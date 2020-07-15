Uncategorized

Twitter is Being Hacked and I Can’t Post to My Verified Account at the Moment Because I’m Being Told It Looks Like Suspicious Activity, I Bet I’m Not the Only One

John Scalzi19 Comments

Wild times, folks.

19 thoughts on “Twitter is Being Hacked and I Can’t Post to My Verified Account at the Moment Because I’m Being Told It Looks Like Suspicious Activity, I Bet I’m Not the Only One

  5. Well, to be clear, I am not like Musk, Gates, etc in that no one thought to use my account for a Bitcoin scam. I am merely swept up in the Verified Account lockdown going on at the moment.

  6. I had them suspend my account for 12 hours because I openly wished that Donald Trump would have a heart attack or stroke. Does that count?

  7. Trump probably can’t tweet, either!

    Although verified users can still retweet…

  8. Stephen Harris:

    Yes, that’s why I wrote that headline for this post. I retweeted my Whatever Blog account, which automatically posts whenever I put a new post here.

  10. Hmm — bet some hackers who are sick of “Blue Checks” being given a legitimacy unverified accounts don’t have decided to take matters into their own hands…
    Wonder if it was the Left or the Right?
    Or just some bitcoin miners…?

  11. It doesn’t seem to have any effect on verified *promoted* accounts. Got to keep the ad revenue up.

  14. Apologies for the duplicated report, but the unverified accounts – like mine – are swept up in the same security sweep as the verified. Which is reassuring, after its fashion, I suppose.

  18. Let us hope this is the end of the Twitter sewer for good. I am perfectly happy to visit your blog and I do not like the abusive social media model of discourse.

  19. I got the following notice from the Security Service that protects my phone:

    A number of high-profile Twitter accounts were simultaneously hacked on Wednesday afternoon by attackers who used the accounts — some with millions of followers — to spread a cryptocurrency scam. High-profile accounts compromised include Apple, Elon Musk, Joe Biden, Barack Obama, Kim Kardashian West, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Wiz Khalifa, Warren Buffett, YouTuber MrBeast, Wendy’s, Uber, CashApp and Mike Bloomberg and this list may continue to expand. The compromised accounts posted a message promoting the address of a bitcoin wallet with the claim that the amount of any payments made to the address would be doubled and sent back — a known cryptocurrency scam technique. Twitter is looking into the matter but has not yet provided an official statement regarding this attack.

Add your thinky bits (threads usually close after two days):

