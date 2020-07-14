Uncategorized

Grant Imahara, RIP

John Scalzi2 Comments
Grant and I (and Laser Malena-Webber) on JoCo Cruise 2014. Photo by Steve Petrucelli.

I met Grant on the JoCo Cruise a few years back and we have been friends ever since; I’d see him occasionally when I was in Los Angeles, and we’d keep in touch through text and social media. He was, simply, a lovely human, and his passing last night from a brain aneurysm is a shock. I don’t have much else to say about it right now because I’m still working through him being gone. It feels impossible. Much love to all of his friends and family, and to the people who came to know him through his work in television and through his various geek associations.

We none of us know our hour, and it is sooner for some of us than we can ever imagine. Please let those you love know you care about them, okay?

2 thoughts on “Grant Imahara, RIP

  1. I was shocked to read of his passing this morning. I loved his segments on Mythbusters.

    To whatever extent my condolences mean anything, to his friends (including you, John) and family, I am very sorry for your loss.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.