Because why not? Why not indeed!
As an aside, it’s been delightful spending a couple of hours taking pictures of flowers and then sitting here on the computer, fiddling with the images until they come out in a way that I find aesthetically pleasing, and as something that I want to share with all of you. Hobbies are a good thing, folks, especially these days, when the ability to just disappear inside of one’s head for a bit is becoming something of a rare commodity. If you have a hobby, I hope you’re making time for it, and losing yourself in it when you can. If you don’t have a hobby, now is a very good time to take one up!
11 thoughts on “Saturday Hibiscus Photos”
I just finished drinking a thing of hibiscus tea, which is a favorite, and thought of your photos.
A bunch of my friends wanted to know why I haven’t sewn any masks in spite of sufficient skills and time and fabric. Answer: because sewing has been one of my better distractions from stuff going on.
?,
Sent via my dumphone. Please excuse spelling errors and laugh out loud at autocorrect insertions….
Today, I watched a comparison of a professional SLR setup against a (high end) cellphone camera. Fotos were indistinguishable. It’s not the hardware anymore but the software in the chips.
Meaning: everyone can take good fotos, there is no excuse.
Learning new things: I learned enough GIMP that I was able to overlay a semi-transparent 1942 aerial image of the rural area where I live (undeveloped and showing a couple trails) atop a Google Maps image of my property. When the weather cools I’ll be out scouring those ghost trails in my front yard with my metal detector.
Andreas:
There are some things for which an SLR (or similar camera) is better; it’s hard to beat big lenses and big sensors. But it’s certainly true that phone cameras these days give everyone a creditable camera in their pocket wherever they go.
That said, there’s also the artistic aspect of it. Some people will take better photos than other people mostly because they’re paying attention to the fact they’re taking a photo.
Snapshot cameras allow one to -not- learn photography basics, like depth of focus, aperture settings etc. Even basic composition. At best many people learn to crop. Results, meh.
People, it’s a rich, and in the days of digital images, an inexpensive hobby, at least at first ;-)
I’m having hibiscus envy. You can keep them alive in Canada, but they need both full sun and shelter from the prevailing winds and weather, so getting the right location is a tall order.
I am glad you are getting some restorative time with your hobby, and I completely agree that it can be very therapeutic to just do a deep dive into something you love as a way to block out other stuff, or to “disappear into your head,” as you put it. Plus as a bonus, you create and share some really gorgeous images, which I appreciate.
The hobby about which I am most passionate (wheel-throwing pottery) is unfortunately no longer open to me due to arthritis, so my wheel sits idle and gathering dust in the basement and it becomes increasingly hard for me to shut out those depressing voices in my head. I would dearly love to spend a therapeutic hour or two throwing pots, but the price I’d pay in pain is just too steep.
Here in Southern California, the hibiscus are rocking it. Jacarandas are done, but crepe myrtles are going strong, and of course, there is always bougainvillea.
I Have decided to take up the bass guitar because I have zero musical skills and no sense of rhythm, so why not? It should be here in two weeks.
Colonel S., thank you for sharing.
Today, Saturday, I spent many hours “not starting” on reading a fiction book. Maybe my inner Puritan is dropping the hobby of fiction reading; I just don’t know.
Years ago I gave away my Game of Thrones books because I won’t have time, even in retirement, to read them again.