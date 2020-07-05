Back Into Quarantine

Covid infection numbers are up in Ohio, as they are in a whole lot of places, and in the US in general; I’m particularly looking at the infection numbers for Georgia, where I am meant to be at the beginning of September, and they are higher there now than they have ever been before, and by a considerable margin. The deaths that are being reported relating to Covid are not spiking, but those have tended to trail the infection rate (i.e., we’ll likely see more of those soon), and in any event we have discovered that surviving a Covid infection very often doesn’t mean you just bounce back as if from a cold or flu — it often damages lungs and hearts and other organs and takes months (or longer — we’re in the process of finding out) to fully recover.
Nearly every other Western country in the world has seen their infection rates drop down from the March/April time frame, but we haven’t, and now our leaders want to suggest that this is just the way it is and we’ll have to “live with it.” In fact, it’s not the way it is, or at least, wasn’t what it had to be. The reason we’re in this mess is that the GOP followed Trump’s lead in deciding this was a political issue instead of a health and science issue, and radicalized its base against dead simple measures like wearing masks and other such practices, and against waiting until infection rates dropped sufficiently to try to open up businesses again, because apparently they thought capitalism was magic and would work without reasonably fit humans.
The GOP is getting it now, purely out of necessity — Texas now has a mask requirement, as an example — but it’s probably too late in terms of not torpedoing the economy for the rest of the year, and possibly too late for an entire demographic of people who are now convinced that wearing a mask is an admission of weakness and/or fealty to George Soros. It also means that all that time we spent in quarantine in March, April and May was effectively for nothing, and that if we want to actually get hold of this thing we’ll have to go back in quarantine again, at least through September and possibly for all of the rest of 2020.
Which, honestly, really pisses me off. We could have managed this thing — like nearly every other country has — if we had political leadership that wasn’t inept and happy to use the greatest public health crisis in decades as political leverage for… well, who knows? Most of the areas being hit hardest now — places like Florida, Arizona, and Texas — are deep red states; there is no political advantage to be had by having them hit by infection and death and economic uncertainty four months before a national election. The fact that Joe Biden is currently in a statistical tie with Trump in Texas voter polls should terrify the GOP. I don’t expect Biden to get Texas’ electoral votes in November, but honestly it shouldn’t even be this close now. And the thing is, things are almost certainly going to get worse in Texas before they get better.
In April and May I had held out some hope that the second half of 2020 might be salvageable, and that it would be safe, or at least safer, to do the things we normally might have done with the year. Now that we’re in the second half of the year, it’s pretty clear that 2020 is going to be unsafe all the way through. It didn’t have to be this way. If we are going to have to live with it (and hopefully not precisely in the “fuck it, I guess some of you are just gonna have to die” way that the GOP wants us to), we should admit to precisely whose fault it is. The GOP needs to be punished in November for a number of reasons, and this is certainly qualifies as a major reason. I will leave my house to vote, if I need to.
In the meantime: wear your masks, practice social distancing, and stay home if you can. As my friend Ashley Clements put it:
She’s right. Alas.
To anticipate the comment I fully expect from a certain person who always wishes to pretend that the single largest health crisis in decades is not that big of a deal — Darke County’s numbers for infection and death remain relatively low. However our infection rate is about 1.0, so I’m inclined to be safer than sorry. Likewise, Ohio’s infection rate in general is currently 1.15. It’s spreading here.
Also, as a general rule, if you want to argue at this point that this disease is not, in fact, a major deal, you likely qualify as either ignorant or delusional, and I won’t feel obliged to humor you. So please, for the sake of convenience for us all, just don’t. Thanks.
Worth pointing out that COVID-19 is already going to be in the 10 ten leading causes of deaths of Americans for 2020 and is looking very likely to be at least #3 (behind heart disease and cancer).
As has been mentioned a lot amongst the people I follow on Twitter, the last 3 weeks have basically undone what it took 3 months of quarantine to acheive.
Totally sucks. Quartine / SIP orders weren’t totally useless though – they’ve given hospitals time to ramp up capacity and learn what they can about treating the disease before the surge hits their towns. Because it will hit, thanks to our fucktasticly stupid and selfish leadership.
It also means that all that time we spent in quarantine in March, April and May was effectively for nothing
I am torn between rage and despair. I see no chance of much of America pulling together enough to quarantine, wear masks, close businesses, etc. for the rest of the year. I see no way to get through to people who won’t take these basic precautions. I see no chance of the federal government taking the needed steps, and the states and cities are not able to do it entirely on their own, even speaking from one of the states (CT) that’s doing relatively well at the moment. We can’t wall out the stupid, so it’s going to come right back here again. How high will we have to pile the corpses before everyone takes this seriously?
I hate this, I hate this, I hate this.
Americans generally don’t pay attention to what happens in the rest of the world, but I’m wondering if it will eventually sink in for most of your folks that your various governments’ bumbling over the virus has led other nations (mine included) to treat you as a “shithole country.”
It probably won’t have been reported in your media that seven Texans who had told Canadian border guards that they were going to drive straight to their Alaskan homes (which is allowed) were found to have taken time for hiking and restaurant-dining in Banff. They were arrested, each fined C$1200 (about US$900), quarantined for 14 days, then deported.
I’m sure there will be more of that. My country is serious about keeping our people alive.
When a major political party and their leader no longer believes in science, facts, reality and the idea of a democratic republic this will happen. Trump, his enablers and the Republicans who have not vocally criticized him are all at fault.
Covid-19 doesn’t care about politics. If we fail it learn it will mean more death and suffering. And most likely the death of the American republic.
My home city (Ottawa, Canada) is about to mandate masks in indoor spaces where social distancing is difficult (stores and the like). In June, we had one day where new infections was in the double digits. We want to keep it that way.
…”damages your lungs and hearts…”
yo! Canada! (or New Zealand or South Korea)
please invade us… in addition to decent health care you could also outlaw the production of ‘canoe water’…. and make ‘road rage’ a felony… based on incomplete data the general population death rate is approximately 6.2%… based on my medical condition and age it would be 13.5%…
I hereby promise to swear off baseball and learn to love ice jockey (or rugby or whatever) if we are invaded….
wake up call:
#RealDead (C19 & BLM & toxic dumping due to EPA cuts)
#FakePOTUS (golf & tear gas & upside down bible thumping)
March, April and May weren’t a total loss. As someone already pointed out, it has allowed the medical community at least some insight into what works and what doesn’t for treatment. It also allowed some additional research on PPE for the masses (masks) and that they are effective at helping slow the spread. I’m paying attention to the companies where large scale COVID-19 infections would hurt their bottom line (think power companies and other infrastructure.) Some were actually ahead of the “red” states in taking action to limit the spread in their company (large scale work-from-home initiatives.) These companies know how to manage risk and don’t care about the politics. What this means to me is that, while I’m largely staying home and working from there, I feel comfortable going to the local shops that I know are taking this seriously and doing plenty of curb-side pickup, travel if I have to (wife has disease that we’re still trying to figure out with Mayo Clinic help), and limit any visits to low risk family members (the ones who are staying home like me not the ones who decided wearing a mask is an adverse political statement.)
I really am hoping some author events are still doable to at least a degree with mask wearing and social distancing.
We know more about what to do to limit risk and we certainly know the business who support the risk mitigation measures. This is way far from normal and the lack of any meaningful leadership at the federal level and at the state level in a number of states is disappointing to say the least (but what I expected after 11/8/16, unfortunately.) So I try to contain my disappointment and look to manage my own and my family’s risk since many in my community and my country have decided there is no risk for them. Sorry for the ramble. Love the books (Old Man’s War, Red Shirts, etc) and the tweets.
The sbradfor joke above is because Timelords (Dr. Who) each have two hearts.
One of the organs affected is the brain. We know this, but we don’t know how much or how often. This is one hard virus to research, even if it is world wide.
Speaking of the world, as air travel resumes, how strange to think that Canadians will be able to take their tourist dollars across the oceans before they are able to visit the red states. Normally, so many visit Florida that I once saw an outside bus advertisement in French
Right now there is some travel allowed within and outside the EU, including to Britain. (Canada is not included) Canada now has four (4) functioning international airports.
I’m sure that you, as a father and as a son and as someone who can read the medical literature knows that the stakes are a bit higher than “roll the dice and you’ll probably be OK.” As someone else with hostages to fortune (both older and younger than yours), well, best wishes.
Our situation comes down to this: denial of the bloody obvious because the Other Side believes in and states the bloody obvious, all because of politics. Belief in the bloody stupid is causing sickness and death, but “freedumb!”
Yes, well, this has been clear for some time now. (https://rt.live/us/OH)
But it is good – it’s valuable – to see a forceful and clear statement of it.
I picked up Ashley’s comment yesterday somewhere (perhaps it was in your twitter feed) and sent it to my family – who don’t need the reminder, but will appreciate it. And today I sent it (preceded by some words of explanation) to the organizers of a conference in Prague, for late July and early August, who have just sent out an announcement that they will attempt to hold the conference in person.
While it’s true the Europeans have done a stellar job compared to the U.S., they did not have the patience and the commitment to both bring down the prevalence and ramp up the testing and tracking capacity to bring the disease actually under a measure of control, so at the moment they are now finding themselves in a similar bind – reacting too slowly, too late. But yes, it does help if one does not simply wish the problem away. Maybe their attempt to monitor and squelch hot spots after the fact with local lockdowns can be made to work. I don’t see that as likely, but for now they have bought themselves some valuable time.
This all reminds me of a very primitive and very ancient video game, Asteroids. You can always tell what is going to happen well before it does, but you can’t always do anything about it.
On the positive side, I get to attend the New Zealand Worldcon, which I was not expecting.
I am in AZ and it is not looking good at all. I am fortunate that I work from home and do not have to get out. Our governor finally allowed mayors to order mandatory mask wearing and do local shutdowns of businesses, but our mayor here in Scottsdale exempted in door religous and political gatherings which makes no sense.
The hospitals are filling up as a write. We are basically screwed here in AZ. This is what you get when you do not have consistent leadership from the Federal level on down that take the virus threat seriously.
BTW, AZ is not dark red anymore. Biden has a good shot at winning the state and the Dem candidate for the senate is way ahead in the current polls. We could end up with two Dem senators.
I spent Saturday with the in-laws and was not thrilled to see that they have jumped on the “COVID is a hoax” bandwagon. They don’t know anyone who’s got it and don’t think anyone is getting it, and are more angry at the economic dislocation (and adamant that there be no more) than at what caused it, and believe that it’s all just “political”. I did not expect that strain of insanity from them (they’re not normally Trump people).
I worry that the stupid that the GOP has cultivated will bring “dividends” for quite some time, and being that the stupid seems to allow no possibility of its possessors to question it (“you can’t trust the media” – “then where do you get info?” – “?I?” (shrug – insert Hannah Arendt reference here)), it makes me less confident that it will go away anytime soon. I worry that the poll numbers look better than they should, but that’s just because of 2016.
I feel very lucky to live in one of the few states where the governor listened to science, things are now doing well, and reopening is being done in small steps with the explicit possibility of closing down if numbers start to go the wrong direction. We were able to tell that there was no spike after the #BLM protests because numbers didn’t go up since the usual measures had stayed in place and organizers told people to wear masks.
I’m livid at politicians who prioritized money over lives, which is also stupid because you can’t have a good economy if large numbers of people are sick or dying and many others have long-term disabilities from the after-effects of the disease. It shouldn’t take a Ph.D. to figure that out.
Not that I’m impressed with what we’ve done… “While it’s true the Europeans have done a stellar job compared to the U.S.,” is a vast over statement. Spain has a death rate of 607 per 1 million of population, followed by England at 651, Italy at 571, Belgium at 843….Sweden at 537…France at 458 is close to our 400.. OTOH Germany has 108 which may say more about the value of social disciplining than I want to discuss. My best guess is the spurt has been driven by the opening of various entertainment affairs and the demonstrations, riots, looters, etc., that have happened in some of our cities. The good news is that the death rate is going down and we seem to be improving our various therapies with good reports on a vaccine.
I’ve been watch the infection numbers in Kentucky and Tennessee since March. Tennessee infections have grown exponentially and unchecked this entire time. It wouldn’t surprise me if Tennessee had over one million infections before this is over.
SO disappointed and SO not surprised that the Trump Administration has led us all to this point. A complete and utter failure in even the shitty leadership we’d come to expect. For myself, zero interest in re-engaging in work or “the old ways” until some things get fixed/cured/whatever. Wearing my mask and doing a lot of fun outdoor coastline stuff with one person. I haven’t even seen my son in person in 4 months…he and his front line (nurse) GF contracted Covid and have since recovered, thankfully. This shit is real. And it’s going to be real for awhile.
The thing we all have a hard time internalizing is that half the population is dumber than average. Add to that willful ignorance (hat tip to John for that one) and here we are.
I am still trying to wrap my head around the numbers in my county and what they mean. A few jump out at me. 72% of the positive tests are people between 20 and 59. 23.9% are 20 to 29 years old. 87.6% of the deaths are 60 and older.
I would have liked to have seen a harder lock down than we had here in San Diego County. I also wish there was better contact tracing. Number of cases by zip code is all I have been able to find which is pretty useless. Also testing in much greater numbers and not just of people who are sick. A guesstimate looking at a graph is around 7000 tests per day through June. That’s pretty small number in a population of 3.3 million.
I’ve typed and deleted several comments. I think I’ll stop with – this is far more frightening than it had to be (and it was always going to be pretty frightening), and the people are scaring me as much as it more than the virus. It’s a common threat, and we should have been able to unite to respond.
I hope *every* State makes it easy to vote from home. Everybody who reads this, find out the procedures and deadlines for voting from home and learn exactly what your officials are doing to facilitate that!
Here in Johnson County, Iowa, the County Auditor says every Registered Voter in the County will get a postage-paid Absentee Ballot Application, which we are encouraged to fill out because they want us all to vote safely.
At this point, I think it’s an illusion that we’ll be able to go back to “normal” by the end of 2020. Plan on masks, social distancing, avoiding crowds, and avoiding indoor public spaces at least through the end of 2021.
Why? Even in NY (where I live), which among the few states where the epidemic is “controlled,” the epidemic is by no means anywhere near extinguished. It’s like when they say a wildfire is “controlled,” they still have to keep fighting it with all they’ve got, or it will get back out of control. (And something may happen to whip it back out of control again anyway. It ain’t over til it’s over.)
And they’re already easing the restrictions here. I only hope that when the death rate starts climbing again, as it will, they’ll be prompt about slapping the restrictions back.
It won’t be “over” until the number of new infections per day drops down into the single digits, so they can send out a medical swat team every time one is identified. Even then, we’ll need to be cautious. Only when they have an effective vaccine, and over 90% of the population is immunized, will we be safe to go back to the old normal.
120 more days, folks. Register. vote. Vote. Vote. Make sure you got all forms of whatever ID or documentation you might need (especially with a lot of DMVs shutting down or totally backlogged due to Covid. Takes a month to get an appointment in Texas). That way they can’t turn you away on some dumb-ass technicality or whatever because of some snooty official at the polling place (check your laws and options, please don’t wait til the last minute).
I’m kinda glad to be back inside, if only because it’s gonna force me to clean and maybe finish this 3000 piece jigsaw puzzle before the end of summer and I’m getting nervous around crowds. I’m also glad Gov. Abbott (who I’ve never liked for ideological reasons) made masks mandatory throughout Texas. Just wish he’d done it far sooner, like when the first wave was starting or we hit peak in mid April. But it’s the whole kitten kaboodle that went wrong, back and forth between the federal and state governments. They diddled and wasted too much time.
What I find funny are the cartoons mocking our american exceptionalism by having “NO ENTRY” signs regarding international travel. We’re so exceptional that we feel we can just outmaneuver scientific medical advice by ignoring it. Ugh. Yeah, we’re exceptional alright… everyone else can travel EXCEPT us!
Agree with your premise and share your anger! One note: Arizona is not deeply red anymore. It’s more purple as Californians like me move on. Mark Kelly (D) will be our new senator come fall. We might even have a Biden win.
I’ve said it before: this will be Spanish Flu 2.0 before it’s over. The 1918 pandemic also flared up (and continued into 1919 plus) because people opened up and stopped taking precautions too soon. What we’re seeing now is exactly what epidemiologists predicted on seeing the Memorial Day crowds; they pretty much screamed it to anyone who would listen. Alas for Cassandra! The spike in deaths should come along soon, too.
I hope my employer’s customer backs off on going back to normal manning real soon now, because being at the office is unnerving. Half the people in the halls AREN’T wearing masks, though they are supposed to. If I see that shit again tomorrow, I think I’ll drop a letter to the CO rebuking the lack of discipline in his command.
The NY/NJ outbreak has deaths/M at 1678, twice the worst of the European outbreaks by your preferred metric, which tells very little about whether the outbreak has or has not been controlled. You can follow charts of daily per capita deaths or cases on Worldometer and see what is happening. You can make comparisons on a per million basis aligned to appropriate starting points for each trajectory. And you can consult rt.live for a snapshot of where we are now.
If you look at the trajectory of the per million mortality or case rates on a regional basis the difference is evident. We are still in the middle of our first wave; they fear a second one. And we will both be running into the compounding effect of the flu season in the fall.
You wrote “Nearly every other Western country in the world has seen their infection rates drop down from the March/April time frame, but we haven’t,…”
Ours did drop down after March/April according to the Johns Hopkins page. We were going down on a glide path similar to the UK’s, but in mid-May “we” decided “OK, the parachute has been working, so we don’t need it for the rest of the trip down. Cut ‘er loose!” Now our infection rate looks like India’s.
Appalling.
P.S. My 2nd comment seems to be in moderation, possibly because of a link. Anyway, in case it appears, for the sake of clarity, I add: @Jim Lewis