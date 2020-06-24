Five Things: June 24, 2020

Hello! Let’s get to today’s five, shall we?
Chair trouble: This morning I sat down in my office chair and kept going down; the pneumatic tube that regulates the height appears to have given out. Unfortunately my desk does not lower, which means working at my usual place of business is not possible today, unless I want a righteous case of carpal tunnel, which I do not. I have thus wandered about the house to get work done with my laptop and have had a fitful time of it. I’m good with the laptops for email and blog work, and when I travel (because I have no choice), but when I’m home I very much prefer my desktop and its big, roomy monitor.
So there will be a visit to the local Staples in my near future. I have taken a look at some super fancy chairs online but thanks to Covid, all of the manufacturer websites warn of shipping delays. I’m not going to be happy waiting two weeks for a whole new chair (or for a replacement pneumatic tube, to forestall an inevitable comment).
Also, this is another one of those times when I reflect that I am fortunate to be in a position where a chair breaking down on me means I am mildly inconvenienced for a day or two, rather than just having to suck it up and deal with it because I don’t have the means to acquire a new chair. Maybe it’s weird to feel fortunate when things break down. But I do, and I think the mindfulness of that is not bad.
The Last Emperox an Amazon Top SF/F Book of 2020 (so far): My publicist sent me the news this morning, which is nice, and also a reminder that somewhat incredibly, 2020 is almost half done. This year has felt simultaneously 10,000 years long and also whiplash fast. Be that as it may, it’s nice to see the book get a little love here on the doorstep of the second half of the year. I’m happy with how things have been turning out with Emperox generally, especially in this trainwreck of a year. No matter what happens with it from here on out, it feels like it’s already won.
Is Joe Biden actually running a good campaign? Writer Jonathan Chait argues that he is in New York magazine, and, I mean, maybe? Biden didn’t exactly cover himself in glory during the primaries, where he always felt like everyone’s third choice (“everyone” in this case being “everyone I know and/or who is on Twitter”) and who, upon locking up a nomination, has mostly appeared to be following the practice of not interrupting his opponent while he is making a mistake. Which, here in 2020, might be enough to qualify as a successful campaign! Chait argues he’s doing other things right too. Sure, why not. I’m going to vote for him pretty much regardless, but I agree it’s nice to see him not fucking it up on a constant basis.
Travel restrictions for the tri-state area: New York, Connecticut and New Jersey say that if you’re coming in from somewhere that has done a shit job of handling the spread of the coronavirus, you’re going to have to quarantine for two weeks. The metric they’ve determined for this basically covers almost all of the south, and Utah and Washington thrown in as spare change. I seem to recall Florida doing something like this a couple of months ago, although I also seem to recall the specifics being different (ie, Florida not doing testing and maintaining that the only way the virus could be in the Sunshine State was if it were brought in from New York). As Michael Scott would say, how the turntables. I’m not going to be too smug about it because the way things are going, other states including mine could find themselves with the same restrictions. Wear those masks, folks.
More Muppets:
The Muppets haven’t been exactly hitting it out of the park recently, but as a card carrying Gen-Xer, I’m always willing to give them another shot.
Please don’t bring your COVID to NJ, people. Wear your masks. Wash your hands. I hear they have beaches in Maryland. See you in 2021. (Cuomo was *so* smug when he was merely musing about travel restrictions for FL. It was delightful.)
I bought an Aeron chair well over 20 years ago, and it’s the best, most comfortable investment I ever made. I’ve replaced a wheel or two, maybe an arm, most while under warranty.
If the chair won’t stay up, can you build a temporary platform, with easily available 2×4’s and plywood, to lift the chair and you up?
NJ seems to have flattened off at around 36-38 new cases per day per million residents, which is certainly better than the 380-400 we were at through most of April, but kind of discouraging compared to the less than ten per million in most of the EU countries. And NJ is being held up as a successful response.
If you want a current assessment of how your state is doing on Corona/Covid-19, here is a great website: https://rt.live/
Rt is a calculation of how many people, on average, are being infected by one person who has been diagnosed with Corona. If the value is below 1.0, great! Your social distancing and mask wearing are great enough that the virus is dwindling in your state. If it’s above 1.0….
Keep in mind that most places still are not doing testing on demand, much less any general screening. The testing is still at the diagnostic level (“Hmmm. You have some Covid-19 symptoms, let’s test you to know.”), not the monitoring level (“Let’s test as many people as we can, so we can discover how widespread the pandemic is in our area.”)
Please note that there is most likely a 10-14 day lag between being infected by the virus and showing symptoms. So the Rt indicator is how things were two weeks earlier!
FYI The latest upsurge is thought to be caused by the ‘re-opening’ that occurred on Memorial Day.
re: chairs…another option is to check any commercial furniture relators in your area (Herman Miller or Steelcase) as they often have floor stock that they sell.
Once you find a new chair, please let us (ME!!!) know what you decided up, as in model number/manufacturer. I have an old office chair wife got from her office when they were buying all new chairs. She has been out of that job for like 15 years, the chair is that old, my back is complaining out loud.
Thanks! And good luck with shopping for a chair. Not an easy task. I always take a good book, so I can sit for a long time without getting too bored.
I feel your chair pain— our beloved Kitchenaid mixer broke yesterday. We ordered both a replacement AND a replacement for the gear that broke. It will be interesting to see which gets here first…
I continue to maintain that any new production featuring Kermit is about a zombie frog.
Re: Biden. There was a time not too long ago that the presidential campaign didn’t kick off until Labor Day weekend.
What is to be gained from a constant (and probably less than illuminating) back and forth for neigh on to four and a half months? I have the sense that a tad less exposure could be a good thing for now. Choose your moments carefully and more often allow the surrogates to do the push back or go on the offensive on the relatively lesser sins and commissions of the president.
Is something that dominated the news cycle for 24 hours in June or July really going to matter in November? Perhaps the time is better spent tending to and mending relationships within the party for now.
Ahh, thank you for the reminder that Emperox is likely on Audible, and Audible has just sent me a discount offer, and that I have the two other Interdependency books on Audible, and I love your choice of narrator (Wil Wheaton did a great job), and since all of those things are true, I need to get the book. I feel like I’ve accomplished the most important part of my day, and I should be allowed to stop working now and start consuming the book.
Chair tip: IKEA has a model called the Markus that I think is more comfortable than the Aeron and is only $200. Been using one for a year-and-a-half or so and still love it. According to their site, they’re sold out of them at the Cincinnati store, but have a bunch at Columbus, if you’re up for a road trip.
Congratulations on Emperox
They don’t make anything like they used to. I am still using a thirty year old office chair, my better half has bought four newer kinds and all have broken. Let’s not talk ,ajor appliances, plastic frames don’t work on those.
I am also glad you were able to not name that particular T person. I too will vote Biden. It is not that I really want him, but we can fix things later. Right now we need to save the country. We have become a laughingstock.
I am in Florida and we can see our Governor’s ignorance from here, too bad we can’t fix that this term too.
Are the travel restrictions legal?
Two dictums which Biden seems to be following (mostly) : “A closed mouth gathers no foot” and “Don’t interrupt your enemy while he’s in the process of committing suicide” (though with the level of incompetence and meanness of this Administration, the enemy might try to move up to homicide and suicide). [Apparently I had the first aphorism as “A closed foot gathers no mouth” – I’m not even sure what that means but it’s not good.]
It’s good to see universities jumping on the “we don’t care who dies as long as we get paid” bandwagon: https://twitter.com/i_nurmi/status/1275457100454465542
Wearing masks is an act of brotherly/sisterly love for all those around you. My mask protects you, your mask protects me. And don’t think “I’m healthy, so I don’t need a mask”, because you’re contagious for several days before you develop symptoms.
Don’t think that wearing a mask means you’re a scaredy cat. It means you care about your community. And you do, don’t you?
When my chairs go down I pile pillows on, or blocks of foam. I got a couple nice chairs at a local used office furniture outlet; both have lasted years, except for the pneumatic thingies. (Since I seem to be getting shorter too, this is a nuisance.)
Speaking as a Washingtonian, I resent my state being lumped in with states like Arizona and Florida. We’ve taken COVID-19 seriously, at least in the west part of the state.
But there is a big spike in Yakima county (in the eastern part) which has overwhelmed hospital capacity. Yakima county has about 6300 cases, which is about 2.5% of the population. King county (where Seattle is) has about 9200 but this is only 0.4% of the population. I’m not sure if this is total cases or current cases, but either way it’s amazing.
Seems that people weren’t into wearing masks in Yakima county.
My county, Jefferson, is small but mighty. We’ve had 33 cases total, which is under 0.1%. But we’ve got people here saying that the low incidence means that we don’t need to wear masks anymore. *sigh*
Trump’s only move is campaigning. Don’t cede him choice of weapon.
Abide, Joe, and be a gentleman. We need some bleeding hearts in the federal government by the end of 2020, or we ain’t seen nothin’ yet.
Besides, it’s McConnell who is running the government…into the mitch. And only a few thousand people have any say over that. Kentuckians. Let that sink in. (Full disclosure: I am currently stuck in Kentucky, helping my elderly mother. She loves Mitch. So do all the neighbors.)
Jim Henson’s is the only Kermit I will ever acknowledge.
The Great Muppet Caper is still my ultimate favorite.
Biden wasn’t even my fourth choice, but he’s my only choice now, so…
Never-maskers are delusional, selfish, genocidal excuses for human beings, and you can bury me on that hill.
I’ve been down carpal tunnel road and never wish to travel it again; happy chair shopping.