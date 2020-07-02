This Tweet Did Not Age Well

Masks will not be mandatory for the event, which will be attended by President Trump. PEOPLE ARE FED UP!https://t.co/Oykdz4xThD — Herman Cain (@THEHermanCain) July 1, 2020

For those of you missing context. Was Cain at Trump’s Tulsa event? Oh, my, yes he was.

Thoughts and prayers to everyone attending that Mt. Rushmore rally this weekend.

Wear your masks, folks. If you won’t listen to me, then listen to Tom Hanks.