Five Things: July 1, 2020

As I wrote on Twitter earlier today, well, the first two decades of 2020 are done. Let’s get to the next few decades! And to start off, these five things:
Trump, doubling down on being a racist piece of shit: This time by asserting that “Black Lives Matter” is a symbol of hate, which is not something he would say about, oh, the battle flag of a racist country that went to war specifically to own people. Because he’s a racist, you see. But we knew that about him. Also, you know, look: When the actual government of Mississippi is to the left of you on the whole “symbols of hate” thing, you may be too far out on that racist limb. The silver lining here is that there’s increasingly little wiggle room for the few remaining Trump supporters who want to believe that they are not racist to maneuver that particular rationale; Trump is seeing to that. Meanwhile:
The GOP defection is real: At least for old establishment Republicans who did time in Washington, in this case, a bunch of Bush-years folks. I don’t think individually these sort of public defections matter that much, but what it is doing by aggregation is giving a whole bunch of GOP voters sick of Trump’s bullshit cover to step into a voting booth and vote for a Democrat just this once. Of course, it doesn’t solve the problem of the fact that the GOP base is filled with racist ignorants who want conspiracy theorists as their elected representatives. But, I guess, one problem at a time.
Meanwhile, Putin, Ruler for Life: Russian voters (or, at least, we’re told Russian voters) approved changes in the Russian constitution that lets Putin run for president there at least twice more after his current term ends in 2024. You can bet our current president is super-jealous today about that. I don’t know enough about the Russian electoral system to know if the fix was actually in there, although I do know that Putin is more popular generally in Russia than our own president is here, so it’s entirely possible that the Russians would be happy to have Putin run things until he’s 83. Live your dreams, Russian electorate!
Catching readers up: Over on Reddit, someone asked about repetition of information in series books and why it’s done, and used the Old Man’s War series as an example of such repetition (and in the poster’s opinion, not a great one, although they liked the series generally). Since I was in a position to know why I repeat information in the series, I went ahead and explained it. If you’re interested, go ahead and click the link at the head of this paragraph (also, please don’t give the original poster any guff; it was a fair criticism and I wasn’t offended by it).
It’s Debbie Harry’s birthday! She’s 75. It’s a good age. Have a Blondie video.
13 thoughts on “Five Things: July 1, 2020”
Speaking as someone who was a girl in the 80’s: reading The Baby-Sitters Club had the longest recaps of everything ever after awhile. Like several chapters at the start of every book because you never know when someone will start reading the series at #173.
Lois McMaster Bujold has said that one of the inherent challenges with writing a series is that readers “may encounter the books in random order.”
I’m keeping it down. Virtual fireworks scheduled for 10pm EST tonight, just go outside and point your phone at the sky. (Twitter lurker)
Deborah Henry. Seventy-five.
I liked your responses to the Reddit.
You didn’t address this particular thing, but I also like recaps when I read book series years and years apart. While it’s nice, once they’re published, to rip through a series back to back, it can be moderately difficult to remember the rules of the universe and the situation when you’ve read 100 other books between one book and its sequel.
(1) Conspiracy theories are all the GOP base have left. They’ve lost and they know it, so millenarianism is the only way they can continue to feel like they have control. But this also means that they have no intention of making peace with anyone not on their side.
(2) Putin is more popular generally and what little faith Russian citizens ever had in the democratic process has long since been beaten out of them. So “support” for Putin is more like resignation that things will never change. Which was always the point.
I wish the recaps would be put into an intro or forward labeled as such (like when an episode of a TV series says “Previously on As The World Upchucks” and shows some clips) rather than spending a lot of time filling things in. In particular, I found the amount in The Last Emperox felt more extensive and obtrusive than usual. I understand why this needs to happen in a series like OMW or the Vorkosigan books, where it’s a series of indeterminate length, but when something is planned as a duology or trilogy it seems reasonable to enable readers to dive right into each book. Just my view as a reader.
In terms of bingeing video I like streaming services that allow you to skip “Previously on *****” and get right to the show. Those re-caps drive me up a wall.
I guess President Putin doesn’t want to give up power again, like the time he ceded all power to Prime Minister of Parliament Vladimir Putin…
I’ll just leave this here.
One small step and all that. :)
To be clear, said small step has everything to do with the dragging she got, not her weak, defensive and “sorry I got caught” apology for regurgitating racist bootstrapping rhetoric.
Here’s hoping she does the smart, dignified thing rather than be dragged out by every hair on her racist little head.
Two years ago I hoped that our current living presidents would meet with Trump and tell him that his behavior is beneath the dignity of the office and maybe things will change.
That is no longer possible. With the GOP senate not willing to hear impeachment witnesses, I told my British friend, “Well, Democracy had a good run. Now what.” He agreed.
With Trump’s talk of “The Deep State” Voter fraud, and the most fraudulent election ever. He has his voters primed not to believe the election results. It may come to a point that his supporters will not even believe Fox News stating that Biden is now the President-elect.
Please stay off of social media and write, write, and write. Reduce the stress in your life. Pictures of you working straight all week to finish a book are disheartening. .
“Black Lives Matter” might be racist if it were asserting that black lives matter more than (for example) those of white people or police; since it seems to be asserting that black people’s lives should have the same value we already accord to the lives of others, I’m not certain where our President’s assertion comes from (other than a lot of orifices filled with a lot of….something). This Administration (or the GOP) isn’t a good touchstone for moral concerns about life anyway, seeing its lack of concern for the lives of older people or soldiers or…pretty much anyone that isn’t a wealthy (middle-aged) white guy that doesn’t do what they don’t like.
A Facebook post from a Trump person combined the text that people were racist when they included any adjective before “Lives Matter” and a picture of an older man with a walker and a black man. I am not sure whether the post was an interesting piece of irony or part n of the Trumpite strategy of “here’s hoping we can make your tune out logic and other information sources so that you’ll listen only to the words of the Dear Leader”.I suspect the latter, alas.
For my tastes and needs you put in the right amount of recap. I used to remember details better, but my memory has gone to crap and I only recall broad strokes of characters and plots if it’s been more than a few months since I finished a book (months is generous actually, I may forget in weeks or days). I think I binged several OMW books in a row when I first started reading you, and didn’t find the amount of recap off-putting. Now I read your books as they’re published, which means I’ve forgotten a lot between entries in a series, but generally haven’t found myself too lost (exception being the plot&characters on End in the Last Emperox, just had a big hole in my memory and struggled with what was going on in that particular plot line).
I have to pick and choose what authors I can read as they publish vs. when a series is complete, because with some I will simply be too lost and annoyed if they fail to provide the amount of recap I need. Of course I can reread, but with the size of my to-be-read pile that seems a waste of time if I just need my memory jogged, as opposed to re-reading a beloved book because I’m in the mood for it.
An author that puts way too much recap in is Jean Auel. Each book of her Earth’s Children series is bloated with not just recap but often full-on retelling of past events, to the point I’ve wondered just how slim the books would be if it was all cut out.