Five Things: July 19, 2020

What? A Five Things on the weekend? Sure! I’m not usually going to do them on the weekend, but today I feel like doing one, so here we are. And here’s what I’m thinking about today:
Biden’s path to victory: Do nothing — The article linked to here does a rundown on Biden’s largely low-key presidential strategy, which can basically be summed up as, “Be a moderate Democrat; don’t interrupt Trump while he’s imploding.” Which, you know what? I’m totally for! And seems to be working in any event. Biden fans, such as they are, will point out he’s been putting out a raft of proposed policy initiatives, some of which are surprisingly progressive, and they aren’t wrong. It’s just that literally no one cares, because at the moment the president is ditching doing anything about the pandemic in order to stuff secret police into rented unmarked vans in Portland. Biden could prance about naked in his basement with sparklers wedged between his buttcheeks and people would still be, rightly, more concerned about what Trump is doing, and not doing. I don’t think there’s ever been an election, certainly in my lifetime, where the argument of “I’m not that dude” has ever been more compelling.
Will a Trump wipeout change the GOP? The article here suggests maybe, but I’m not in the slightest bit convinced. I’ve been watching the GOP since the Gingrich days, folks, and the thing about the GOP is that there’s never been a time when it’s been defeated that its response has been “Oh, wow, maybe we should change tactics.” No, it’s always — always — doubled down, which is why it is what it is today: The party of white supremacists and emergent fascists, led by incurious bigot who has contempt for the same “law and order” he pretends he is rallying for. The GOP is the party which, at every point when the choice was doing to the moral and responsible thing, especially in the last four years, said, “okay, but what if we… didn’t?” and went from there. Their only real problem at this point is, having arrived at naked white supremacist authoritarianism as they have, the question of where they double down from here is not one with a pleasant answer. I’d be happy to be wrong! I don’t think I am.
(This brings me little joy; I remember having two functional major political parties. It was better than what we have now. White supremacy is a hell of a drug, y’all.)
Looking for NEOWISE: I got a picture of the comet on Friday night, I’m happy to say:
It’s not a great picture — I took it with my Pixel 4 — but the impressive thing was that I was able to take it at all. For the last several days our skies have been cloudy, which made comet hunting difficult-to-impossible; Friday was literally the only day in a week where we had a mostly cloudless sky. I’m hoping for another one before the comet fades out of sign entirely, hopefully to get a slightly better picture. But no matter what, I got to see this year’s comet with my own eyes, and so did Krissy. That’s pretty cool.
New self-portrait: Oh, look, it’s me:
Photoshop updated its RAW photo editor recently, so I spent yesterday fiddling about with it, on the grounds that in fact it would be nice to actually use more of the program to make my pictures better (or at least, more interesting to me). This occasioned me taking a few selfies with my Nikon in order to play with them in Photoshop; this was the best one. I could use a shave. Otherwise I’m happy with it. Generally I’m happy with 51-year-old me, in a photographic sense. I think I could look a lot worse.
And now, “Joey”: As part of our quarantine hobbies, Krissy and I are learning this song on guitar, because it’s one of Krissy’s favorite songs from one of her favorite bands, and also, it’s four chords, none of which are terribly difficult (G, Em, C and D, if you were curious). We practice it a bit most days. We’re not completely terrible! But, not as good as the original. Here’s the original.
13 thoughts on “Five Things: July 19, 2020”
Also: #NotAllRepublicans, as in, not every Republican party member is a racist authoritarian hot mess, but every Republican party member should be aware of the racist authoritarian hot mess that their party is right now, and also, that this is what it’s been working to become over the last three decades.
Also, of course, if you vote for Trump for a second term, you’re pretty much on board for the racist authoritarian hot mess to continue and get much, much worse.
I used to be one of the world’s biggest Concrete Blonde fans. Saw them three times, and once even got a personal letter from Johnette. Really wish I still had it.
With what we’ve seen here in Portland, I’m not sure this country will survive (at least as a democracy) until Biden takes over in January. The Feds’ violent tactics were were terrible enough. Their next step (people from unmarked vans grabbing people who were simply walking down the street) was really, really scary.
Our AG is trying to get a court order to make them stop. I’m just not sure they’ll pay any attention to a court order.
Love Concrete Blonde! Joey is one of those songs that I will sit in the car to listen thru the whole way if it is on the radio even though I have reached my destination.
Congrats on your comet picture. My husband has been comet hunting to no avail-we live in the hilly part of north Alabama and it’s been cloudy as well.
I’d like to hear your version. Because the linked one isn’t accessible in my country.
Jude has had her over the top on a tripod binoculars and full on telescope set up for nights to capture Neowise. Colorado night time skies have not cooperated. Tonight, however, the forecast is positive. Fingers and red light flashlights crossed.
Re: ‘not that guy’ and ‘white supremacist authoritarianism’: events in Portland and the current attempt to defund the USPS are separately terrifying and together on the verge of making me gibber :(.
I don’t know what to make of what is happening in Oregon right now, except that it is beyond dysfunctional.and pathetic. The governor–THE GOVERNOR– was making the news rounds yesterday basically saying there is nothing she can do except for asking them politely to stop. “Be nice, boys, this is not good play”.
This is bullshit. She has absolute power to call in state police and the national guard to shut this fascist insurrection down, but she pretends that she can’t This is the face of Democrats losing if they even do their basic constitutional job.
I saw a yard sign in my neighborhood (pretty expensive, very Republican) that read “I’m a Republican not an idiot, Biden 2020”. It was printed but looked like it might be custom made rather than commercially produced.
“ The party of white supremacists and emergent fascists, led by (an) incurious bigot who has contempt for the same “law and order” he pretends he is rallying for.” is a good concise summary. Will steal it.
Yes, one can say “not all Rs”, but when they always vote in a block, it’s a distinction without a difference.
The only thing scarier than the paramilitary goon squads in Portland is Cuccinelli’s promise to take that show on the road. Call your reps and senators, everyone. This gang of bullies are also cowards, who back down when forcefully challenged.
The only thing that will stop the Rs from continuing to double down is beating them so hard and so often that they want to look for another strategy. I’d say that they should go the way of the Whigs, but one-Party rule quickly becomes corrupt.
Register to vote, be sure of your status on the rolls and have more than one plan for being sure you cast you ballot.
Went to the Observatory Park in Great Falls Va last night to look at the comet. Easily visible through binoculars, as was Jupiter and some of the Galilean moons. Only problem was people showing up late, after dark, with their headlights on.
I think the best we can hope for is that the Republicans get so totally wiped out in November that they shatter into nothing viable, and the Democrats go on to divide into centrist and further left, which (because of the moving Overton window) actually is closer to what the original pre-Reagan
Republicans and Democrats were. And the fascists, neo-Nazis and the rest of the Republican tagalongs can die in a Dumpster fire.