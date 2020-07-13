Five Things: July 13, 2020

What’s on my brain today? I mean, besides my cranium?
Trump goes after Dr. Fauci: Because Trump genuinely thinks it’s more important to make him look good than it is for the CDC and its people to provide accurate and useful information to the United States public, which is why we are currently a plague nation when most every other Western nation has gotten its act together with regard to the coronavirus. I don’t imagine this is going to turn out very well for Trump, since everyone is aware he’s a narcissistic ignoramus, and Dr. Fauci is… not, but cult of personality is gonna cult of personality, I suppose. Suffice to say that between these two men, I know which one is more likely to give me forthright answers to the best of his knowledge and ability, and it’s not the loutish ignoramus. Wear your masks, folks.
Los Angeles and San Diego decide against in-person school, possibly because there’s a virulently infectious disease going about that, even if it statistically harms children less (although less is cold comfort for dead and sick children), is still something those kids can then take home, where parents and grandparents, who will get sick, will get it. Oh, and, let’s not forget teachers and school staff, who are all also older. I understand Betsy DeVos spent yesterday repeating “kids should be in school” like the heartless mantra of an evil puppet that it is, but it’s nice to see people on the ground in education being, ohhh I don’t think so.
Here in Bradford, where I live, they’re still discussing whether school starts (in a month!) with kids in classes or at home. I suspect they’re going to try to split the baby here — so to speak — and I’ll be interested to see how that turns out. Athena’s graduated so we’re not directly in the line of fire for that one.
Shocked, shocked I was that racist fucknugget Tucker Carlson’s chief writer is also a racist fucknugget: This was from Friday, when I was away from the internet, but I understand Carlson is going to address it on his broadcast today, so a) it’s still topical, b) what a shammily meretricious bit of theater that is going to be. Carlson is going to sit there like the human boat shoe he is (I didn’t make up that description of him, but, oh my, does it fit), stare into the camera and gravely intone how he himself is the least racist person he knows and would never in a million years condone such things as his lead writer for the last few years wrote on the internet. Which is an absolute lie — Carlson is racist as shit, he’s just also preppy, which assures the Kohl’s-shopping Fox News audience that their racism is somehow hidden, too (surprise! It’s not!). And it’s a certainty that whoever is elevated into the lead writer slot on Carlson’s show will be no less racist than their boss or the former holder of that gig. They’ll just be told to ixnay the acismray for a couple of weeks. And then we’ll be back to it.
Speaking of racism: Washington’s NFL franchise is indeed officially retiring it’s suuuuuuper racist name, and again, let’s note that decades of actual Native Americans complaining it did nothing, but a couple weeks of sponsors going “yeah, could you not,” worked just fine. Capitalism! Truly the best and most justice-seeking of all possible systems! My money is on “Redtails” being the new name, but honestly, as long as the new name is not suuuuuuper racist we’ll be ahead of the game.
Star Trek: Lower Decks: I noted this on Twitter yesterday after a couple of people observed that it felt like the show was riffing off Redshirts. My response was basically, I mean, I was riffing off Star Trek, now, wasn’t I, so to the extent they were riffing back, fair game, yes? Also, I know a couple of people who are working on the show, at least tangentially. I’m happy for them and hope it’s successful. Because that’s the thing: If this works, it’s going to make a show or film of Redshirts more likely, not less.
Speaking of name changes and racism, Lady Antebellum changing their name to Lady A–and promptly suing a black artist who’s been using that moniker since before Lady Antebellum existed–has to be the most tone-deaf attempt at being “woke” I have seen in quite a while. https://www.rollingstone.com/pro/news/lady-a-lady-antebellum-lawsuit-case-1026653/
“the Kohl’s-shopping Fox News audience”?
Did I miss a memo? Is Kohl’s one of the baddies now?
Brucearthurs:
Not that I’m aware of. More that Kohl’s is middle-tier, middle-America retail.
Re: Schools – they’re trying a hybrid approach in the big system next to us; they were approved last week for two “virtual schools”, which will let them cut down on numbers in the classroom, being aware that there are people who have to have kids in school to work, have spotty/no internet access, etc. Since March, to the end of the last school year, they were getting Chromebooks out to all kids who didn’t already have one, and having hotspots in school parking lots for downloading/uploading assignments. (I don’t know what the system we’re in is intending to do – like you, ours are graduated already.)
I teach 5th grade. Our school district is making the decision tonight at a school board meeting, but they have already telegraphed that they want kids in school so I expect that their decision will be reckless and put everyone at risk. And this happened after almost all of them signed a letter saying they put children first.
I am very worried people are going to die.
“My money is on “Redtails” being the new name, but honestly, as long as the new name is not suuuuuuper racist we’ll be ahead of the game.”
Redtails is fine as long as the logo isn’t a Tuskegee Airman.
You say Evil Puppet, my friend said Defective Robot. Either way, Betsy DeVos was an embarrassment all around. She couldn’t answer the simplest question, other than “Schools must open, repeat, Schools must open.”
I would note (regarding the first item) that Anthony Fauci has led the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, one of the NIH institutes, since 1984, whereas the CDC is led by a political appointee and is a branch of HHS.
Les M., you must be in Northern Virginia! My kids are in the Loudoun County Public Schools. We were leaning towards hybrid until we got more details and read some commentary on it. We’ll be keeping them home, even if we all go nuts. Because nuts is better than dead. DeVos is really the worst.
Also I am super exited about Lower Decks and thrilled it’s coming out in 2 weeks! Now I feel better about only having 3 eps of Disco left to watch…
I always had a fond spot for the Washington ‘Taters. (Potatoes being the only context in which their previous name would have been ok.)
Our school district is going to make us decide by the end of the month if we want to do in person or at home and they plan to provide both. I’m worried because DC1 was actually learning things in high school (unlike middle school) so doing a year at home doesn’t seem as useful as in person, but also the research on teenagers seems to indicate that their covid outcomes are more like those of adults than those of children, which is to say as contagious and as dangerous. So really we should keep him at home. It’s so hard. If our prevalence were lower, this would be an easier decision, but it is high and I do not forsee it getting any better once the college students get back in town. So in the end we will probably keep him home. Not an easy decision. We’re supposed to find out more about their plans and our options later this week.
Bruce Arthur kinda beat me to it, but I had this drafted as soon as I saw the original post, and I hate to waste copy.
Kohl’s-shopping Foxers? Hmph. We shop there (or did, when it wasn’t dangerous to shop), and I can’t stay in the same room with any Fox evening program. If I were going to stereotype the Fox demographic, I’d go for Walmart or maybe J.C. Penney. (Both of which we also patronize when they have something on offer we want. Walmart is currently the only place my wife can find her favorite pierogies.) Come to think of it, our Walmart is much patronized by our Somali population, and I doubt they’d give ol’ Tucker much love.
Dear John,
Trump’s latest rant seems to be extreme even compared to the usual. Now it’s EVERYBODY in the medical establishment who is lying.
Expanding upon gottacook’s comment…
Fauci is a civil servant and not directly under Trump’s authority. Trump could order Azar to fire him (and fire Azar if he didn’t), but even then Fauci would have all the civil service protections, should you choose to exercise them. He has to be given at least 30 days advance written notice, he has to be given at least seven days to respond, the ultimate decision has to be in writing and there have to be specific reasons for the firing, and if he is fired he can appeal it to the Merit Systems Protection Board and the Federal Circuit.
Whether Fauci would put himself through all of that, who knows. He seems to be dedicated and committed enough to public health that he might just be willing to.
– pax \ Ctein
I keep reading things like this over the past three-plus years. I used to get excited and hopeful. I’ve learned better. Even now when Trump’s narcissism, incompetence, anti-intellectualism, and racism are costing literally tens of thousands of lives, I’ve given up all expectation that anything he says or does will have any consequence to him. I’ve also lost all hope that he won’t be re-elected. I don’t see a path back to the point where logic, science, or reality have any bearing on American society.
My grandkids are in Springfield, Oh. We got them into a STEM school where independent learning was practiced before the smush hit, as soon as the lockdown started they were still required to attend school every day and had classes via Zoom.
I consider us very lucky. They should end up head and shoulders above the students in the non-STEM high school. The faculty there didn’t get a good handle on remote learning, the students there aren’t disciplined into spending their days on learning and not goofing off. I mean no disrespect to them, but it seems to me my kids have a big leg up.
::Did I miss a memo? Is Kohl’s one of the baddies now?”::
I hope not — that’s where I do most of my clothes shopping!