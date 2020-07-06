Dragon Con Going Virtual in 2020

After an exhaustive attempt to consider and uncover every possible option to hosting a safe and much-needed #DragonCon this year, it has become apparent that we cannot, in good faith, move forward with our 2020 event. pic.twitter.com/U9Vv0BHLvE — Dragon Con is Staying Home For A While (@DragonCon) July 6, 2020

You can click on that tweet for more information, but the gist of it is this: 2020 is a bad year for live events, and Dragon Con is no exception to that. Instead of in-person events this year will be an online experience, with the live event moved forward to 2021.

As the 2020 Literary Guest of Honor for Dragon Con, I fully support this decision on the part of the convention. As much as I would have loved to see everyone in Atlanta this year, it’s just not feasible or practicable.

Dragon Con will be updating with more information about their 2020 online plans soon, and when they do, I will let you know here as well. Until then, be safe, wear your masks, and take care of each other.