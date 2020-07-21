Mary Robinette Kowal and I Talk About Books and Science Fiction and Stuff

2020 is likely to be the most significant election in a generation. If you're an adult US citizen it's important that you (yes,) register to vote and then vote in November 2020. Several states are purging voters from their rolls so it's important also to check your registration to make sure it is still valid and if it is not, to re-register. Don't let anyone take your right to vote!

Remember to vote then or make arrangements to vote early!