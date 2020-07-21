Uncategorized

Mary Robinette Kowal and I Talk About Books and Science Fiction and Stuff

John Scalzi1 Comment

It’s over at Tor.com. There’s an hour-long video and also a transcript, which is probably quicker to get through and has fewer ums and aaahs in it. Because we talked for an hour, we cover lots of ground, relating to our respective new books and the current state of the genre. Go on, you know you want to click through.

One thought on “Mary Robinette Kowal and I Talk About Books and Science Fiction and Stuff

  1. “It’s over at Tor.com” Wow, how about a trigger warning? First image to mind was the DHS pulling up in unmarked vans with tear gas and rubber bullets. Shows where my mind is.

