drink a soda with a mask.
I’ll be staying away,
@Ctein I think you may be on to something with your mask ponderings, but I’ll say in my part of the world (down here in cracker-ass-cracker Georgia), there’s a healthy dose of “I’mma make a lib lose his/her mind” by not wearing masks in public.
I went up to the local grill store today to pick up charcoal and a few other things. This is the same grill store that flies a “thin blue line” flag and hosts BBQs every Saturday for local police. They’re nice people and it’s a fabulous grill store … but it’s clear where they stand. I wore my mask and was wearing my “Neverthless She Persisted” Warren t-shirt. I got my fair share of glares and snickers from staff and other customers. No one said anything to me, but there was one pointed comment from an aisle over of “I’m so sick of SOME people and their fear mongering.”
I smiled, paid my bill, and left. But .. yeah. Welcome to Georgia.
Yeah, I think the Bolton book is going to remind everyone that Trump’s an immoral bastard, and it may help to defeat him.
And then there’s the next Bob Woodward book calling Trump an immoral bastard due out seven weeks before the election.
Most of us don’t need to be reminded that Trump’s an immoral bastard, but I guess it never hurts to pile on, right?
Apparently, some of the anti-mask activists are followers of this guy who has made a point of never being seen with a mask on, even when literally in a mask factory.
John, thank you for being a broken record about prevention of disease transmission.
My private re-opening is going to be way later than many people’s, given that I’m sixty-something with more than one underlying condition. And even here in Oregon I’m getting a glimmer of what it’s going to be like when “all the other kids can go out and play.” Will all the curbside pickups go away? Will I ever see another physical library book? (ebooks are great, but I miss old books and art books.) Will my friends understand why I turn down invitations?
So I appreciate your moral support!
and, Ctein, I think you’re right about masks and awareness of mortality. Perhaps they affect me less because I was already made very aware by the pile of snailmail from insurers about Medicare (more than a dozen pieces), timed to my recent half birthday of 64.5. It’s weird, because I’m 37 (although I’ve been married 42 years).
One of the local Marcus theaters has turned their parking lot into a drive-in, with a screen mounted on the side of the building. Unfortunately it’s the one across town from me, and they start the first film at 9 PM due to that whole waiting for sunset thing. Pity, because this weekend’s double feature is Raiders of the Lost Ark and Last Crusade.
@Nancy M, fellow Oregonian here. **waves** I’m so glad Gov. Brown is making masks mandatory when indoors in public as of next week. The reaction when I mentioned it to my husband and adult children was the same as my own: finally! We’ve been wearing them since March whenever we leave the house, but I still see too many people without them at the grocery store. Since I’m over 60 as well, it’s scary. As for library books, my Washington county library has a policy where you call to place a hold, they let you know when it’s ready, you call when you get to the parking lot and they put it on a cart for you. But the library has to have it already as they’re not transferring anything between branches. I suppose you could go to the branch that has it if necessary.
Nice
In re theaters: The last movie I saw was “The Color Out of Space.” My son wanted to see it & I introduced him to Lovecraft 30 years ago, so…
That theater folded with no pretense of trying to stay in business. It was a bit of a labor of love, rather than a profit center.
Other than that trip, I can’t recall my last trip to the movies, and I don’t watch many on Netflix or Amazon Prime. So… Hollywood, have a nice life. I can, literally, live without you.
Someone over at the never-Trumper “The Bulwark” agreed with those above who say that anything Bolton has to reveal would not have swayed a single Republican Senator to vote differently in the Senate trial of the president. There still would have been the 1 vote on 1 count from Romney.
They made their deal with the devil, and it’s totally up to voters to make them pay in November.
I can somewhat empathize with the first woman, but the rest are dangerous, irresponsible and selfish creeps.
Gotta say——truly enjoy your “5 Things” this month. Thanks…!