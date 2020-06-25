Uncategorized

No Five Things Today

John Scalzi2 Comments

Read today’s earlier piece from me instead, thanks.

(And also today’s Big Idea, because, hey, a Big Idea.)

2 thoughts on “No Five Things Today

  1. Racefail still seems really messed up to me when I think about all the shity posts I read back then.

  2. Sorry you got all screwed up in that shit. Hope you’re doing better. And that goes for everybody reading this. I miss the five things.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

