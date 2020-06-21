Two years ago today we found this adorable little jerk in the field across from our house, demanding to be paid attention to, and also, fed. We took him in and fed him and made him part of the family. It’s not been boring since.
People ask me if he’s a good cat. I say he’s very good at being a cat. Most people get what I mean there.
It is absolutely true that we do not regret him becoming part of the family. We were glad to be able to give him a happy life, and he seems glad to be able to have it, and to be with us. It works out pretty well for everyone. Including you, since you get pictures of this ridiculously handsome feline.
I hope wherever you are, you have a truly excellent Smudgeversary.
Happy Smudgeversary. He certainly won the cat lottery when he became part of your family. Tuna and cat nip for everyone!
here at the edge of town our innie-outie companions are routinely taken by coyote, esp early mornings and evenings. gone out wandering is smudge being smudge safe?
In 20 years the only way we’ve lost a cat is to old age or other natural causes.
Yay! Happy Smudgeversary indeed! He’s grown into a very handsome boy. We need more cat pictures, Sir Scalzi. Please and thank you.
This means, for me, that I’ve been following your blog for a little over two years.
Happy Father’s Day, bud.
Happy Smudgeversary!
From our Smudgely McDammitcat to your Smudge, happy servant-acquisition day, and may they adore you appropriately for many years to come!
Yes, I am entirely grateful for pictures of Smudge! Cat pictures have been some of the brightest points in my days recently. Seanan McGuire and Nnedi Okorafor have also been hooking me up.
Friend of mine lost a cat due to a car crash. The cat got frightened and ran away. They even brought back his box on the side of the road with some food, hoping he’d come back to seek refuge, but he never did, and they never knew what happened. It was a black-white, not too different from Smudge (a bit more black than white).
He and his wife got another cat, of course, but each cat is unique and irreplaceable.
We lost one indoor/outdoor cat to a car back in college, so all our cats have been indoor cats since then (except with occasional supervision when we lived far from big roads, or occasional escapes.)
Our longest-lived cat was a stray kitten my wife found in a parking lot; lived to be over 20.
If you need an overdose of continuous cat cuteness, there’s kittenacademy.com ; he fosters pregnant cats and their kittens for a local shelter.