I posted this on Twitter a little while ago (with, of course, Athena’s consent):
This comported with Athena’s thinking on the matter, as it happens. But I am rather famous in this family for stressing the importance of getting a college education, so it was important for me to say I was all right with an additional pause. Athena took off last semester as well (she’d made that decision before Covid became a thing), so her gap semester is now a full-blown gap year.
Which, again, I’m fine with. Last semester I joked that she saved us a lot of money on a dorm room she would have been sent home from anyway; and while I don’t mind not paying full freight for an online education this next semester, I feel less jokey about it now. I don’t think it’s a very good idea for colleges and universities to bring back students, not when we’re currently at new highs for infection rates, and when basically every attempt to put people into large groups ends up with scads of newly infected.
I’ve told Athena that it took me four years after my high school graduation to get my bachelor’s and seventeen years for Krissy to get hers, so if she ends up getting hers somewhere in between those markers, she’ll be fine. The simple fact of the matter is this pandemic is tearing up schedules all over the place. As I’ve said elsewhere, I’d like my kid to have her degree. I’d like her to be alive and with lungs that don’t crinkle when she breathes even more. We’re fortunate to be able to cover this time off for her. We’re going to cover it.
29 thoughts on “Back to College? Not Yet”
Since I know someone will ask, Krissy did not attend college for seventeen years. She worked and took occasional clases for several years and then when she got her current job, her employer paid for her to get her degree, which she was then motivated to get. She got her BA in business at 35. I was (and am) super proud of her.
So not one of those “Doorways In The Sand” trust fund hack deals?
I told my son (who is unlikely to find work at present but is at high risk and should not attend classes in person) that I would cover student loans if they go into repayment. He may go for an online option; I just want to support him making a safe choice.
Good decision for the whole family.
“basically every attempt to put people into large groups ends up with scads of newly infected.”
True dat. When will people stop thinking it’s doable? When an entire sports league comes down with it, I guess.
I work at a college and I am lucky enough to be permitted to not have to physically come back, but what with the international student thing and all, they will be open and we’re all gonna get it.
My mom had 5 children, then learned to drive, then went to college. It took her 7 years. It took me 8 years and I didn’t have any of her “extras”.
My spouse and I work in higher ed and, especially in light of the Miller timed ICE announcement, I applaud your decision. I am lucky that I can do my work from home and will likely be home through the end of the year. My spouse will be on and off campus during the same time period. Both of our universities will absolutely be hot spots for infection. All we can do is mask up, wash up, and cross our fingers. Thank you for making the right call.
I think we should give all students at all levels the semester off. Unfortunately I expect to be teaching in some kind of modified in person format at my community college this fall.
No judgement on go or no-go to college, of course. But I do want to say there are a ton of educators doing their best (some of them who aren’t getting paid over the summer) to make sure that college still means something useful/important, remote or not. Ideal? No. But doing our best for our students who decide to continue, remotely or not. [And I can’t even imagine what K-12 educators are dealing with]
Both my brother and brother-in-law were 29 when they each graduated college, and have both done great in their lives and careers over the decades. It’s not a race.
I would advise anyone who would normally be entering uni for the first time to just defer and take a gap year. For those that have already begun, it is a more difficult decision, as the clock is ticking on those loans and they’ve already formed friend groups.
As an alumna of that Catholic school to the west & north of you in Indiana whose president felt he needed to defend the decision to have fall term on campus & starting in early August in the New York Times, I’m in total agreement with you & not with my alma mater (which was still trying to convince me in June that the football lottery & season was still going to happen & which also seemed to assume that I would want the stupid football season to happen during a pandemic). I mean seriously not only is Covid crisis real, but those lovely older residences & halls with their lack of air conditioning & poor ventilation in general are going to be an absolute sweltering mess in an Indiana August. And for some strange reason I value human lives (whether student, faculty, staff, or townspeople) over missing one year of singing the fight song & sitting in class. A gap year is not the end of the world, especially in a country whose federal government still refuses to face reality.
My field is medieval studies and I used to teach the history of Western Europe; trying to explain Western Europe’s reaction to the Plague and other diseases was difficult as students felt super superior to those “mid-evil” people who of course backwards, ignorant, and superstitious unlike us modern folks. That part of the curriculum has sadly I think become a whole lot easier for a new generation of students to grasp.
Wise decision on Athena’s part; good support on yours. I work at a small liberal arts college that is probably going to be able to partially open classes in the fall, with a mixture of online and in-class instruction, smaller class caps, and minimal dorm residence. We can do this fairly safely because we do have the facilities and we have a dedicated and reasonably responsible faculty and staff which is already making plans–and because about half of our student body commutes; we are still going to have problems hiring the extra teachers we will need to decrease class size (not to mention finding the physical classrooms for any in-person instruction at safe social distances). Note: the problems hiring extra teachers isn’t just in terms of funding; it’s literally in terms of where are these people going to come from? It hasn’t been easy to cover the freshman required courses even at previous class caps; though we are assuming that our incoming class will be smaller than usual (and already worrying about the corresponding problems that that will cause, both short and long term), we are looking at a severe absence of teachers here.
How the big universities will even begin to cope, I have no idea, especially those with mostly in-residence student bodies. And any state that wants public el-hi schools to open at all next September had better plan on massively supplementing school budgets for the upcoming year, just as a starting move.
Professor here. This is exactly what I would do if I were still an undergrad in the U.S.: wait a bit for it to blow over. This is, where possible, going to be the safer option for health (and, I imagine, for consistency of teaching quality and/or access to supplementary resources). I know not everyone can do this – just as well, since if so I might be unemployed for a bit – but I fully support any student who sits it out.
It is completely insane to “open as normal” and *stay open* in the fall no matter what happens, and it is evil of ICE to try to use international students to force colleges to do so.
So, yes! This is really a very good time for a gap year! At many universities there are also some good online course options if she wants to earn credits (my husband will be teaching one of them!), but obviously one can learn things in a non-university-supervised way towards “tangible” skills [photography! writing! drywall repair!], certifications, or just making some classes much easier in the future while at home (physics; chemistry; math), if mental loads permit. (But pandemic stress does not make learning easy, to be honest? So it is maybe okay if expectations are not ultra high for now.)
Good decision. I worry about what happens when we run into flu season with this virus. I fear it is not going to be pretty.
Very glad to hear that a set of smart decisions are being made right there. My nephew (one of my many) is due to start college this fall at a Local Major University and I have not let figured out whether I am excited or dreading the prospect. I love the kid and can’t wait for him to live a lot closer . . . but maybe not now?
We are in the opposite situation, for a number of reasons. Son #1 is at USNA and because he’s military, the decision was made for us; he’s already back at school but under quarantine. They are strictly quarantining the incoming students with the hopes of keeping everyone locked down on campus during the school year – no idea if this will work. On the plus side, he is not on a boat or a sub, so that reduces transmission risks. Son #2 is going back in early August. He has two years left, and has a scholarship as well as an apartment currently standing empty, so he wanted to return. He can easily take classes and do his job from his place; but his school and work really require access to the labs which we can not provide here ($$$ technical equipment). He has made good choices about quarantining and wearing masks while home, and we don’t think we can keep him any safer here so back he goes. Son #3 is still in high school, and frankly I am not sure what type of experience he will have vis-a-vis finishing school and/or going to college. We have a year before he has to apply, and I’m dreading thinking about it.
As for me? I’m a substitute teacher, both short and long term, for deaf students in middle and high school. I taught as a long term sub during the spring shutdown, and I can tell you that online and video learning is not workable for the majority of our students. However, many of our kids have multiple medical conditions and our school serves 30 different districts, so the risks in reopening are much higher for us. I’m hoping we don’t open in August, at the same time I’m acknowledging this will put many of our students (who are already well behind grade level) even further behind.
It’s a mess, and I’m so angry we’ve been put in this position.
Good decision.
One thing made clear by this epidemic is that college is a for-profit system. Thus their desire is to get money coming in as soon as possible, even if there is a personal risk involved for the students and teachers. Herd immunity may not work with this virus, too soon to consider it.
I’m right there with you. I have a child in high school, and have received email concerning how CA schools intend to reopen. The email changes as more information comes out, but still. I know that at the beginning of every school year, the kids bring home all the bugs that other students have been exposed to. Every year, we’ve gone through the same thing: K gets sick, then husband and I get it. I don’t want them out there mingling, even spaced apart, and then inevitably bringing everything back home.. My kid did well with online schooling, and even said that while the online classes were weird with everyone figuring out Zoom and all the other applications the teachers were using, they had a lot less anxiety over getting the homework done. I understand that some students do not have easy access to computers, but we’ll be hitting up my Onc doc for a note saying I need her to school online until there is an effective vaccine.
I thoroughly agree with you. My youngest graduated this spring and has her degree now. She’s facing trying to work out next steps in the middle of a pandemic. Fortunately, we can cover her time at home. Her goal has been something like autopsy technician. We’re encouraging her to get her resume together and start testing the waters, but yeah I definitely want her healthy too. My other kids are all out in the thick of it, including my eldest, an ICU nurse in San Diego County.
And yeah, even in “normal” times, timing varies. I have Krissy beat on the length of time. I spent 30 years taking classes on and off before completing my degree in 2015. And I started taking classes when I was 20. The remnants of the GI bill in the 80s helped pay for some of them. Work paid for a number of the comp sci core ones at one point. Others I’ve managed as I could scrounge both financing and time. I was always taking classes while working full time and supporting my family.
I have no doubt it will work out fine for Athena.
That’s some smart decision-making on the part of various members of the Scalzi family. Not surprising, of course.
My younger sib is a chemistry professor at a state university that is desperate to reopen to get the revenue stream started back up, and she is having the devil’s own time trying to figure out how the hell to teach organic chemistry via Zoom, which is the only way she feels safe teaching. To compound matters, her elder kid just graduated high school and plans to attend in-person college this fall. She is somewhat stressed. And water is a little wet.
Oh, and on the question of elapsed time from HS graduation to college graduation – nobody gets to say what is “right” except the person involved. My spouse took four years from graduating high school to earning his Bachelor’s degree. Our elder kid took a five-year break after high school, then suddenly announced she was going to enroll in a local university, where she graduated in four years. Our younger one took eight years to earn his Bachelor’s degree. And I win the family prize for taking the longest – thirty years from graduating high school to graduating from college. We each got to the destination in our own way and on our own timeline, as I think everyone should be able to do.
Stay healthy, please, and better yet, stay home.
I took five years to get through college, but I got through high school in three, so I figured it balanced out.
That’s what I would do. (But then again we’ve taken advantage of what I believe to be a temporary lull in Covid 19 in my region to stock up the house in expectation of the first wave returning and a second wave tsunami this winter. The modest stay-at-home, coupled with some minor supply chain disruptions, gave us an idea of what to expect and how to prep.) I’ve likened paying full freight tuition for on-line classes to paying hundreds of dollars for front row seats to a Beyonce/Springsteen/Stones/Pick Your Band concert, and then being given a Zoom link.
My DIL is a manager in the IT department of a state university. She’s been told to work from home until the end of the year when they’ll re-evaluate.
I’m sure you’ll ensure your daughter uses the time productively, even if it’s only to take classes through The Great Courses.
My division chair and I have a running joke that the course schedule, particularly math, is never settled until the end of the first week of classes. It looks like we will have to move the teaching assignments around at least twice in August as the onsite classes are mostly empty and the online classes are mostly full.
Higher education won’t be the same after this, but that isn’t necessarily a bad thing. My community college embraced online education before I arrived there in 2007. A majority, or close to a majority, of faculty teach some online classes and some have their entire load online. So, I was surprised to learn that online education still has a stigma attached to it. Frankly, in 2020 it should have none. After all, if we hicks in Kentucky can figure it out, then elite institutions employing hundreds of Ph.D.’s shouldn’t have any problem making it work.
The California State University system decided in May to be primarily online/remote for Fall. As an alumna and an employee, I am grateful that they decided early and are holding to it.
As someone with two music degrees (attained 9 and 20 years after graduating high school, respectively), I lament the situation faced by both students and teachers in the creative and performing arts. Some kinds of learning and teaching cannot satisfactorily happen online (nor in a classroom with adequate interpersonal distancing and/or masks), and ensemble playing, choral singing, theater of all kinds, are over for now.
Given that my side hustle of individual tutoring already won me one unpleasant spin on the Covid wheel this year before it all went virtual, wild horses could not drag me into an in-person classroom now. That said, after almost four straight months of online teaching, I am rapidly burning out. I have no idea how anything goes forward this school year. None.
Trump and DesVos are beating the ‘reopen schools now!’ drum without giving a detailed plan for doing so safely. They are actually threatening fiscal punishment to schools that do not open. And people *still* insist that these two care about the children.
Where in hell does this bullshit still play well?