Uncategorized No Five Things Today June 25, 2020 John Scalzi2 Comments Read today’s earlier piece from me instead, thanks. (And also today’s Big Idea, because, hey, a Big Idea.) Share:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
2 thoughts on “No Five Things Today”
Racefail still seems really messed up to me when I think about all the shity posts I read back then.
Sorry you got all screwed up in that shit. Hope you’re doing better. And that goes for everybody reading this. I miss the five things.