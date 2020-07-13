Five Things: July 13, 2020

What’s on my brain today? I mean, besides my cranium?

Trump goes after Dr. Fauci: Because Trump genuinely thinks it’s more important to make him look good than it is for the CDC and its people to provide accurate and useful information to the United States public, which is why we are currently a plague nation when most every other Western nation has gotten its act together with regard to the coronavirus. I don’t imagine this is going to turn out very well for Trump, since everyone is aware he’s a narcissistic ignoramus, and Dr. Fauci is… not, but cult of personality is gonna cult of personality, I suppose. Suffice to say that between these two men, I know which one is more likely to give me forthright answers to the best of his knowledge and ability, and it’s not the loutish ignoramus. Wear your masks, folks.

Los Angeles and San Diego decide against in-person school, possibly because there’s a virulently infectious disease going about that, even if it statistically harms children less (although less is cold comfort for dead and sick children), is still something those kids can then take home, where parents and grandparents, who will get sick, will get it. Oh, and, let’s not forget teachers and school staff, who are all also older. I understand Betsy DeVos spent yesterday repeating “kids should be in school” like the heartless mantra of an evil puppet that it is, but it’s nice to see people on the ground in education being, ohhh I don’t think so.

Here in Bradford, where I live, they’re still discussing whether school starts (in a month!) with kids in classes or at home. I suspect they’re going to try to split the baby here — so to speak — and I’ll be interested to see how that turns out. Athena’s graduated so we’re not directly in the line of fire for that one.

Shocked, shocked I was that racist fucknugget Tucker Carlson’s chief writer is also a racist fucknugget: This was from Friday, when I was away from the internet, but I understand Carlson is going to address it on his broadcast today, so a) it’s still topical, b) what a shammily meretricious bit of theater that is going to be. Carlson is going to sit there like the human boat shoe he is (I didn’t make up that description of him, but, oh my, does it fit), stare into the camera and gravely intone how he himself is the least racist person he knows and would never in a million years condone such things as his lead writer for the last few years wrote on the internet. Which is an absolute lie — Carlson is racist as shit, he’s just also preppy, which assures the Kohl’s-shopping Fox News audience that their racism is somehow hidden, too (surprise! It’s not!). And it’s a certainty that whoever is elevated into the lead writer slot on Carlson’s show will be no less racist than their boss or the former holder of that gig. They’ll just be told to ixnay the acismray for a couple of weeks. And then we’ll be back to it.

Speaking of racism: Washington’s NFL franchise is indeed officially retiring it’s suuuuuuper racist name, and again, let’s note that decades of actual Native Americans complaining it did nothing, but a couple weeks of sponsors going “yeah, could you not,” worked just fine. Capitalism! Truly the best and most justice-seeking of all possible systems! My money is on “Redtails” being the new name, but honestly, as long as the new name is not suuuuuuper racist we’ll be ahead of the game.

Star Trek: Lower Decks: I noted this on Twitter yesterday after a couple of people observed that it felt like the show was riffing off Redshirts. My response was basically, I mean, I was riffing off Star Trek, now, wasn’t I, so to the extent they were riffing back, fair game, yes? Also, I know a couple of people who are working on the show, at least tangentially. I’m happy for them and hope it’s successful. Because that’s the thing: If this works, it’s going to make a show or film of Redshirts more likely, not less.