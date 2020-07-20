Why? Oh, no reason.
Anyway, here’s one of them.
Share:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
8 thoughts on “I Don’t Know What You Were Doing With Your Day, But Personally I Was Watching a Whole Bunch of Videos About Submarines”
Subtle hints and clues. Hmmm. Let’s parse this out…
A “submarine” is also a type of sandwich… does this mean your burrito monstrosities are going to morph into a new form?
Were any of those submarines small enough to fit inside a human blood vessel?
Is it submarines are the closest things to life in deep space we have on this planet? Nah, it’s probably just because they are cool.
Interesting, but they’ve mixed-up the two quite different Russian Akula-Class subs. The earlier and larger, known in the West as the Typhoon Class, was over 600 feet long, nearly twice as long as the later class. The fictional “Red October” was the most famous Typhoon.
So, is that your plan to ride out the pandemic? Subs are mobile, hard to detect, and give you access to a majority of the Earth’s surface. Sounds better than a cave or bomb shelter.
Is it so hard for people to not draw sonar displays as a rotating radar sweep? It doesn’t even work close to that. It can’t; the speed of sound is too slow.
I build subs so it’s a pretty good video.
Also, fun fact, the term “submarine sandwich” actually comes from Connecticut and my shipyard that builds the subs. A lot of Italians in CT and there was a sandwich shop that catered to the shipyard and the nearby sub base too.
Except we don’t actually use the term “sub sandwich” in Connecticut. It’s called a grinder in southern New England.
Just finished 20 Million Tons Under the Sea. Very good book about the capture of U-505, the sub at The Museum of Science and Industry in Chicago.