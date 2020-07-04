It’s simple: Your vote!
(Provided you are a US citizen of legal age.)
Have you registered to vote? If not, do so here, it’s simple and easy.
If you are registered to vote, then check your registration to make sure it’s current. This is also (usually) simple and easy.
This year voting may be more difficult than usual because of the coronavirus and/or governments trying to restrict ways for certain people to vote. So be sure to know the procedures for absentee, mail-in and early voting in your state. The earlier you know this stuff, the better you prepare to get your vote in on time.
Finally, check with friends and relatives and other people you might know to encourage them to vote, to check their registration status, and to prepare for absentee/mail-in voting if necessary. The 2020 elections are an “all hands on deck” sort of historical moment, folks. We need every US citizen who can vote, to vote.
Happy July 4th!
4 thoughts on “On July Fourth, What to Get a Nation That Has Everything”
If you don’t believe that every vote counts, you haven’t been paying attention. Not you John, other peeps.
Slight addendum: if you are a US citizen of legal age who is eligible to vote. Some people aren’t, and the cost for voting when you weren’t supposed to can result in years in prison, even if you were told that it would be okay and you cast a provisional vote with the blessing of the officials at the polls. *heavy sigh*
It is not America and not 2020.
If you have the right to vote, exercise it. Always.
Remember that, not too long ago, only men could be allowed to vote.
And at one point, only those with land could vote.
And even before, the only ones who could make or break your ruler were called The Praetorian Guard, because they were the only one to have a voice in who they were guardians of.
Never forget that vote was for long not considered a right. All too often, it was a privilege. And even today, it is just that, for far too many on this earth. You can vote? Others, right now, are not allowed to.
(plus, if you don’t vote, don’t complain about what happens to you)
@Any Black Folks Reading:
Never forget.
Don’t let them have fought for nothing.