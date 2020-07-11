Uncategorized

How I’m Spending My Saturday

John Scalzi

Both playing the ukulele and making semi-arty illustrations of me playing the ukulele. Both are enjoyable! To me, anyway, which in this case is all that counts.

Hope you’re having a lovely Saturday wherever you are.

7 thoughts on "How I'm Spending My Saturday

  3. You say that as if it’s a bad thing, John. 😉 I bow to your superior musical and artistic skills.

  5. Spending today taking POLS 101 on Straighterline to finish a degree requirement. 23 years after I stopped, I’m finally finishing it.

  6. That’s pretty trippy! I agree with ctein, album cover material for sure.
    I just put in 8 hrs at work, next I’m going to mow the lawn. It’ll be like watching fireworks I’m sure. Ooooooooh!, Aaaaaaaah!

  7. Yes, a lovely Saturday once we got the upstairs A/C fixed so as to make a DC July day livable.

    Then relaxes and finished a John Scalzi book about a teenager named Zoe.

