Five Things: July 7, 2020

It’s thundering and storming outside, so let’s see if I can get these five things out before my power cuts out on me.
Donald Trump a father-damaged sociopath: Or so suggests niece Mary Trump in her new book about her uncle, and it’s difficult to argue the point. Advance copies of the book have made their way to various news organizations, which sounds slightly nefarious but is in fact just standard practice (review copies of books go out weeks and sometimes months in advance), and in this case has the laudable side effect of making any additional last-minute attempts to forestall the publication of the book irrelevant, since now all the juicy parts are already out there in the world. My own very quick take on the juicy parts that are out there is that this book is very likely not to tell us anything we didn’t already know about Donald Trump, it just adds additional context. And honestly at this point if you don’t know Donald Trump is a terrible person, it’s because you’ve decided you don’t want to know.
(Oooooh, the entire house’s electrical system just flickered.)
Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro tests positive for coronavirus: Which, well, good, since he’s pretty much the only major world leader further into denial about the virus than our own president. It is unkind and uncharitable to hope he dies from the disease, but I have to admit I wouldn’t feel entirely put out if the virus kicked his ass a little, or maybe a lot. Him coming out of this with minimal effect on his well-being would probably be even worse for Brazil than him not getting it at all, since he really does seem like the “see, it wasn’t so bad, fuck you for thinking otherwise” sort. Considering Brazil has the official second highest number of infections and death (after our own dear US of A), this wouldn’t have any upside for that country’s citizens.
Lin-Manuel Miranda with a healthy response to Hamilton criticisms: Now that the show’s out on Disney+, people are rolling up on it on how it portrays and deals with the issue of slavery, and other aspects of the Hamilton and Revolutionary-era story. Miranda’s response is basically “Sure, I had a lot to cover and two and a half hours to cover it all, choices were made, criticize away,” which is a) a very sensible way of dealing with criticism, b) easy to say when the art in question has garnered one Tonys and Pulitzers and literally millions of dollars. The latter point is not a criticism, by the way, since on a somewhat lower scale I feel the same way about criticism about my work — it might sting more if I hadn’t already been significantly materially rewarded for having made it. But as I was, sure, criticize away! Also, bluntly, criticism means the work is still alive in culture. That’s not chopped liver for an artist.
You’re made of starstuff, part the many: A new study suggests that most of the carbon in the universe (that’s the element the solid bits of you are mostly made of, by weight) come from white dwarfs, i.e., the cooling husks of old, dead stars. This is a less dramatic manner of stellar manufacturing than heavier elements, which get pumped out of supernovae and/or more exotic stellar entities, but, look, not everything has to happen dramatically. Also, “less dramatic” is a relative term here, considering what has to happen to a star for it to get to the white dwarf stage anyway. If you don’t know, hang around the earth for another four or five billion years; you’ll see.
New Far Side panels: Well, that only took a couple of decades. There are three new ones today from Gary Larson, two of which gave me a chuckle, and one of which I went “huh?” for. So basically, the same ratio as during the cartoon’s heyday. Can’t complain about that.
(Also, looks like I got through writing this whole entry without the power going ou
Cute ending.
As for It is unkind and uncharitable to hope he dies from the disease, but I have to admit I wouldn’t feel entirely put out if the virus kicked his ass a little, or maybe a lot, are you familiar with the Danish poet Piet Hein? (He calls his poems Grooks, which is largely irrelevant except to explain the title:)
AN ETHICAL GROOK
I see
and I hear
and I speak no evil;
I carry
no malice
within my breast;
yet quite without
wishing
a man to the Devil
one may be
permitted
to hope for the best.
Your conclusion reminds me that I should reread two late-’60s works that ended similarly to see whether I still enjoy them: Silverberg’s time-travel novel Up the Line and Blish’s mostly comical end-of-the-world novella We All Die Naked.
Boris Johnson got through his COVID-19 and it seems to not have changed him at all. There are none so blind as those who will not see.
Do you think the last panel was meant to be a play on club sandwich? I don’t get it.
Oh crap, Candle Jack got to John! I better run over and lock the doo
Thanks for the Gary Larson!!!!! And yea, I’m dense. Not sure about #3 And Logophage for the Piet Hein. I’ve been think of it lately as “I won’t be sorry to hear they died.”
I feel like there was something about bears eating their cubs floating around in the mediasphere recently. That’s my best guess about what Larson was thinking.
and Bolsonaro is going to be just fine, or at least pretend that he is. Because this virus is determined to kick the living shit out of our species for our collective stupidity and selfishness.
What, you don’t have a big honkin’ UPS??
My UPS doesn’t honk, just this annoying beeping sound.
Regarding the Trump expose, one thing it does give us is an assessment of Trump from a clinical psychologist who is well acquainted with the patient. So when she says he meets every criterion for narcissism, that isn’t armchair psychologizing.
Bolsonaro is likely not to suffer at all from Covid as unlike most people here in Brazil he has access to high quality private medicine and will no doubt choose it over the dilapidated public health system (although in all fairness he’s not alone to blame for that, ruining public health care the way it was ruined in Brazil was a work of many decades and many governments, all across the political spectrum). If anything I’d wager he’ll get hit harder with side effects from hydroxychloroquine, which he still champions and is reportedly taking, than anything else… Then again, he’s such a Trump fanboy we might get lucky, he could inject himself with Lysol.
Not quite how it works. Compare Boris Johnson (56, overweight). It’s true BJ would be dead now if he had received the normal level of care, but there is a lot of space between being dead and not suffering at all, and you can have high quality medical care and still spend three months dying of it. Bolsonaro is 65. What he needs right now more than good medical care is a little luck. With better luck (for him), he would have been asymptomatic. That would have been bad luck for everyone in contact with him, though.
Or Shel Silverstein’s poem (as I recall it):
The Slithergadee has climbed out of the sea,
He may catch all the others, but he won’t catch me.
No, you won’t catch me, you old Slithergadee,
You may catch all the others, but you won’t
I suspect that when Gary Larson, God bless him, travels overseas nobody finds him to be a chauvinist Ugly American. Heck, he can’t even be chauvinist for the human species.
@ glc
True, but I can’t quite care about it. He’ll live (which is more than can be said for 67000+ Brazilians and counting) and he’ll have access to the best not only in Health Care but in outright comfort… The hospital where he’ll probably stay – if it gets to that point (same one as he stayed after the attempt on him during the 2018 campaign); is one I’ve had the privilege of being treated in myself and it’s essentially a high end hotel with state of the art health care to boost. Compare that to people dying on gurneys in public emergency wards and however much he suffers from the disease itself is negligible.
@Thiago
Yes, I can’t say I thought this was very central to your point.
Not really directed at you, just my usual reminder to the world that nobody is safe in themselves and even less safe in terms of the damage they may do to others.
bitter NYC joke: life insurance not paying out for dead nurses because it was obviously suicidal behavior working in hospitals…
riddle
Q: why wouldn’t C19 kill Trump?
A: same reason Hitler never ordered Chamberlain’s assassination (i.e. best ally ever)
@glc
Couldn’t agree more, and second your point; even if one can afford the best in health care one should stay home if at all possible, mask up, maintain social distancing, the works. This thing is serious and young or old, fit or not, it can ravage your lungs and make you feel miserable even in the best hospital there is. If you stay safe you don’t need to get safe, amirite?
It’s just I’m saving my compassion for all the people who are suffering, those who died, especially those who didn’t need to, and have little if any left for the idiot who couldn’t simply say “stay home” to avoid so many deaths… He can gasp for air from here to the next presidential election in 2 years for all I care, at least it’ll keep him from shouting bullshit…
Sorry if this reads bitter, but the truth is, I’m bitter. I am Brazilian, I live in Brazil, I have lost friends to this disease. I haven’t seen any friends or family in over 4 months to do my part in slowing the spread and he and his minions have made mine and others efforts useless and lead to more people suffering and dying than was absolutely inevitable. Worst part is I can’t even tell what his endgame was, which for some stupid reason makes me even angrier.
I’ve honestly found myself wishing the guy who stabbed him during the campaign two years ago had a fire arm instead of a knife because we sure as hell would be better with anyone else at the helm by now. Not proud of that but I really have.
Howard NYC
“A: same reason Hitler never ordered Chamberlain’s assassination (i.e. best ally ever)”
Nope. Chamberlain at Munich bought Britain the time to rearm. If Britain had gone to war in 1938, they would have lost.
On the WaPo page this morning – “Bolsonaro says he is taking hydroxychloroquine to treat coronavirus, expects fast recovery”
So, he is in fact taking his health care cues from The Donald. Good luck, sir.
You putz.