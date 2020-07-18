Saturday Hibiscus Photos

Because why not? Why not indeed!

As an aside, it’s been delightful spending a couple of hours taking pictures of flowers and then sitting here on the computer, fiddling with the images until they come out in a way that I find aesthetically pleasing, and as something that I want to share with all of you. Hobbies are a good thing, folks, especially these days, when the ability to just disappear inside of one’s head for a bit is becoming something of a rare commodity. If you have a hobby, I hope you’re making time for it, and losing yourself in it when you can. If you don’t have a hobby, now is a very good time to take one up!