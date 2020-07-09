Five Things: July 9, 2020

Slow news day, am I right? Nevertheless, here are five things for you today:
This just in: Trump not king. Which is to say the Supreme Court ruled against him today with regard to the release of his taxes to the State of New York, and didn’t rule for him with regard to having to answer congressional subpoenas. As I understand it everything is going back to lower courts to get hashed out, but the gist of it for me is that the Supreme Court has finally decided on some limits to executive power, and honestly, not a damn moment too soon for that. And while it’s unlikely that any of this tax information will be out before the election, it seems likely to me that it will be out eventually, and if it doesn’t show, shall we say, a certain amount of legerdemain and nefariousness, I will eat my hat (it will be a hat I specially make to be edible, but even so). Short version: Trump’s probably a criminal, probably in hock to foreign interests, and will go down as abjectly the worst American president since James Buchanan, and (depending on how the next few months go) possibly finally edging into a tie with that benighted soul. I look forward to all of that coming out.
Oh, and half of Oklahoma is Native American territory: I mean, that’s certainly a hell of a thing, isn’t it? Apparently the Supreme Court was all “oh, hey, the US has to actually honor a treaty,” which, you’ll forgive for saying so, is a thing I never ever expected any branch of the federal government to say out loud. Maybe I’m cynical. I honestly can’t pretend to understand all the implications of the ruling, since it wasn’t something I had ever thought about before it was ruled upon, but it certainly feels big, both for the ruling itself and what it means for future jurisprudence regarding Native Americans and their treaty lands. Someone with more expertise will need to tell me what it all means.
No mask, no venti latte: Starbucks will be requiring masks for service now, which a) they should have already been doing and b) I expect will be part of a wave of many business finally figuring out that if they’re going to stay open and not be infections pit (and thus be on the hook for liability), they have to tell people to wear masks, which are, after all, the literal least they can be doing so as not to infect other people. I personally won’t be going to Starbucks, since I don’t drink coffee, don’t like paying $5 for drinks, and even if I did the nearest Starbucks is like 11 miles away. But I do appreciate them actually doing more to keep Covid from being transmitted than the literal national government right now. Admittedly the bar is low.
No slurs for Scrabble: The North American Scrabble Players Association has banned the use of apparently 236 racial and -phobic slurs from official play, and Hasbro (which owns the game) is changing the official rules to note that slurs are not acceptable in “any form of the game.” I don’t have the list of now-banned slurs in front of me, but I am curious, outside some of the most obvious, what words are on the list and which are not. I strongly suspect some rules-lawyering bigots are going to be out there trying to get around the intent here. Because some people are just assholes (a word which, by the way, is apparently still allowed in play).
Here, have a hibiscus. They’re pretty. And I get a kick that they grow in my yard here in Ohio. They’re out of place but thriving, which is something I, a native Californian, can empathize with.
39 thoughts on “Five Things: July 9, 2020”
Assholes are universal.
Burrito hat?
Supreme court kicked the can down the road to lower courts. They will be called upon to readjudicate after lower court decisions. If Trump is still president his buds can THEN rule for him. I have NO confidence in the Roberts court. Just waiting for the shoe to drop.
And as for treaties, Bush 2 and Trump have unilaterally abrogated a number of them. Any bets on whether Trump will nullify this one, too? And when it goes to SCOTUS…
We also got to see that Gorsuch has a flair for dramatic writing:
It should be a fucking flat hat if its going to get eaten.
Dear John,
Related to masking…
This is an important paper, just published by the National Academy of Sciences.
https://www.pnas.org/content/early/2020/07/02/2008373117
Not a long paper, and it has a short, readable abstract. Here’s the takeaway:
The majority of C-19 infections are produced by asymptomatic or presymptomatic cases. These “silent” infections are the PRIMARY way the disease spreads.
Isolating people who are visibly sick will not stop the spread of the disease. The only way this gets controlled is a very high level of contact tracing and sequestering of exposed people, along with almost everyone in the general population wearing the goddamned mask.
If we don’t do that we’re going to end up having to shut down a whole lot tighter than we did in April, and no one is going to like that.
– pax \ Ctein
[ Please excuse any word-salad. Dragon Dictate in training! ]
— Ctein's Online Gallery.
— Digital Restorations.
“the nearest Starbucks is like 11 miles away”
You live in a Starbucks dead zone? Is that even legal?
Lovely to be reminded that lil Donny is not, in fact, a monarch.
I’m not too pleased about the precautions come lately or the hour-long drive through waits in which they will result (masks or no, I’m not standing in line at any of the stamp-size Starbucks in my neck o’ the woods).
Still, the never-ending string of Covidiot Karen freak-out videos will help to pass the time.
And cue the right wing “PC libturds are ruining Scrabble! “kvetching.
Finally, like you, I look forward to watching the situation in Oklahoma unfold; it’s always nice to see a measure of justice done.
Scrabble tournaments at all levels are now going to have to enforce the new rules. I have not yet reviewed the entire list of non-qualifying words, but I am reminded of what happened lo those many years ago when AOL tried to crack down on words that might refer to pr0n in chat room names, and we ended up with “Hooter Cancer Survivors” chat rooms…
I assume a lot of the banned Scrabble words are just derivations of other words, eg plurals and so on. Still, 236 seems like a lot. Maybe I just don’t have a large vocabulary.
The Tax Records decision was suboptimal but not terrible. There were actually two cases there – one with SDNY getting the records (they can!) and one for Congress (the Court says that Congress can get these but they need to prove they want them for a legislative reason). The 2nd is dumb – the law literally says “Congress shall be provided” the information and it doesn’t mention any additional qualifiers.
The practical effect is that the public almost certainly won’t see these until after the election but it maintains at least the illusion that Trump and the Presidency are subject to law. I think the Roberts Court specifically didn’t want to buy into the “Invincible Executive” theory because they know it would apply to Biden in about 6 months, too.
In sum: The Roberts Court sucks but it could suck a LOT more. It is probably sucking less at the moment for political and not legal reasons.
Say, do you read this stuff?
https://www.ratburger.org/index.php/2020/07/09/karlyn-read-white-fragility-so-you-dont-have-to/
Thanks for the reminder about Buchanan.
I wonder if after Trump leaves office (hopefully in 2021) we’ll have a Civil War, with deep Red states in the middle and south of the US declaring independence from the north and west. And Florida just keeping on being Florida.
And having now thought through that timeline, I wonder if the CV19 pandemic and the POTUS government handling may actually STOP the above scenario from coming to pass?
1. Trump can be proud of himself. He is 1,000 times worse than any other US president. He’s set a record. That oughta give him something to brag about among his fellow inmates.
2. The Supreme Court has surprised me by remaining independent. I don’t agree with every ruling they’ve made, but I’m happy that they’re doing their non-partisan job, for the most part.
3. On the mask thing — a mask requirement can easily be enforced in the same way smoking laws are enforced: fine businesses for non-compliance. This puts businesses in charge of enforcement. And that seems to work to keep people from smoking in restaurants.
4. Hoping “gypsy” is off the Scrabble list
There’s a good article at Just Security that talks about why the SCOTUS rulings are pretty solid and solidly bad for Trump. I found it reassuring.
https://www.justsecurity.org/71313/supreme-court-on-trump-finances-glass-three-quarters-full-for-rule-of-law
“236 racial and -phobic slurs”
That many? I thought myself widely read, and I know my share of peckerwoods, but, that many?
I wonder if they list the VT/NH term ‘Masshole’ (Massachusetts tourists)
If you ever do have occasion to eat a non-edible hat, boiling might help ( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Werner_Herzog_Eats_His_Shoe )
Trump may not be the worst president we’ve ever had (though I for one would argue the point), but he’s far and away the least qualified, and pretty clearly the worst person ever to become president.
Scrabble:
A list of words is here: https://scrabbleplayers.org/w/Slurs
Link is SFW, all slurs are scrambled.
Hey, hey, hey. Don’t badmouth Buchanan. Yeah, he was bad. (And this is coming from a Pennsylvanian.) But Trump Bad? Nah!
On the Scrabble thing: in New Zealand, the Broadcasting Standards Authority does a proper survey every few years to find out what words are actually offensive to the community. They also ask about context — is this word appropriate in daytime news, is it appropriate in dialogue for a late-night crime show, etc.
Does anyone else find it a bit skeevy that the Oklahoma thing came about because a guys rape defence wasn’t “I didn’t do it” but was “technically you can’t prosecute me because of where I allegedly did it”?
The good thing about the Trump tax decision things is that it will keep a spotlight on it. Hopefully Biden’s gang will be able to spin the light fantastic and make the fight worse that what the taxes might actually show.
Good to have a treaty finally enforced.
Scrabble probably banned at least a hundred words that none of us thought were slurs.
That is the first hibiscus that I have seen from Ohio, it looks happy.
I need to stay away from talking about COVID for a while.
“Trump may not be the worst president we’ve ever had (though I for one would argue the point), but he’s far and away the least qualified, and pretty clearly the worst person ever to become president.”
Andrew Jackson masterminded genocide. Warren G. Harding was sleazier, more corrupt, and a bigger criminal. Then you have Dubya, who led us into the biggest overseas child-killing misadventure in a long and storied history of US overseas child-killing misadventures, capping it off with the Great Recession. Then Nixon, Buchanan, etc.
Trump’s not even close to being the worst president we’ve ever had, or even the worst human being in that role. He doesn’t even makes the top (bottom?) five.
“I wonder if they list the VT/NH term ‘Masshole’ (Massachusetts tourists)”
Here we have “Manasshole” (Manassas peckerwood, usually dude, usually drunk, comes to party in the ‘burbs, ends up fist-fighting and urinating on people’s lawns).
Thank you for the gorgeous hibiscus photo, John! :-) A beautiful, peaceful nature photo to brighten my day.
TheMongoose:
Wait until you find out how “Miranda rights” came about.
Which is to say good law does not require good defendants.
So the cis white males are going to hand over half of Oklahoma to the Native Americans? HAHAHAHAH, I’ll believe it when I see it.
On the Oklahoma case, I think the court is just saying that Congress forgot to write down that they were taking away the land that had been promised in perpetuity. The basis of the decision is more incorrect paperwork than morality.
Fatman: I’ll put in a terrible word for Woodrow Wilson who actively made the US more racist. (Like, actively segregated the federal government.) And then there was the whole Treaty of Versailles thing (not only his fault) and the League of Nations thing and, yeah, he was terrible.
Maybe, as a nation, we should put a little more effort into not picking terrible people to be president? That would be nice.
re: Scrabble – glad it’s happened, should have happened years ago. Someone played the N-word in a Scrabble final a few years back, but was forced to withdraw it and play something else. Having it be explicitly banned beforehand would have helped everybody there.
Is there an American President not complicit in the treatment of Native Americans?
DAVID says:
JULY 9, 2020 AT 6:30 PM
Is there an American President not complicit in the treatment of Native Americans?
The closest to that would be … John Quincy Adams, whose diaries are filled with his efforts to force the US federal government to observe the treaties with the tribes, with whom JQ worked with closely, particularly in his later career in the House of Representatives.
It’s pretty hard to defend anything about Buchanan’s presidency as he enabled in every possible way he could the Secessionists to commit treason, steal the treasurey and much of the army’s armaments, and sent the US navy as far away from the US as possible beforeheand — and even before being sworn in, connived to appoint as many slavery positive federal judges as he could where appointments were possible and to help their election where the judges were elected not appointed.
But then when it comes to race relations of all kinds, again except for Adams Sr. and JQ — it’s just about impossible to find a US President who wasn’t awful. Grant did his best, for both African Americans and Native Americans. But he loved his corrupt friends too much, and they committed enormous havoc for the Native Americans.
Why yes, both Buchanan and this vile, malicious, miserable piece of shyte were traitors to the nation — they both took partisanship into that area of treason. Buchanan for his beloved south and southern friends and this one for his own insane purely personal drives.
The Oklahoma case has fascinating implications. Must the tribe (or the Federal Government) reimburse the State for improvements made o the land? (Think roads, schools, etc) Can the tribes charge back-rent (to 1907) for all buildings/businesses etc on their land?
The most probable result will be a bill in Congress retroactively breaking the treaty. It SHOULD come with reasonable compensation to the tribe, but when has Congress ever done something
a) reasonable and b) helping the Indians?
it’s just about impossible to find a US President who wasn’t awful
Obama included.
“Is there an American President not complicit in the treatment of Native Americans?”
Not that I know of. For the purposes of this comparison, I drew a line between “turned a blind eye to slaying and land theft” and “actively enabled and encouraged extermination”. But you’re right, it’s not much of an distinction.
“Maybe, as a nation, we should put a little more effort into not picking terrible people to be president?”
Statesmen are a reflection of society overall. They aren’t going to get better until we change. I’m not holding my breath.
“I’ll put in a terrible word for Woodrow Wilson who actively made the US more racist.”
Agreed. Better than Trump on middle/working class reforms and misogyny, somewhat worse on race.
Woodrow Wilson also went full totalitarian suppressive against the First Amendment to make sure no one voiced negativity of any sort regarding US intervention in WWI. Outrageous in itself, but far worse was the side effect that there was essentially no news or information regarding the influenza outbreak as it was happening, as that would be bad for morale. So no one in the military had any idea what they were dealing with, and the draft, and shipment overseas of carriers, proceeded full speed. The virus got a giant leg up thanks to Wilson to kill people world-wide.
So, yes, Trump’s handling of COVID-19 has been a disgraceful disaster, but it’s not yet at the tens of millions killed level Wilson enabled.
Clearly, it will be a hat made of churros.
John … As a native Californian who lived for eight years in Lebanon, Ohio … I share your enthusiasm for those few plants that can thrive in both places. The hibiscus being, by far, the showiest. We had pink dinner-plate sized hibiscus growing around our pond. So much more fun to think about than current events. Thank you for the Whatever. I find it refreshingly honest.
“Well, where do people think these politicians come from? They don’t fall out of the sky. They don’t pass through a membrane from another reality. They come from American parents and American families, American homes, American schools, American churches, American businesses and American universities, and they are elected by American citizens. This is the best we can do folks. This is what we have to offer. It’s what our system produces: Garbage in, garbage out. If you have selfish, ignorant citizens, you’re going to get selfish, ignorant leaders. Term limits ain’t going to do any good; you’re just going to end up with a brand new bunch of selfish, ignorant Americans. So, maybe, maybe, maybe, it’s not the politicians who suck. Maybe something else sucks around here… like, the public. Yeah, the public sucks. There’s a nice campaign slogan for somebody: ‘The Public Sucks. Fuck Hope.” ~George Carlin.
Truer words…