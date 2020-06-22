Five Things: June 22, 2020

Hope your weekend was lovely. Let’s get to the five things today!
Trump’s performance anxiety: Since I am, to put it politely, no great fan of our current president, you may accurately surmise that I’m having a nice little schadenfreude moment about the underwhelming number of people at his Tulsa event, and the angst and pissiness it’s engendered in his crew of chucklefucks. However, I will also say that I found those numbers hopeful — not necessarily because they’re indicative of his lessening support (although they might be), but because even in deep red Oklahoma, people were all, “Yeaaaaaah, let’s not go into a heavily populated enclosed space where no one’s wearing masks.” Yes! Correct! Good! Sensible! Because, let’s face it, the KPop stans may or may not have overinflated expectations for the event, but ultimately the actual intended audience had to decide whether to show or not. All but 6,200 decided to stay home.
Hot times in the arctic circle: specifically, 100 degrees Fahrenheit in Verkhoyansk, apparently a new record for that usually permafrosted city. And not just there; temperatures are way, way up all over the extreme north. It’s weird to think that the arctic circle is currently hotter than Ohio, where it’s merely 81 degrees. But I guess if you’re gonna righteously fuck up the planet, this is what you’re going to get, sooner than later. Apparently much sooner than many climate forecasts thought, in this case. That’s nice.
Stock market and infection rates are up! Currently the Dow Jones is at about 26,000; still well below its highs but still climbing; meanwhile new records for Covid infection rates are being made in several states, with Florida climbing past the 100,000 total infection mark. Why are they both rising? There are many reasons, he said, reasonably, but honestly I think a major one is that after several months, the nation’s capital (not “capitol,” but, also that too) has gotten the data on who it is that’s actually getting sick, and bluntly, it’s not the part of the economy that has capital and invests in the markets. The money isn’t being (substantially) harmed by the outbreak, or at least, not in a way that it thinks matters. So, up go the stocks while up go the infections. We’ll see how that works out for everybody.
Joel Schumacher dead: Oh, this is sad news. Schumacher will be forever tied to the debacle of Batman & Robin, aka, Why On Earth Are There Nipples On the Batsuit, but his filmography is actually fairly diverse: anyone whose credits include The Lost Boys, The Client, Falling Down and The Phantom of the Opera is someone harder to pigeonhole than one might expect. I met him once when I interviewed him for Falling Down and found him to be a smart and engaging conversation partner; if nothing else he seemed to be enjoying his life. Rest in Peace, Mr. Schumacher.
Hamiltrailer: About 93% of my friend group is going sploogy for this. I’m looking forward to it too, but possibly not as much as they. But that’s just me. If this is your thing, dig it.
13 thoughts on “Five Things: June 22, 2020”
The best explanation I’ve heard for the stock market rising, from Krugman, is that there’s basically no other place for anyone to put their money if they want any chance at returns. Government bonds are near (or below!) zero, bank accounts are probably below inflation, so if you want to invest it’s the stock market.
Four years ago, it was easy for some people to get excited about someone running against a corrupt Washington. People could respond with enthusiastic agreement. But that gets old, especially when your guy is the epitome of corrupt Washington. It’s hard to get excited by a trip to an arena where Obama and Clinton will be blamed for all of our problems during pandemic times.
And it’s hard to get enthusiastic about fighting “Sleepy Joe”.
“…bluntly, it’s not the part of the economy that has capital and invests in the markets.”
Not sure about this statement. The older you get the higher the Case Fatality Rate, and generally the older you get the more capital you have invested. Statistics show the 65+ demographic is better off than other age cohorts. That’s certainly true in my life and the lives of those I know. As I’ve aged I moved through the expensive years (paying for my education, having kids, buying a house, paying for kids), rose in my profession with commensurate salary increases, and eventually reached the point where one day I suddenly had income that wasn’t earmarked for bills and was available for investment. Add in 401Ks and IRAs and the oleder demo is substantially invested in financial markets.
The rally in the stock market rally is in a large part (though not 100%) attributable to the fact that the Trump administration and its Treasury department, along with the Federal Reserve bank, have pushed somewhat more than $4 trillion in new “liquidity” into the market, and has committed to continuing to provide more liquidity as they collectively deem fit.
LOL so much for that modern “conservative” trope about hating socialism. They don’t hate socialism when it is used to prop up Wall Street banks and to fund random corporate bonds.
Schumacher also wrote the screenplay for the movie The Wiz, a movie that has received a surprising (to me, anyway) amount of hate. I remember seeing it on a plane, doing a series of double takes as the opening credits rolled, and then being shocked when I learned about the public reaction to it. I’ll admit that some of the sets are a bit drab and Diana Ross is much too old to be playing Dorothy, but it has far too much charm and life for me to hate it.
> even in deep red Oklahoma, people were all,
> “Yeaaaaaah, let’s not go into a heavily populated
> enclosed space where no one’s wearing masks.”
Don’t forget “and sign away our right to sue if we get infected”
I imagine Trump’s lawyers must be recommending setting aside a contingency fund for lawsuit liability.
Market headlines as good as any
https://www.smbc-comics.com/comic/markets
So IMPOTUS is all sulky about his tiny… turnout. I imagine Brad Parscale is on the target list, perhaps to be replaced by The Amazing Jared!
I want to also recommend the Hamilton Mixtape. The musical flowed from an earlier project where Hamilton’s story was going to be told as a concept album instead of a broadway musical. Miranda released it after the musical was a hit and the album contains big name performers either performing variant versions of some of the songs as a well as a few songs that were cut. Since Broadway voices are so different that pop and hiphop voices, it is very nice to hear the songs sung with a bit more grit and less of that uncanny valley….
Schumacher’s “Phone Booth” was great. Would now probably require a thorough explanation of the central plot device.
● Ehhh – in the universe of Designers turned Directors, William Cameron Menzies did it better with fewer chances than Joel Schumacher did. I’m glad he was a good interview, Scalzi — but I always found his movies obvious and cluttered, and when his films worked it was because they had strong scripts (Falling Down, Tigerland, Phone Booth ).
● Count me as one of those really looking forward to HAMILTON on Disney+! Tammy & Julie got me into it during long trips driving to and from cons, and I’ve seen clips from both the play (mostly done at the Tonys), and from it being performed acapella (mostly for Obama). Probably a personal favorite was when Lin-Manuel Miranda showed up at some White House ‘do while still working on it, and described it to the President and assembled guests as a “concept album about somebody who embodies Hip-Hop — Treasury Secretary Alexander Hamilton.” (You can see it at https://youtu.be/E8_ARd4oKiI )
@Theophylact “Performance anxiety” was the Lincoln Project’s angle on the Tulsa rally too.
I give Parscale another three days or twelve hours after the next Twitter meltdown, whichever comes first.
my career advice for Brad Parscale? ask Bolton for name of his literary agent and ghost writer and First Admt. lawyer….
perhaps Mr. Scalzi could be ghost writer…. that’s for sure a fantasy novel worthy of a Hugo nod….