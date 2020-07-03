Uncategorized

Smudge Wishes You a Very Fine Independence Day Weekend

John Scalzi6 Comments

“Please enjoy your long July weekend. Take it easy on the fireworks. Have a cookout with those in your social bubble, appropriately distanced, of course.”

(And here’s a note from the human — I’m out for the rest of the day! See y’all later.)

6 thoughts on “Smudge Wishes You a Very Fine Independence Day Weekend

  1. What a very catly pose–just the right amount of superiority and disdain. He’s grown into a beautiful animal.

  5. Q: anybody wanna guess how many cops are gonna ‘return hostile fire’ in the next 36 hours? …an almost rational excuse to shoot up a crowd of unarmed civilians setting off fireworks

  6. I hope the Scalzi Compound is far enough from the neighbors that the cats and humans won’t have to deal with fireworks noise. I’ve watched war movies with quieter sound effects than what some parts of town are sounding like currently.

    Unfortunately, cookouts are off the schedule. My nephew was just informed that one of his buddies tested positive, and their group got together a couple weeks ago for the wedding of another buddy, so we’re waiting for the all-clear.

