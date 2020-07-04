On July Fourth, What to Get a Nation That Has Everything

It’s simple: Your vote!

(Provided you are a US citizen of legal age.)

Have you registered to vote? If not, do so here, it’s simple and easy.

If you are registered to vote, then check your registration to make sure it’s current. This is also (usually) simple and easy.

This year voting may be more difficult than usual because of the coronavirus and/or governments trying to restrict ways for certain people to vote. So be sure to know the procedures for absentee, mail-in and early voting in your state. The earlier you know this stuff, the better you prepare to get your vote in on time.

Finally, check with friends and relatives and other people you might know to encourage them to vote, to check their registration status, and to prepare for absentee/mail-in voting if necessary. The 2020 elections are an “all hands on deck” sort of historical moment, folks. We need every US citizen who can vote, to vote.

Happy July 4th!