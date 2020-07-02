A Note on the American Flag in 2020

I recently posted a couple of photos from my front porch and it was noted that we fly an American flag, which led to some comments about folks being reluctant to fly the flag considering the state of the nation and its leadership.
While I understand the motivation there, I don’t particularly agree. The flag of the United States has survived bad presidents and bad administrations before, and it’s flown through the administrations of better presidents as well. Intolerant people have always tried to wrap themselves in it, because they want to arrogate it to themselves and to those they think are true believers. They also tend to confuse the symbol for what the symbol is meant to represent.
I’m not that keen to let these folks just have the flag of the entire damn country. It’s my flag too, and I like it. I think it’s pretty. And I also see it as a symbol of a nation that is never perfect — often far from it — but is perfectable, in the sense that we are always meant to be moving toward that more perfect union we can become. The flag for me is not about who we have been, but who we can be, if we keep working at it.
So, yes. We fly an American flag here at the Scalzi Compound. I like having it here. As we come up on the nation’s birthday, it’s worth reflecting on what sort of nation we would like it to be a symbol of. I’m hoping it will be a better and kinder one than we have today. I’ll work toward that.
Thank you. I’m brought bad to my childhood in the 60’s where people who criticized the U.S. were accused of being unpatriotic. I strongly believe that true patriotism lies in seeing what’s good about my country and what isn’t, and working to change things to make it better.
There’s always the option of flying it upside down, which I’m given to understand is a signal of distress, at least at sea. Our nation is certainly in distress, and one could make an argument that we’re at sea…
Grace
Someone stuck a lit M-80 in my neighbor’s mailbox the other night after midnight. He prominently flies the American flag. It’s sad that this is what we seem to have become.
In the interests of continuing to work towards “a more perfect Union” I think you’ve nailed it on why the flag cannot be ceded to those who would use it to emphasize our disunion.
A couple years ago, the BaldMan came home from shopping with an American flag for our porch. I will admit that I was not sure I wanted to display it because of the crap going on then (and continuing now). But, like you, I realized that the flag is not the problem and should, instead, remind us what it is we hold dear about this country and that we must work to make ourselves worthy of that flag. It flies on our porch daily.
I don’t think it’s pretty; it rates quite low on Josh Parson’s scale. But to paraphrase Chico’s reply to Groucho in “Go West”, I don’t love it, but I’m-a used to it.
Couldn’t agree more. We too fly the flag because we believe in what it represents. Fifty states (should be fifty-one or fifty-two) united to achieve the common good. Since at least the Vietnam war, those who have self-righteously distorted the meaning of the flag to not only represent “state’s rights” but also, more divisive, the individual right to do as they damned well please without considering the consequences of their actions on others, would become flag burners if they were to suddenly grasp the original symbolic intent of the creators of our national flag.
We need 53 states (D.C., Puerto Rico, and Guam added). Then we would have a prime number of states and could truly be one nation, indivisible.
I am not sure if I should comment; as a Black American, some of this symbols don’t have a lot of resonance for me. I once had to explain to someone why my family has traditionally had no real celebration on the 4th since it had really little to do with my ancestors. I don’t begrudge people who do celebrate either the 4th or the flag (well maybe, the latter because there is probably a factory in Asia where all the factory seconds of the flags made are repurposed as baby diapers, towels to clean the kitchen etc… so the flag shouldn’t be treated as a religious icon). I am glad you can fly your flag and wish you didn’t have to explain.
How do you feel about the “Blue Lives Matter” flag? You know, this one:
Well said. I have no urge to wear anything with the US flag plastered all over it, or festoon my vehicle with flag stickers, or tiny flapping flags on sticks, because IMO, it shouldn’t be treated like your favorite sports team’s logo. That attitude is how you get the kind of combative and juvenile “us vs. them” political climate we’re currently suffering through.
I’m fond of quoting Missouri Sen. Carl Schurz’s famous correction (on the Senate floor) of Commodore Decatur’s patriotic toast: ‘My country right or wrong; if right, to be kept right; and if wrong, to be set right.’
Interesting man, Sen. Schurz. As one of the 1848 revolutionaries in Prussia, he fought in battle with the Prussian Army, survived, lost, and decided emigrating to America was smarter than being hounded by the Prussian secret police for the rest of his days. His speech is online.
Agreed. I’ve considered putting one up, perhaps with a sign saying something like “Our ideals: Liberty • Justice • Tolerance • Equality • Freedom”.
I agree, in general, with your sentiment but, as an African American I also agree with Christopher.
I spend more time defending myself from “American ideals” than I do celebrating them.