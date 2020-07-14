Grant Imahara, RIP

I met Grant on the JoCo Cruise a few years back and we have been friends ever since; I’d see him occasionally when I was in Los Angeles, and we’d keep in touch through text and social media. He was, simply, a lovely human, and his passing last night from a brain aneurysm is a shock. I don’t have much else to say about it right now because I’m still working through him being gone. It feels impossible. Much love to all of his friends and family, and to the people who came to know him through his work in television and through his various geek associations.

We none of us know our hour, and it is sooner for some of us than we can ever imagine. Please let those you love know you care about them, okay?