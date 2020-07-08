Back to College? Not Yet

I posted this on Twitter a little while ago (with, of course, Athena’s consent):

I have formally informed Athena I don't expect her to go back to college this next semester. She was, shall we say, neither surprised nor disappointed. We'll see where things are the semester after this. — John Scalzi (@scalzi) July 8, 2020

This comported with Athena’s thinking on the matter, as it happens. But I am rather famous in this family for stressing the importance of getting a college education, so it was important for me to say I was all right with an additional pause. Athena took off last semester as well (she’d made that decision before Covid became a thing), so her gap semester is now a full-blown gap year.

Which, again, I’m fine with. Last semester I joked that she saved us a lot of money on a dorm room she would have been sent home from anyway; and while I don’t mind not paying full freight for an online education this next semester, I feel less jokey about it now. I don’t think it’s a very good idea for colleges and universities to bring back students, not when we’re currently at new highs for infection rates, and when basically every attempt to put people into large groups ends up with scads of newly infected.

I’ve told Athena that it took me four years after my high school graduation to get my bachelor’s and seventeen years for Krissy to get hers, so if she ends up getting hers somewhere in between those markers, she’ll be fine. The simple fact of the matter is this pandemic is tearing up schedules all over the place. As I’ve said elsewhere, I’d like my kid to have her degree. I’d like her to be alive and with lungs that don’t crinkle when she breathes even more. We’re fortunate to be able to cover this time off for her. We’re going to cover it.