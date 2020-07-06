You can click on that tweet for more information, but the gist of it is this: 2020 is a bad year for live events, and Dragon Con is no exception to that. Instead of in-person events this year will be an online experience, with the live event moved forward to 2021.
As the 2020 Literary Guest of Honor for Dragon Con, I fully support this decision on the part of the convention. As much as I would have loved to see everyone in Atlanta this year, it’s just not feasible or practicable.
Dragon Con will be updating with more information about their 2020 online plans soon, and when they do, I will let you know here as well. Until then, be safe, wear your masks, and take care of each other.
3 thoughts on “Dragon Con Going Virtual in 2020”
Looking forward to a chance to hoist a Diet Coke with you… eventually. (Speaking as both a volunteer and a guest? This was both a bummer and a relief, but not a big surprise.)
I’m glad they made the responsible decision. Funny; in 32 years living in Atlanta, I’ve never been to Dragon*Con. (Bigger event than I feel comfortable at; and too expensive for my budget.) But now I really want to be there next year.
But be creative with the masks.