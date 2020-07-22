Blog Changes Update Update
Turns out I couldn’t CSS my way out of some particular problems with that previous theme; let’s see how this one does.
Better!
I like this one so much better! The previous one I had to wear my glasses to read on my desktop. (The phone was fine though– I guess that says something about how close I keep my phone screen to my face.)
For the record, I like this one better . . . but I’m a more text-oriented person in general, so I think I like seeing the text spread more fully across the page.
I think both themes worked well on mobile devices, but I like this one better on the computer.
Much cleaner!
Better. Not as much whitespace, and the font colors are much better (some things still use a lighter gray color, but it’s not as light as in the previous theme). I don’t mind having the sidebar there at all times, but others may not like it. On the whole, though, I prefer this one.
Layout good but that header font is kinda blech.
The other one was visually more interesting, but probably not as practical for your audience.
Much better, thank you.
New font is horrible, IMHO, please can we have something easier to read like Charlie Stross’s blog? (or indeed the font this comment appears in as I type?
Nope. I like the font.
Laptop/JAWS user here,
This is much better, thanks. 😊
This one is a better widescreen/desktop experience for me!
Much better for me (Safari, macOS primarily).
Much better for me!
I guess I’m contrarian. I liked the other better. But usability trumps beauty.
I mean, I liked the other one better, too. But, yeah.
As I recall, Charlie Stross has said he needs to rework his blog sometime Real Soon Now.
Also, I don’t know how many of you noticed, but I updated the photo that floats behind my comments for the first time in more than a decade.
I noticed the updated photo. I’ve always thought that was a nice touch in the comment threads.
And I love the update. Including the font.
This one is definitely better, because it’s not a thin column of text with a massive image.
I like the font, it looks pretty, but you might want to run it by some accessibility checks. Serif fonts can be hell for people with reading disabilities.
I’m sorry you like the font, because for people like me, astigmatism plus baby cataracts, it’s all a blur. Also, as a long-time adult literacy tutor, I have to add my two cents about serif fonts being very difficult for those with reading/visual disorders.
Looks awesome here.
You say you liked the last one better, but I suspect (without evidence) it was just so this change would seem like an improvement (rather than a change from what folks were used to).
John, do whatever (pun intended) you like. It’s been fun watching you cycle through options! And not like you needed my permission in the least.
This works fine on my tablet. Have to weigh in against the font, though. Maybe I can make it more readable by enlarging my screen. It’s not a great reading experience, sorry!