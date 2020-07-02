This Tweet Did Not Age Well

For those of you missing context. Was Cain at Trump’s Tulsa event? Oh, my, yes he was.
Thoughts and prayers to everyone attending that Mt. Rushmore rally this weekend.
Wear your masks, folks. If you won’t listen to me, then listen to Tom Hanks.
I wouldn’t quite call that Schadenfreude Pie, but the word choices and the italics here do put me in mind of your intro to that ever-golden post.
Not that a bit of Schadenfreude isn’t justified here.
I have only finite reserves of sympathy left, and they’re mostly held for anyone domestic terrorist Herman Cain infected between Tulsa and his admission to the hospital.
The disease is too viscous for me to feel Schandenfreude. AIDs mortality rate after 2006 is 0.114.
The Flu is 0.1%
C-19 is 10% ish of those who get infected. Doctor says, “Good New. Only 10% of the people who have this disease die.”
As a matter of principle, I refuse to get Covid-19 while the POS-POTUS 45 is still in office. This means that I will continue to socially isolate, wear a mask and maintain safe distancing when I AM out in public, and wash my hands and use disinfectant wipes for as long as it takes.
Dear John B,
Uhhh…. NO!
COVID-19 is not 10% fatal. You may be confusing the mortality rate of those requiring hospital admissions with the overall mortality rate. Or confirmed cases vs deaths, ‘cept confirmed cases are 10X less than the total number of cases, because we’re not testing everyone.
0.5-1% of those infected by COVID-19 die. We’re confident of this. That’s still a factor of ten worse than average flu and C-19 is three times as infectious, which is why this is a big problem.
An aside: if you know someone who says that C-19 is “no worse than the flu,” (wrong, but…) remind them that the 1919 pandemic was the flu and the next big one that doctors were expecting would come along was also flu. Even if ‘someone’ was right (and they’re not), that ‘s only like saying this the apocalypse we expected instead of an unexpected one.
“Oh good, it’s zombie cannibals, not vampires! What a relief!”
pax / Ctein
That tweet aged pretty fast, didn’t it? It’s on a par with General John Sedgwick’s “They couldn’t hit an elephant at this distance” .
I live a stones throw from Mt. Rushmore and am posting to say so long. Just in case this turns out to be the apocalyptic disaster I’ve been fearing since 2016. If the hills don’t burn, and we don’t get run over by the Trump bus I expect we’ll all be sick with Covid, or unable to get treatment for whatever ails us because the hospital is full of Trumps victims.
One hates to say anyone is too stupid to live, but if the Godfather’s Pizza fits…Herman Cain had – and beat – STAGE FOUR CANCER. Then he drank the Trump Kool-Aid and chose to risk his life (and possibly others) by going to his dumb@ss rally without a mask. (The reason he “has no idea where he got infected” is, he also flew to Arizona last week, presumably to give the virus a second shot at him!)
What fools these mortals be.
The South Dakota Governor is trying to elbow her way into the De Santis/Ducey/Abbott Hall of Shame, isn’t she? Take a seat, Governor, we’ll get back to you.
I thought Sedgwick got cut off at the “..ance” part. (at least that’s how I remember it from Passage).
The mask might have helped Cain, but mostly, him not wearing it means that other people got gifted with sickness because of his stupidity, consistent with his beliefs (and those of his party) that responsibility is only for other people.